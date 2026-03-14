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Iran reiterates retaliatory threat after US strikes on Kharg Island

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

Tehran vows to attack energy infrastructure of US partners after bombing of Kharg Island. Trump prepares new strikes over strait blockade.

Iran reiterates retaliatory threat after US strikes on Kharg Island

Iran has warned that it will strike American-linked oil and energy facilities in the Middle East if its own infrastructure is attacked, reiterating its threat after the US bombed military targets on the important outpost of Kharg Island, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"All oil, economic and energy facilities belonging to oil companies in the region that are partly owned by the United States or cooperate with the United States will be immediately destroyed and turned to ashes" if Iran's energy and economic assets are hit, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing the central military command.

Following the attack on military facilities, US President Donald Trump threatened additional strikes on Iranian oil facilities on the island if Tehran continued to obstruct the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Kharg Island is located off the coast of mainland Iran, deep in the Persian Gulf. The oil pipelines that terminate there provide the vast majority of Iran's energy exports, making it extremely important to the country's economy.

Fars agency separately reported that the island was rocked by more than 15 explosions, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. According to the agency, the targets of the attacks were the island's air defense systems, a naval base, the airport's control tower, and a helicopter hangar, but no casualties or the extent of the damage have been reported yet.

The US threat to strike one of the most important pillars of the Islamic Republic's economy marks a new escalation in Tehran's war with Israel and the US, which has been ongoing for fifteen days. On Friday, Trump said that the US would continue its campaign for as long as necessary, while insisting that the campaign was "significantly ahead of schedule."

He also suggested that the US Navy would begin escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz "very soon."

All military targets destroyed: Trump announced one of the most powerful bombings in Middle East history14.03.26, 02:08 • 4834 views

Julia Shramko

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