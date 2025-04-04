Over the past week, from March 24 to March 31, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 408 enemy artillery systems. Since the beginning of the year, the losses of the occupiers amounted to 4005 artillery systems.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but they are actually stalling. The Ukrainian army is actively destroying the enemy and adapting newcomers.
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,510 Russian soldiers, and also destroyed 14 tanks and 56 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war reached 914,000 people.
The President of Ukraine heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, including the areas where Ukrainian forces are operating on the territory of Russia. The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevents the occupiers from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have lost almost 10,000 units of automotive and special equipment. Defense forces eliminate over a thousand invaders every day.
During the day, 157 combat clashes took place. The most intense enemy attacks are concentrated on the Pokrovsky direction, where 72 assaults were recorded.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented state awards to soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces, Marines, Mechanized Brigade and TPO in the Sumy region. He noted their contribution to the defense of Ukraine in the Kursk and Sumy regions.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces are conducting a defensive operation in the area of the "Kursk" group of troops. The total losses of the enemy amount to over 55,000 people.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation at the front. According to the President, Ukrainian troops have achieved important results.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the military cabinet in Kharkiv, discussed the situation at the front and preparations for the meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia. He also heard reports from the commanders of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group.
During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.
The Ukrainian ground robotic complex "Lyut" has been codified and approved for operation. It conducts surveillance, has a 7.62 machine gun, and detects targets day and night.
At a meeting with the Minister of Defense and the new Chief of the General Staff, Zelenskyy discussed the situation at the front and defined priorities. The main task is to accelerate the formation of the corps system in the Armed Forces.
Fighters of the 6th battalion of the 12th "Azov" brigade conducted a successful "Earthquake" operation, blowing up the positions of the Russians near Pokrovsk. The task was completed without losses, the soldiers returned from the operation.
Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn to more advantageous positions and that no unit was surrounded. He called the claims Russian propaganda.
Zelenskyy appointed Andriy Hnatov as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main task is the active application of combat experience and the development of the corps system.
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have exceeded 100,000 people. The Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy.
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovskyi direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the Russian Federation's plans for the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the tests.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in the defense zone of the "Khartia" brigade, where he discussed the stability of the defense. He emphasized that the enemy is blocked in the Vovchansk area.
The Russian army has almost completely destroyed the city of Sumy with airstrikes; the city and its surroundings are devastated.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region, repelling five enemy attacks. Fighting continues, the enemy launched air strikes and carried out 239 artillery shelling.
For Putin, the Kursk region is a personal humiliation, so he will try to play at raising the stakes before the US on the eve of the conversation. Ukrainian troops continue to carry out tasks in the Kursk region.
Fighting continues in the Kursk region, the Russians are trying to break through the defense and transfer the war to Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The losses of the Russian Federation amounted to more than 54.9 thousand people and 2.1 thousand pieces of equipment.
Dmytro Krasylnykov was dismissed from the post of commander of the Operational Command "North". The dismissal order was signed on March 7, the reasons are unknown.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, reported that the situation at the border with the Kursk region is under control. The enemy, reinforced by North Korean infantry, is suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the priority for young officers with combat experience in the appointment of corps commanders. The formation of corps management and the reorganization of the army were discussed at the meeting.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an increase in the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone strikes in February compared to January. Syrskyi also spoke about the development of unmanned systems and the implementation of new technologies.
Over 70,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nearly 20,000 of them in combat positions. Five female soldiers have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, three of whom were awarded posthumously.
The head of the training center and the commander of the military unit are suspended for the duration of the investigation into the attack on the training ground. The attack by an Iskander-M missile resulted in the deaths and injuries of servicemen.
Over the last day, 88 combat engagements took place along the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks. The enemy is actively using aviation and guided bombs against populated areas.