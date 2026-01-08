$42.560.14
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 19283 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 25731 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 20930 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 22764 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 24935 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 33335 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27866 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 29228 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20492 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Russian army lost 1,400 soldiers and 225 UAVs in one day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

On January 7, Russian troops lost 1,400 soldiers and 225 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.01.26 are estimated at 1,215,900 people.

Russian army lost 1,400 soldiers and 225 UAVs in one day - General Staff

On January 7, Russian troops lost 1,400 soldiers and 225 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1215900 (+1400) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11521 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23874 (+9)
        • artillery systems ‒  35874 (+17)
          • MLRS ‒  1596 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1269 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  102074 (+225)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4137 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  73336 (+112)
                            • special equipment ‒  4037 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi  reported  that Russia overfulfilled the state order for long-range drones by 106%, producing more than 400 UAVs daily. The Russians plan to expand their unmanned systems troops to 210,000 servicemen by 2030.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

