Budanov accepted the offer to head the Presidential Office

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he accepted the offer of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to head the Office of the Head of State, UNN reports.

I continue to serve Ukraine. I consider the position of Head of the President's Office as another frontier of responsibility to the country. For me, it is an honor and a responsibility – at a historical time for Ukraine, to focus on critically important issues of our state's strategic security. Thank you for your trust! - Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also thanked all his combat brothers and the entire team of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for their joint work.

We must continue to do our part – to defeat the enemy, defend Ukraine, and work towards achieving a just peace. We continue to fight together for a free and safe future for Ukraine! We will stand strong! - Budanov summarized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP.