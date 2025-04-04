Oleksandr Syrskyi

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15679 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28595 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64728 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213759 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122575 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 408 artillery systems of the occupiers in a week, and 4005 since the beginning of the year

Over the past week, from March 24 to March 31, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 408 enemy artillery systems. Since the beginning of the year, the losses of the occupiers amounted to 4005 artillery systems.

War • March 31, 04:21 PM • 23870 views

Syrskyi: The enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but the Russians are stalling

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but they are actually stalling. The Ukrainian army is actively destroying the enemy and adapting newcomers.

War • March 31, 10:46 AM • 44848 views

Enemy losses: 1510 occupiers, 14 tanks and 56 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,510 Russian soldiers, and also destroyed 14 tanks and 56 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war reached 914,000 people.

War • March 30, 05:12 AM • 32358 views

Maintaining activity that prevents the occupier from entering Sumy and Kharkiv regions: Zelenskyy spoke with Syrskyi

The President of Ukraine heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, including the areas where Ukrainian forces are operating on the territory of Russia. The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevents the occupiers from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

War • March 29, 06:45 PM • 40636 views

Syrskyi stated that since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost almost 10,000 units of equipment

Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have lost almost 10,000 units of automotive and special equipment. Defense forces eliminate over a thousand invaders every day.

War • March 29, 05:32 PM • 46092 views

General Staff on the situation at the front: 157 battles took place, 72 assaults on the Pokrovsky direction

During the day, 157 combat clashes took place. The most intense enemy attacks are concentrated on the Pokrovsky direction, where 72 assaults were recorded.

War • March 28, 08:16 PM • 23910 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented state awards to defenders in the Sumy region

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented state awards to soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces, Marines, Mechanized Brigade and TPO in the Sumy region. He noted their contribution to the defense of Ukraine in the Kursk and Sumy regions.

Society • March 27, 04:05 PM • 30943 views

Syrskyi: Russia has lost over 55,000 soldiers in the Kursk region in 7.5 months, over 22,000 irrevocably

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces are conducting a defensive operation in the area of the "Kursk" group of troops. The total losses of the enemy amount to over 55,000 people.

War • March 27, 11:11 AM • 26469 views

These days, some much-needed things have been done at the front: Zelenskyy after Syrsky's report

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation at the front. According to the President, Ukrainian troops have achieved important results.

War • March 25, 06:38 PM • 23116 views

Prepared for the meeting in Saudi Arabia: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the military cabinet in Kharkiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the military cabinet in Kharkiv, discussed the situation at the front and preparations for the meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia. He also heard reports from the commanders of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group.

War • March 22, 05:51 PM • 118517 views

156 combat clashes in a day: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain the enemy's offensive in several directions

During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.

War • March 20, 09:41 PM • 14723 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have adopted the "Lyut" robotic complex: what it can do

The Ukrainian ground robotic complex "Lyut" has been codified and approved for operation. It conducts surveillance, has a 7.62 machine gun, and detects targets day and night.

War • March 18, 01:34 PM • 16199 views

Zelenskyy defined tasks for the new head of the General Staff: to speed up with army corps and audit the needs of brigades

At a meeting with the Minister of Defense and the new Chief of the General Staff, Zelenskyy discussed the situation at the front and defined priorities. The main task is to accelerate the formation of the corps system in the Armed Forces.

War • March 17, 12:29 PM • 16500 views

"Azov" warriors devastatingly liquidated the positions of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction: video of the "Earthquake" operation

Fighters of the 6th battalion of the 12th "Azov" brigade conducted a successful "Earthquake" operation, blowing up the positions of the Russians near Pokrovsk. The task was completed without losses, the soldiers returned from the operation.

War • March 17, 02:45 AM • 22857 views

Umerov denied the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region

Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn to more advantageous positions and that no unit was surrounded. He called the claims Russian propaganda.

War • March 16, 11:53 PM • 19082 views

Combat experience in planning operations, building a corps system: Zelenskyy announced the tasks of the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelenskyy appointed Andriy Hnatov as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main task is the active application of combat experience and the development of the corps system.

War • March 16, 09:38 PM • 15960 views

The enemy's total losses in manpower since the beginning of the year have exceeded 100,000 people - Syrskyi

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have exceeded 100,000 people. The Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy.

War • March 16, 12:25 PM • 61990 views

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyi: situation in Pokrovsk direction stabilized, and operation in the Kursk region is ongoing, there is no encirclement

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovskyi direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the Russian Federation's plans for the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the tests.

War • March 15, 11:28 AM • 26008 views

Syrskyi visited the defense line in Kharkiv region: the enemy does not stop trying to storm

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in the defense zone of the "Khartia" brigade, where he discussed the stability of the defense. He emphasized that the enemy is blocked in the Vovchansk area.

War • March 14, 01:58 PM • 13948 views

Russian army has almost completely destroyed Sudzha - Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian army has almost completely destroyed the city of Sumy with airstrikes; the city and its surroundings are devastated.

War • March 13, 10:00 AM • 18777 views

Ukrainian military continues to conduct operations in Kursk region - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region, repelling five enemy attacks. Fighting continues, the enemy launched air strikes and carried out 239 artillery shelling.

War • March 12, 08:18 PM • 21762 views

Trying to play at raising the stakes before the US: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's "visit" to the Kursk region

For Putin, the Kursk region is a personal humiliation, so he will try to play at raising the stakes before the US on the eve of the conversation. Ukrainian troops continue to carry out tasks in the Kursk region.

War • March 12, 08:06 PM • 16291 views

The defense in the Kursk region will last as long as it is expedient and necessary - Syrskyi

Fighting continues in the Kursk region, the Russians are trying to break through the defense and transfer the war to Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The losses of the Russian Federation amounted to more than 54.9 thousand people and 2.1 thousand pieces of equipment.

War • March 12, 07:28 PM • 16730 views

The commander of OC "North", Dmytro Krasylnykov, was dismissed from his post: what is known

Dmytro Krasylnykov was dismissed from the post of commander of the Operational Command "North". The dismissal order was signed on March 7, the reasons are unknown.

War • March 12, 09:10 AM • 21990 views

Syrskyi denied the threat of encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and spoke about Russian losses in Kursk

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, reported that the situation at the border with the Kursk region is under control. The enemy, reinforced by North Korean infantry, is suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment.

War • March 10, 02:50 PM • 17563 views

Syrskyi revealed the criteria for appointing new commanders of army corps

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the priority for young officers with combat experience in the appointment of corps commanders. The formation of corps management and the reorganization of the army were discussed at the meeting.

War • March 10, 12:27 PM • 69771 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine increased the effectiveness of drones by 22% - Syrskyi revealed new data

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an increase in the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone strikes in February compared to January. Syrskyi also spoke about the development of unmanned systems and the implementation of new technologies.

War • March 10, 09:12 AM • 21878 views

Armed Forces of Ukraine have over 70,000 women, five of whom have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine - Syrskyi

Over 70,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nearly 20,000 of them in combat positions. Five female soldiers have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, three of whom were awarded posthumously.

Society • March 8, 10:15 AM • 17604 views

An enemy attack on a training ground in the Dnipro region: Syrskyi says who was suspended

The head of the training center and the commander of the military unit are suspended for the duration of the investigation into the attack on the training ground. The attack by an Iskander-M missile resulted in the deaths and injuries of servicemen.

War • March 3, 01:09 PM • 63511 views

88 combat engagements at the front: where the occupiers attack most and what they use

Over the last day, 88 combat engagements took place along the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks. The enemy is actively using aviation and guided bombs against populated areas.

War • February 27, 02:51 PM • 23493 views