Bill Gates

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7396 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15063 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56142 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114870 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377925 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301960 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212479 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243533 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254763 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
News by theme

Congo announced "early stages" of negotiations with the United States on access to minerals in exchange for assistance

DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.

Economy • March 22, 01:10 PM • 55921 views

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.

Economy • March 12, 11:55 AM • 16485 views

“Still have more to give": Bill Gates reveals how many billions he has given over

Bill Gates said he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children a “not so huge” amount.

News of the World • February 3, 09:37 AM • 121291 views

Warren Buffett reveals unexpected plan for his 1 149 billion fortune

Billionaire Warren Buffett announced his intention to give 99. 5% of his fortune to charity. The funds will be received by four family foundations that will be managed by his children, but they themselves will not be able to work in the charity foundation.

News of the World • November 26, 01:35 PM • 17368 views

The wealth of the world's 10 richest people has increased dramatically since Trump's victory. Elon Musk has become especially rich

The ten richest people in the world increased their wealth by a record $64 billion in one day. Elon Musk gained the most - by $26.5 billion, reaching $290.3 billion.

Economy • November 7, 05:36 PM • 23181 views

The founder of TikTok became the richest man in China: what is known about his wealth

Zhang Yiming, co-founder of ByteDance, increased his fortune by 43% to $49. 3 billion. Despite the pressure in the US, the company's global revenue grew by 60% last year.

News of the World • October 29, 03:09 PM • 18430 views

Absolutely ready: in an interview with the media, Kamala Harris answered the question of whether US citizens are ready to elect a woman president

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said that the United States is ready to elect its first female president. She wants to “turn the page” for a nation “exhausted” by Donald Trump.

News of the World • October 23, 08:06 AM • 16194 views

Bill Gates secretly donated $50 million to support Kamala Harris - NYT

Bill Gates has privately donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris' presidential race. The donation was made in secret and marks a change in Gates' strategy for political contributions.

News of the World • October 23, 05:31 AM • 17048 views

Meta suspended accounts that tracked celebrities ' private jets

Meta blocked Instagram's Threads accounts that tracked the flights of Zuckerberg, Musk and other celebrities ' private jets. The company attributed this to a violation of its Privacy Policy and the risk of physical harm.

News of the World • October 22, 10:51 AM • 16433 views

Melinda Gates announces her retirement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Melinda Gates has announced her withdrawal from the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation after receiving $12. 5 billion for charitable purposes.

News of the World • May 13, 10:45 PM • 25252 views

Zuckerberg pushed Musk down from third place among the world's richest people - media

Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Elon Musk to become the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $175 billion thanks to the growth of Meta Platforms shares and the fall of Tesla shares.

Economy • April 19, 10:33 AM • 49323 views

Artificial intelligence requires large amounts of electricity and complicates the transition to carbon-free technologies

The AI boom requires huge computing power and energy loads, posing risks to the power grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources, as AI may force companies to rely more on fossil fuels than expected.

News of the World • March 25, 08:21 AM • 34318 views

russia spreads a fake about testing drugs on Mariupol residents for Western pharmaceutical companies

The kremlin's pseudo-media spreads the "news" about the testing of rheumatological drugs on residents of Mariupol for Western companies in 2008-2016.

War • February 19, 12:03 AM • 32070 views