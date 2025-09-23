Bill Gates allocates $912 million to fight AIDS and other diseases

Billionaire Bill Gates has pledged $912 million to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, urging governments worldwide not to cut health funding. The philanthropist warned that millions of children could be at risk if aid is reduced too sharply. His words are reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The Gates Foundation announced on Monday a donation of $912 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. This amount reiterates the foundation's previous commitment in 2022 and is intended to support global health initiatives at a time when many governments, including the United States, are significantly cutting development funding.

A child born in northern Nigeria has a 15% chance of dying before the age of 5. You can either be part of improving this situation or act as if it doesn't matter. - Gates stated.

This move by the Microsoft co-founder comes ahead of the foundation's annual "Goalkeepers" event in New York, which focuses on accelerating the achievement of the UN's global development goals by 2030, including improving health and combating poverty.

I am not capable of inventing something that would cut the government, and I don't want to create the illusion of it - Gates added.

The billionaire Bill Gates' foundation, established in 2000 with his then-wife, is one of the world's largest donors to global health programs, particularly those aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality, combating infectious diseases, and alleviating poverty. According to the American Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, global development aid decreased by 21% between 2024 and 2025, reaching a 15-year low.

Gates noted that the situation could still change thanks to the efforts of organizations such as the Global Fund, which are trying to raise funds by the end of the year. However, if the trend of funding cuts continues, progress in reducing child mortality, which has saved about 5 million lives annually since 2000, will be at risk.

American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates announced his intention to distribute almost all of his personal wealth over the next twenty years. According to his plan, through the Gates Foundation, the poorest people in the world will receive approximately $200 billion, against the backdrop of reduced international aid from governments of various countries.

Later, billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates explained why he will give away practically all his wealth by 2045, in an interview with CBS Mornings. He is confident that this money will save "tens of millions of lives."

Bill Gates reported that he has donated over $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children "not such a huge" sum.