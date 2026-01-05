Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed program

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi commented on changes in the training of military personnel, writes UNN.

Details

"The two main components of our army's activity today are conducting combat operations and high-quality training of personnel to participate in them. It is the proper level of training that directly affects the preservation of the lives and health of soldiers," Syrskyi wrote.

He clarified that over the year, the штатна численність (staffing level) of instructors in training centers has been increased by 13%. The issue of additional financial incentives for instructors in combat brigades is being worked out.

In addition, basic combined arms training (BCT) has been deployed at the facilities of combat brigades. Also, the duration and program of BCT have been brought into line with the requirements of modern warfare.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized that the training potential in training centers is not fully utilized, and the quality of basic training in many brigades needs to be improved.

Following the monthly working meeting on training issues, the task was set to conduct BCT in the rear areas of brigades exclusively in the volumes necessary for high-quality training and with mandatory observance of the proper level of safety. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct an additional inspection on this matter.

Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the School of Instructors in the Ground Forces, which was created with the support of the charitable foundation "Come Back Alive". He noted that the problem of transferring experienced specialists to instructor positions remains relevant both for the new School and for existing training centers.

Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"