Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine and stated that Russia "does not really take seriously the diplomatic work that civilized countries are trying to conduct with it." He announced this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kyiv today, the Russian army damaged another hospital – an absolutely civilian object. In Dnipro, among the hits was a civilian enterprise – a food producer. Ordinary sunflower oil – and this, it turns out, is also a target for Russia. In Kharkiv, the Russians struck directly at heat, at energy for people, at normal life – ballistic missiles against energy. In Kherson, repair crews and energy workers were working to restore electricity supply after Russian strikes," the statement reads.

The President stated that Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine.

"All this only indicates that Russia does not really take seriously the diplomatic work that civilized countries are trying to conduct with it. Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – their strategy is unchanged. Our strategy – the strategy of protecting life – will be strengthened, we are already doing this," emphasized the head of the Ukrainian State.

Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office