General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1268 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 9500 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52985 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193389 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112062 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372644 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212051 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243286 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254650 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114122 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193389 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 372644 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245749 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298706 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9270 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33544 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60649 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46776 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117133 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The main military body for planning the defense of the state
The number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50% since the "ceasefire" - The Telegraph

Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.

War • 02:53 PM • 10479 views

More than half of the battles on the front are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 156 combat clashes were recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. The Defense Forces repel enemy attacks and strike at enemy positions.

War • April 4, 05:31 AM • 3710 views

Enemy losses: almost 1,400 occupiers eliminated, 7 tanks destroyed in a day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 3, the Russian army lost 1,380 soldiers and 7 tanks. Total enemy losses reached 920,950 people.

War • April 4, 04:59 AM • 3954 views

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

111 combat engagements took place during the day. The enemy launched 68 air strikes, using 121 guided aerial bombs, and carried out about 4,000 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions.

War • April 3, 08:40 PM • 14118 views

Defense Forces are holding back the Russians in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions: 62 combat clashes at the front

During the day, 62 combat clashes took place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is recorded in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions, but Ukrainian troops are holding the defense.

War • April 3, 02:08 PM • 10853 views

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 216 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo, Toretsk and Lyman directions, inflicting numerous shellings and air strikes.

War • April 3, 05:31 AM • 4106 views

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant enemy losses per day: 1390 soldiers, 6 tanks, 22 combat armored vehicles and 49 artillery systems. Total losses reached 919,570 people.

War • April 3, 04:28 AM • 113656 views

More than a third of the battles are in one direction: a map of hostilities from the General Staff

Over the past day, 176 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 101 air strikes and carried out about 5,500 shellings.

War • April 2, 05:35 AM • 6357 views

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 Russians and destroyed 10 tanks

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 1, the Russian army lost 1,410 soldiers and 10 tanks. Dozens of units of armored vehicles and artillery systems were also destroyed.

War • April 2, 04:25 AM • 14084 views

The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction: 141 clashes took place on the front - General Staff

141 combat clashes took place on the front, the greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain enemy attacks in various areas of the front.

War • April 1, 07:49 PM • 8456 views

The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Over the past day, 216 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than one and a half thousand occupiers and 2 cruise missiles.

War • April 1, 06:19 AM • 26621 views

Armed Forces of Ukraine: 175 combat engagements, the enemy launched 73 air strikes and involved 650 drones

On March 31, 175 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched 73 air strikes, using 118 CABs, and involved about 650 kamikaze drones.

War • March 31, 07:31 PM • 7331 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map of hostilities from the General Staff

Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

War • March 31, 05:27 AM • 14874 views

Minus 1230 occupants: General Staff reports enemy losses

In a day, Ukrainian defenders neutralized a significant amount of enemy manpower and equipment. The most fierce battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy does not stop intensive attacks.

War • March 31, 04:52 AM • 12504 views

More than 200 combat clashes on the front line per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed war maps

223 combat clashes were recorded on the front line during the past day. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and also carried out more than six thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 30, 05:47 AM • 35850 views

Russia attacked with Shahed drones a military hospital in Kharkiv: there are wounded soldiers and the number of victims has increased

On March 29, the Russian army struck a military hospital in Kharkiv. There are wounded soldiers, the total number of victims has increased to 19, buildings and cars have been damaged.

War • March 29, 09:14 PM • 16129 views

"Everyone can defend Ukraine": the first girl joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the "Contract 18-24"

21-year-old Veronika, with a medical education, became a servicewoman of the 72nd brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians under the "Contract 18-24" program. Her relatives learned about her decision shortly before the start of training.

War • March 29, 08:25 PM • 23686 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136130 views

The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Over the past day, 209 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the occupiers, destroying dozens of tanks.

War • March 28, 06:59 AM • 37244 views

Enemy losses per day: over 1800 occupiers, dozens of tanks and armored vehicles destroyed

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the Russian army lost 1,860 soldiers, 17 tanks and 61 combat armored vehicles. More than a hundred artillery systems were also destroyed.

War • March 28, 05:36 AM • 173446 views

The General Staff refuted new Russian fakes about alleged Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the statements of the Russian Federation about the strikes of Ukraine on energy facilities in the Kursk, Bryansk regions and Crimea on March 25-27. They emphasized that these are fakes to prolong the war.

War • March 27, 02:40 PM • 24310 views

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 224 battles took place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying personnel and equipment.

War • March 27, 06:18 AM • 32727 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 96 missiles and enemy fuel supplies at the "Engels-2" airfield

On March 20, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Engels-2" airfield, destroying 96 cruise missiles intended for strikes in March-April. Significant stocks of aviation fuel were also destroyed.

War • March 27, 05:51 AM • 34213 views

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine subtracted 1,670 Russians and destroyed 58 artillery systems

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 26, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,670 Russian soldiers. Also, 58 enemy artillery systems and dozens of pieces of equipment were destroyed.

War • March 27, 05:14 AM • 148119 views

More than 200 combat clashes on the front: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions

During the day, 208 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 47 air strikes, more than 1,100 drone strikes and carried out more than 4,800 artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 26, 09:40 PM • 12308 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the command post of the Russians and the battalion commander

Ukrainian soldiers delivered an accurate strike on the command post of the occupiers in the area of Viktorivka-Uspenivka. The command and observation post was destroyed and the commander of the 1st battalion was eliminated.

War • March 26, 08:41 PM • 10468 views

Third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff showed a map of hostilities

Over the past day, 207 battles took place on the front, the most – 69 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • March 26, 06:22 AM • 9896 views

Enemy losses: 1280 Russians eliminated and 5 tanks destroyed in a day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 25, the Russian army lost 1280 soldiers and 5 tanks. Total losses exceeded 907,000 people.

War • March 26, 05:59 AM • 12291 views

183 combat clashes at the front: Russians launched 84 air strikes and more than 4,100 shellings

Since the beginning of the day, 183 combat clashes have taken place at the front. Russian invaders launched 84 air strikes, using 129 CABs, and carried out 4,106 shellings.

War • March 25, 08:29 PM • 23671 views

Third of the battles are in one direction: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Over the past day, 165 combat clashes were recorded at the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsky direction. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • March 25, 06:34 AM • 25611 views