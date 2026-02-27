$43.240.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Vatican Postal Service has unveiled a stamp featuring the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv during a blackout. This commemorates the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion and expresses solidarity with Ukrainians.

Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of Ukrainians
Photo: Reuters

The Vatican Postal Service has unveiled a new stamp dedicated to Ukrainian Catholics and the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The design of the postage stamp is atypical for the Holy See, as instead of traditional images of saints, it depicts the realities of wartime – the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv during a blackout. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The stamp depicts the main temple of Ukrainian Greek Catholics, plunged into darkness due to constant Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The only source of light in the drawing is the orange glow of the evening sky behind the cathedral, symbolizing hope and resilience of the people during daily power outages.

Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shelling10.02.26, 00:24 • 10247 views

The issue was dedicated not only to solidarity in times of war, but also to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Kyiv Catholic Diocese after the fall of the Soviet Union and the 12th anniversary of the construction of the temple itself.

Reaction of the clergy and the significance of the gesture for the faithful

The leader of Ukrainian Greek Catholics, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, emphasized during the presentation in the Vatican that this step is extremely important for millions of believers.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

We truly feel the support of the Holy See for this special attention to our history, to our lives in this tragic moment of war

– Shevchuk noted, calling the appearance of the stamp "a great moment of consolation."

This gesture by the Vatican is seen as a rare departure from purely religious iconography in favor of a sharp social message that draws the attention of the world community to Ukraine's humanitarian problems. 

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in Ukraine23.02.26, 06:34 • 33269 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
