Since the start of US-led peace talks, the number of Russian strikes on Ukraine has increased by more than 50%. Russia is trying to force Kyiv to make concessions.
Over the past day, 156 combat clashes were recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. The Defense Forces repel enemy attacks and strike at enemy positions.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 3, the Russian army lost 1,380 soldiers and 7 tanks. Total enemy losses reached 920,950 people.
111 combat engagements took place during the day. The enemy launched 68 air strikes, using 121 guided aerial bombs, and carried out about 4,000 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions.
During the day, 62 combat clashes took place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is recorded in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions, but Ukrainian troops are holding the defense.
Over the past day, 216 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo, Toretsk and Lyman directions, inflicting numerous shellings and air strikes.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant enemy losses per day: 1390 soldiers, 6 tanks, 22 combat armored vehicles and 49 artillery systems. Total losses reached 919,570 people.
Over the past day, 176 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 101 air strikes and carried out about 5,500 shellings.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 1, the Russian army lost 1,410 soldiers and 10 tanks. Dozens of units of armored vehicles and artillery systems were also destroyed.
141 combat clashes took place on the front, the greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain enemy attacks in various areas of the front.
Over the past day, 216 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than one and a half thousand occupiers and 2 cruise missiles.
On March 31, 175 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched 73 air strikes, using 118 CABs, and involved about 650 kamikaze drones.
Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.
In a day, Ukrainian defenders neutralized a significant amount of enemy manpower and equipment. The most fierce battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy does not stop intensive attacks.
223 combat clashes were recorded on the front line during the past day. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and also carried out more than six thousand shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On March 29, the Russian army struck a military hospital in Kharkiv. There are wounded soldiers, the total number of victims has increased to 19, buildings and cars have been damaged.
21-year-old Veronika, with a medical education, became a servicewoman of the 72nd brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians under the "Contract 18-24" program. Her relatives learned about her decision shortly before the start of training.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
Over the past day, 209 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the occupiers, destroying dozens of tanks.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the Russian army lost 1,860 soldiers, 17 tanks and 61 combat armored vehicles. More than a hundred artillery systems were also destroyed.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the statements of the Russian Federation about the strikes of Ukraine on energy facilities in the Kursk, Bryansk regions and Crimea on March 25-27. They emphasized that these are fakes to prolong the war.
Over the past day, 224 battles took place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying personnel and equipment.
On March 20, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Engels-2" airfield, destroying 96 cruise missiles intended for strikes in March-April. Significant stocks of aviation fuel were also destroyed.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 26, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,670 Russian soldiers. Also, 58 enemy artillery systems and dozens of pieces of equipment were destroyed.
During the day, 208 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 47 air strikes, more than 1,100 drone strikes and carried out more than 4,800 artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers delivered an accurate strike on the command post of the occupiers in the area of Viktorivka-Uspenivka. The command and observation post was destroyed and the commander of the 1st battalion was eliminated.
Over the past day, 207 battles took place on the front, the most – 69 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 25, the Russian army lost 1280 soldiers and 5 tanks. Total losses exceeded 907,000 people.
Since the beginning of the day, 183 combat clashes have taken place at the front. Russian invaders launched 84 air strikes, using 129 CABs, and carried out 4,106 shellings.
Over the past day, 165 combat clashes were recorded at the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsky direction. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.