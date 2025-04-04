Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Microsoft has announced AI agents Researcher and Analyst for Copilot 365, using OpenAI models, for research and data analysis. The tools are scheduled to be deployed in April.
The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.
The new Aardvark Weather system based on artificial intelligence makes weather forecasts faster and with fewer resources. It already surpasses American analogues and can help avoid disasters.
Poland is negotiating with social networks to protect against cyberattacks during elections. The government is cooperating with Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft to stop disinformation attempts.
Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.
March 12 is World Day Against Cyber Censorship, New Year according to the Aztec calendar, World Brain Awareness Week and other events.
Microsoft has announced the end of support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows starting May 27, 2025. Users will be encouraged to switch to the new Windows app with enhanced features for cloud PCs.
Microsoft will stop supporting Skype in May 2025, replacing it with Teams. The company has already begun warning Windows users about the upcoming platform shutdown and suggests switching to Teams.
Amazon Web Services has announced Ocelot, the first quantum chip capable of reducing error correction costs by up to 90%. The innovative chip design solves the problem of “noise” and increases the efficiency of quantum computing.
In 1975, at a conference in Asilomar, scientists developed rules for exploring the “uncharted territories” of science. These principles of self-regulation became the basis for the development of genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and AI.
A Dutch organization has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of 3 million PlayStation users. The company is accused of inflating prices for digital games by up to 47% due to its monopoly position.
OpenAI rejected Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $97. 4 billion. The company's management stated that it has no intention to sell and considers it an attempt to destabilize the company.
A study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University has shown that overconfidence in AI impairs people's cognitive abilities. A survey of 319 IT professionals revealed a direct correlation between confidence in AI and a decrease in critical thinking.
Gold hit an all-time high of $2942 per ounce amid changes in US trade policy. The growth was driven by central bank purchases and investors' search for a safe haven.
Elon Musk and a group of investors made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97. 4 billion. Sam Altman responded to the offer with a sarcastic response about the possibility of acquiring Twitter.
Macron announced large-scale private investments in the AI sector from Brookfield and the UAE. The president demonstrated the technology's capabilities by posting diplomatic videos of himself on social media.
Meta sent out a memo to employees about the upcoming layoffs on February 10. The layoffs will affect 5% of the staff - about 3,000 employees will receive email notifications.
At the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, the French President called on Europe to accelerate the development of AI. Macron plans to increase the number of AI specialists to 100 thousand by 2030 and make France a leader in this field.
Bitcoin dropped 1. 6% to $96,723.5 amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs and global instability. Altcoins suffered even greater losses: Ether fell by 5.4% and XRP by 7.1%.
Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.
The US President signed a decree to create a state investment fund within 12 months. The fund can be used to acquire TikTok and other national projects.
Bill Gates said he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, leaving his children a “not so huge” amount.
Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry. The company plans to revise its policy on open source and disclosure of information about the “thought process” of models.
The US Congressional Administration has restricted the use of DeepSeek due to security threats. Employees are not allowed to install the Chinese chatbot on official devices.
The Italian regulator Garante blocked access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek due to the threat to personal data. The company refused to provide information on the use of data, claiming that it does not operate in Italy.
Experts compare the current AI investment downturn to the telecom crisis of 2000. The Chinese startup DeepSeek and the $600 billion drop in the value of Nvidia point to possible risks of overinvestment.
Microsoft has detected suspicious activity on the OpenAI API by Chinese startup DeepSeek. The companies are investigating the possible unauthorized use of data to develop a competitive AI model R1.
The 16th EU sanctions package against Russia will not include a complete ban on Russian LNG imports. The package will include restrictions on shadow fleet tankers, aluminum, and gaming equipment.
Scott Bessent, the newly appointed US Treasury Secretary, proposes to introduce universal tariffs on imports, starting at 2. 5%. The tariffs are planned to be gradually increased every month to allow businesses to adapt.