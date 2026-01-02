Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after offering the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov to head the Presidential Office, which Budanov accepted, announced that the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko will from today "continue to serve our state and perform tasks to limit Russia's military potential in the position of military intelligence of Ukraine," writes UNN.

Meeting with Oleh Ivashchenko. First of all, as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh reported on the general situation around our state and current threats. We continue to focus on reducing Russia's economic potential: the less the aggressor earns, the more opportunities there will be for diplomacy. This especially applies to Russian oil exports, which will be limited and become cheaper. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, "we are acting similarly with regard to Russian military production: the more we cut off the aggressor's ties with the world and schemes to circumvent sanctions, the more potential there will be in efforts to end the war. I am grateful to the Foreign Intelligence Service for its work in this direction and for the relevant information."

From today, Oleh Ivashchenko will continue to serve our state and perform tasks to limit Russia's military potential in the position of military intelligence of Ukraine. - Zelenskyy announced.

Addition

On November 28, Andriy Yermak was dismissed from the post of Head of the Presidential Office by a decree of Zelenskyy. This happened after NABU and SAP conducted searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.

On December 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on a new head of the Presidential Office would be made "in the near future" after meetings with candidates for the position. However, it was later reported that the issue had been postponed.

On January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov to head the Presidential Office.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov stated that he accepted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to head the Presidential Office.

