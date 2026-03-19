This Saturday, talks are expected in the US, the Ukrainian delegation is already on its way - Zelenskyy

The political part of the negotiating group is already on its way to the United States, where a meeting with the American side is planned for Saturday. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"It is also important that there are signals from the American side regarding their readiness to continue working in the existing negotiation formats to end Russia's war against Ukraine. There was a negotiation pause, it's time to end it. And we are doing everything to make the negotiations truly meaningful. The Ukrainian team – specifically the political part of the negotiating group – is already on its way; we expect a meeting in the United States of America this Saturday," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today there was a detailed discussion regarding the negotiations with Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and Davyd Arakhamia.

"Serhiy Kyslytsia will also participate in the meetings. Our priority is to do everything possible for a dignified peace," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the results of special assignments in Latin America, following which he announced the preparation of diplomatic events in Ukraine in the coming weeks.