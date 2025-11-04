Apple prepares to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time - media

ukenru
06:53 PM • 9792 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 18495 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 18849 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 19288 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 21443 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 36173 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 33685 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18890 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18107 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15443 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 33265 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 33368 views
Putin and Trump's meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place; the Kremlin announced its delegation without the dictatorPhotoNovember 4, 03:36 PM • 7296 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 15900 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope06:09 PM • 16155 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 36176 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 33609 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 33690 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 55065 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 52532 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Jeffrey Epstein
Bloggers
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Mexico
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 16081 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 33442 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 37887 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 33392 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 37392 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The New York Times

Apple prepares to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

Apple Inc. is developing a budget Mac, codenamed J700, that will cost less than $1,000 to compete with Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs. The device, powered by an iPhone processor and featuring an LCD display, is aimed at students and users who browse the web and work with documents.

Apple prepares to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time - media

Apple Inc. is preparing to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time, developing a budget Mac aimed at luring customers away from Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to media reports, the new device, designed for students, businesses, and casual users, will target people who primarily browse the web, work with documents, or do light media editing, according to sources familiar with the matter. Apple is also targeting potential iPad buyers who might prefer a traditional laptop.

The device, codenamed J700, is currently undergoing active testing at Apple and is in the early stages of production with foreign suppliers. The Cupertino, California-based company plans to launch it in the first half of next year, said sources who asked not to be named because the product has not yet been announced.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple market value reaches $4 trillion - Bloomberg28.10.25, 16:13 • 2281 view

Additionally

Bloomberg noted that this move would be a strategic shift for Apple, which has traditionally focused on premium devices with significant profit margins. The company has also vowed not to chase market share with lower-end offerings.

But Apple faces a growing threat from Chromebooks, low-cost laptops running Google's Chrome OS operating system. There is also a potential opportunity to attract Windows customers. Microsoft Corp.'s move to Windows 11 has angered some users of previous-generation software and left them without security updates.

Shares of personal computer maker HP Inc. briefly fell to a session low after the news. Shares and shares of PC maker Dell Technologies Inc. were down about 2% as of 12:03 p.m. in New York. Apple rose less than 1% to $270.25.

Apple plans to sell the new device for significantly less than $1,000, using less advanced components. The laptop will be based on an iPhone processor and a lower-end LCD display. The screen will also be the smallest of any current Mac, slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch used in the MacBook Air.

This is the first time Apple has used an iPhone processor in a Mac, rather than a chip designed specifically for a computer. But internal tests have shown that the smartphone chip can perform better than the Mac-optimized M1, which was used in laptops a few years ago.

Apple has long used iPhone chips to power iPads, but a few years ago, it switched to M-series processors for higher-end models in these devices.

Apple forecasts record iPhone sales in holiday season and growth exceeding Wall Street expectations - Reuters31.10.25, 05:01 • 3986 views

The company previously experimented with the market by selling the M1 MacBook Air at a discount for less than $700 through Walmart Inc. and other retailers. But the upcoming model will feature an entirely new design, not an old device at a discount.

Currently, Apple's cheapest Mac is the M4 MacBook Air for $999, a price that can drop to $899 with educational discounts. Meanwhile, Chromebooks sell for just a few hundred dollars, with premium versions reaching around $600.

In schools, Apple's entry-level iPad combined with the Magic Keyboard Folio is popular, costing approximately $600. The new Mac will be in roughly the same range but will offer better battery life, greater flexibility provided by macOS software, and a built-in keyboard. This could appeal to both students and consumers.

According to IDC, Apple held about 9% of the global PC market in the third quarter. It ranks fourth in the industry, behind Lenovo Group Ltd., HP, and Dell, which sell Windows or ChromeOS devices.

A much cheaper Mac that retains Apple's design and works seamlessly with the company's other products could spur a new wave of Mac adoption, especially in the US, where the iPhone dominates.

The Mac segment was already the fastest-growing hardware category for Apple last quarter, rising 13% to $8.73 billion. That growth is expected to slow this quarter, but mainly because Apple will introduce only one new model in the period: an entry-level MacBook Pro with an M5 chip.

The company plans a series of updates in 2026. In addition to the new low-end laptop, Apple has completed work on the M5 MacBook Air, which is due out early next year, as well as M5 Pro and M5 Max-based MacBook Pros.

Also in the pipeline: new M5 and M5 Pro Mac mini models, as well as M5 Max and M5 Ultra Mac Studio updates. And an updated MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an iPhone-style OLED touchscreen is planned for late 2026 or early 2027. Apple will also introduce two new external displays for Mac.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
Trend
Brand
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Microsoft
Apple Inc.
Google