Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed program

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 1386 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 19846 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 41982 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 25970 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 31977 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 38734 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97223 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69308 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 93923 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98730 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.3m/s
81%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayorJanuary 5, 11:25 AM • 6844 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 27364 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 36770 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 16988 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 33195 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 5490 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 42001 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 33308 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97234 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 157405 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Odesa
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 53887 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 48338 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 45337 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 53396 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 98410 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
The Diplomat

Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced a 13% increase in the штатна чисельність (staffing level) of the instructor staff and changes in the basic combined arms training program. He also emphasized the need to improve the quality of training and control over its conduct.

Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed program

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi commented on changes in the training of military personnel, writes UNN.

Details

"The two main components of our army's activity today are conducting combat operations and high-quality training of personnel to participate in them. It is the proper level of training that directly affects the preservation of the lives and health of soldiers," Syrskyi wrote.

He clarified that over the year, the штатна численність (staffing level) of instructors in training centers has been increased by 13%. The issue of additional financial incentives for instructors in combat brigades is being worked out.

In addition, basic combined arms training (BCT) has been deployed at the facilities of combat brigades. Also, the duration and program of BCT have been brought into line with the requirements of modern warfare.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized that the training potential in training centers is not fully utilized, and the quality of basic training in many brigades needs to be improved.

Following the monthly working meeting on training issues, the task was set to conduct BCT in the rear areas of brigades exclusively in the volumes necessary for high-quality training and with mandatory observance of the proper level of safety. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct an additional inspection on this matter.

Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the School of Instructors in the Ground Forces, which was created with the support of the charitable foundation "Come Back Alive". He noted that the problem of transferring experienced specialists to instructor positions remains relevant both for the new School and for existing training centers.

Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"30.12.25, 11:30 • 9992 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
charity
Oleksandr Syrskyi