Budanov accepted the offer to head the Presidential Office

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 3654 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 10441 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 13063 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 50750 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 77353 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 59265 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 54565 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 180877 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 176494 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57504 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
73%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 14772 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 12150 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 16983 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 9246 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 12341 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 12551 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 37465 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 55007 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 180881 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 102554 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 32994 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 41783 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42100 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 102554 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 40521 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Budanov accepted the offer to head the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, accepted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to head the Office of the Head of State. He thanked him for the trust and called it an honor and a responsibility.

Budanov accepted the offer to head the Presidential Office

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he accepted the offer of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to head the Office of the Head of State, UNN reports.

I continue to serve Ukraine. I consider the position of Head of the President's Office as another frontier of responsibility to the country. For me, it is an honor and a responsibility – at a historical time for Ukraine, to focus on critically important issues of our state's strategic security. Thank you for your trust! 

- Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also thanked all his combat brothers and the entire team of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for their joint work.

We must continue to do our part – to defeat the enemy, defend Ukraine, and work towards achieving a just peace. We continue to fight together for a free and safe future for Ukraine! We will stand strong! 

- Budanov summarized.

Appointment of Budanov as Head of the Presidential Office: all formal procedures have already begun02.01.26, 14:08 • 964 views

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine