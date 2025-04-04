DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.
Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.
Bill Gates said he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children a “not so huge” amount.
Billionaire Warren Buffett announced his intention to give 99. 5% of his fortune to charity. The funds will be received by four family foundations that will be managed by his children, but they themselves will not be able to work in the charity foundation.
The ten richest people in the world increased their wealth by a record $64 billion in one day. Elon Musk gained the most - by $26.5 billion, reaching $290.3 billion.
Zhang Yiming, co-founder of ByteDance, increased his fortune by 43% to $49. 3 billion. Despite the pressure in the US, the company's global revenue grew by 60% last year.
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said that the United States is ready to elect its first female president. She wants to “turn the page” for a nation “exhausted” by Donald Trump.
Bill Gates has privately donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris' presidential race. The donation was made in secret and marks a change in Gates' strategy for political contributions.
Meta blocked Instagram's Threads accounts that tracked the flights of Zuckerberg, Musk and other celebrities ' private jets. The company attributed this to a violation of its Privacy Policy and the risk of physical harm.
Melinda Gates has announced her withdrawal from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after receiving $12. 5 billion for charitable purposes.
Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Elon Musk to become the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $175 billion thanks to the growth of Meta Platforms shares and the fall of Tesla shares.
The AI boom requires huge computing power and energy loads, posing risks to the power grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources, as AI may force companies to rely more on fossil fuels than expected.
The kremlin's pseudo-media spreads the "news" about the testing of rheumatological drugs on residents of Mariupol for Western companies in 2008-2016.