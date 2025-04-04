$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15639 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28486 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64687 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213690 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391819 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131761 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213690 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391819 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254294 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310697 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3054 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14141 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45312 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Organizations

Microsoft

News by theme

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32381 views

Microsoft adds "deep reasoning" AI to Copilot for research and data analysis

Microsoft has announced AI agents Researcher and Analyst for Copilot 365, using OpenAI models, for research and data analysis. The tools are scheduled to be deployed in April.

Technologies • March 26, 03:34 PM • 21370 views

IT industry paid over $1 billion in taxes in a year - Fedorov

The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.

Economy • March 24, 10:15 AM • 42028 views

Synoptic - artificial intelligence: US scientists presented a new weather forecasting system

The new Aardvark Weather system based on artificial intelligence makes weather forecasts faster and with fewer resources. It already surpasses American analogues and can help avoid disasters.

News of the World • March 23, 02:18 AM • 32936 views

Poland strengthens cybersecurity ahead of elections

Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.

News of the World • March 18, 12:19 PM • 7729 views

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.

Economy • March 12, 11:55 AM • 16486 views

World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Flower Planting Day: What else is celebrated on March 12

March 12 is World Day Against Cyber Censorship, New Year according to the Aztec calendar, World Brain Awareness Week and other events.

Society • March 12, 05:46 AM • 22495 views

Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows: what users need to know

Microsoft has announced the end of support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows starting May 27, 2025. Users will be encouraged to switch to the new Windows app with enhanced features for cloud PCs.

Technologies • March 11, 02:27 PM • 36806 views

“The end of an era": Microsoft to end support for Skype platform in May 2025

Microsoft will stop supporting Skype in May 2025, replacing it with Teams. The company has already begun warning Windows users about the upcoming platform shutdown and suggests switching to Teams.

News of the World • February 28, 10:48 AM • 26262 views

Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing

Amazon Web Services has announced Ocelot, the first quantum chip capable of reducing error correction costs by up to 90%. The innovative chip design solves the problem of “noise” and increases the efficiency of quantum computing.

Technologies • February 27, 04:09 PM • 20203 views

A balance between progress and security: 50 years ago, scientists created a model of self-regulation of science without politicians

In 1975, at a conference in Asilomar, scientists developed rules for exploring the “uncharted territories” of science. These principles of self-regulation became the basis for the development of genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and AI.

News of the World • February 24, 12:20 PM • 27023 views

Sony is accused of monopoly and overpricing games

A Dutch organization has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of 3 million PlayStation users. The company is accused of inflating prices for digital games by up to 47% due to its monopoly position.

News of the World • February 20, 01:33 PM • 24378 views

OpenAI refused to sell the company to Musk for $97 billion

OpenAI rejected Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $97. 4 billion. The company's management stated that it has no intention to sell and considers it an attempt to destabilize the company.

News of the World • February 15, 03:27 AM • 31824 views

Artificial intelligence may inhibit human cognition and harm critical thinking skills - study

A study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University has shown that overconfidence in AI impairs people's cognitive abilities. A survey of 319 IT professionals revealed a direct correlation between confidence in AI and a decrease in critical thinking.

Technologies • February 12, 07:24 AM • 27888 views

Gold rises 63% for the year and updates all-time high again - Reuters

Gold hit an all-time high of $2942 per ounce amid changes in US trade policy. The growth was driven by central bank purchases and investors' search for a safe haven.

Economy • February 11, 09:11 AM • 26928 views

Musk offers to buy OpenAI for a record $97.4 billion: what's going on

Elon Musk and a group of investors made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97. 4 billion. Sam Altman responded to the offer with a sarcastic response about the possibility of acquiring Twitter.

News of the World • February 11, 03:25 AM • 31983 views

Macron announces 109 billion euros of investment in AI

Macron announced large-scale private investments in the AI sector from Brookfield and the UAE. The president demonstrated the technology's capabilities by posting diplomatic videos of himself on social media.

News of the World • February 10, 06:39 AM • 30034 views

Meta announces the exact date of mass layoffs

Meta sent out a memo to employees about the upcoming layoffs on February 10. The layoffs will affect 5% of the staff - about 3,000 employees will receive email notifications.

News of the World • February 9, 06:43 AM • 64358 views

Macron: Europe may lose independence due to lagging behind in AI development

At the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, the French President called on Europe to accelerate the development of AI. Macron plans to increase the number of AI specialists to 100 thousand by 2030 and make France a leader in this field.

News of the World • February 7, 10:25 PM • 29997 views

Bitcoin falls for the second week in a row amid global instability

Bitcoin dropped 1. 6% to $96,723.5 amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs and global instability. Altcoins suffered even greater losses: Ether fell by 5.4% and XRP by 7.1%.

Economy • February 7, 08:06 AM • 27500 views

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments

Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.

Economy • February 7, 07:53 AM • 28580 views

Trump signs executive order to create a sovereign wealth fund: it can be used to buy TikTok

The US President signed a decree to create a state investment fund within 12 months. The fund can be used to acquire TikTok and other national projects.

News of the World • February 4, 07:49 AM • 47057 views

“Still have more to give": Bill Gates reveals how many billions he has given over

Bill Gates said he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children a “not so huge” amount.

News of the World • February 3, 09:37 AM • 121291 views

OpenAI was on the 'wrong side of history' with open source - Altman

Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry. The company plans to revise its policy on open source and disclosure of information about the “thought process” of models.

News of the World • February 1, 01:08 PM • 33456 views

US Congress bans employees from using DeepSeek chatbot

The US Congressional Administration has restricted the use of DeepSeek due to security threats. Employees are not allowed to install the Chinese chatbot on official devices.

News of the World • January 31, 01:48 AM • 33861 views

Chinese chatbot DeepSeek blocked in Italy

The Italian regulator Garante blocked access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek due to the threat to personal data. The company refused to provide information on the use of data, claiming that it does not operate in Italy.

News of the World • January 30, 11:54 PM • 29753 views

Artificial intelligence and investment risks: Will the crisis of 2000 be repeated?

Experts compare the current AI investment downturn to the telecom crisis of 2000. The Chinese startup DeepSeek and the $600 billion drop in the value of Nvidia point to possible risks of overinvestment.

News of the World • January 30, 02:19 AM • 29911 views

Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data

Microsoft has detected suspicious activity on the OpenAI API by Chinese startup DeepSeek. The companies are investigating the possible unauthorized use of data to develop a competitive AI model R1.

Economy • January 29, 10:00 AM • 28479 views

EU won't include a complete ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package - Politico

The 16th EU sanctions package against Russia will not include a complete ban on Russian LNG imports. The package will include restrictions on shadow fleet tankers, aluminum, and gaming equipment.

Economy • January 29, 07:00 AM • 38257 views

The new US Treasury Secretary insists on the introduction of universal import tariffs

Scott Bessent, the newly appointed US Treasury Secretary, proposes to introduce universal tariffs on imports, starting at 2. 5%. The tariffs are planned to be gradually increased every month to allow businesses to adapt.

News of the World • January 28, 04:14 PM • 28389 views