Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 12872 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 26563 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 19707 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 26146 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 34493 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 91863 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 67238 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 92122 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 97604 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 68563 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1.6m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhotoJanuary 5, 09:55 AM • 18347 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 23679 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation12:06 PM • 20537 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about12:22 PM • 13627 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 26709 views
Publications
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 26569 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 26886 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 91864 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 154469 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 171720 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 51636 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 46224 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 43544 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 51691 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 96824 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Gold

Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not take diplomatic efforts seriously, striking civilian targets. Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine.

Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine and stated that Russia "does not really take seriously the diplomatic work that civilized countries are trying to conduct with it." He announced this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kyiv today, the Russian army damaged another hospital – an absolutely civilian object. In Dnipro, among the hits was a civilian enterprise – a food producer. Ordinary sunflower oil – and this, it turns out, is also a target for Russia. In Kharkiv, the Russians struck directly at heat, at energy for people, at normal life – ballistic missiles against energy. In Kherson, repair crews and energy workers were working to restore electricity supply after Russian strikes," the statement reads.

The President stated that Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine.

"All this only indicates that Russia does not really take seriously the diplomatic work that civilized countries are trying to conduct with it. Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – their strategy is unchanged. Our strategy – the strategy of protecting life – will be strengthened, we are already doing this," emphasized the head of the Ukrainian State.

Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office02.01.26, 17:12 • 95340 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv