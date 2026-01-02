Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
03:12 PM • 340 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 10880 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 18403 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 16994 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 55006 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 81614 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61276 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56129 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185232 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 179613 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.4m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in KyivJanuary 2, 05:44 AM • 5614 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 20031 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 3888 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 12857 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 17298 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 17388 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 40261 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 57632 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185231 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106354 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34444 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43312 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 43537 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106354 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41803 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Gold

Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is appointing Oleh Ivashchenko to a position in Ukraine's military intelligence. This happened after Kyrylo Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after offering the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov to head the Presidential Office, which Budanov accepted, announced that the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko will from today "continue to serve our state and perform tasks to limit Russia's military potential in the position of military intelligence of Ukraine," writes UNN.

Meeting with Oleh Ivashchenko. First of all, as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh reported on the general situation around our state and current threats. We continue to focus on reducing Russia's economic potential: the less the aggressor earns, the more opportunities there will be for diplomacy. This especially applies to Russian oil exports, which will be limited and become cheaper.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, "we are acting similarly with regard to Russian military production: the more we cut off the aggressor's ties with the world and schemes to circumvent sanctions, the more potential there will be in efforts to end the war. I am grateful to the Foreign Intelligence Service for its work in this direction and for the relevant information."

From today, Oleh Ivashchenko will continue to serve our state and perform tasks to limit Russia's military potential in the position of military intelligence of Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy announced.

Addition

On November 28, Andriy Yermak was dismissed from the post of Head of the Presidential Office by a decree of Zelenskyy. This happened after NABU and SAP conducted searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.

On December 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on a new head of the Presidential Office would be made "in the near future" after meetings with candidates for the position. However, it was later reported that the issue had been postponed.

On January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov to head the Presidential Office.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov stated that he accepted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to head the Presidential Office.

Budanov accepted the offer to head the Presidential Office02.01.26, 14:57 • 1834 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine