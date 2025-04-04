The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Defense Forces advanced in the Belgorod region, and the Russians near Toretsk and Kurakhovo. Fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine, the enemy has intensified attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.
In temporarily occupied Skadovsk, a Nissan car with two officers of the Russian occupation army exploded. Only a pile of metal remained of the car.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.
GUR special forces carried out a successful operation in Voronezh, damaging a locomotive that was transporting weapons from military enterprises of the Russian Federation. This is already the second similar sabotage after the incident in Orekhovo-Zuyevo in February.
A Dacia SuperNova car used by the Russian occupier exploded in occupied Mariupol at about 1:30 am. According to preliminary data, the invader is in intensive care.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1. 1 billion to pay the families of fallen DIU servicemen. The one-time assistance to the families of those killed in action is at least UAH 15 million.
DIU intelligence officers successfully attacked the forward command post of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Federation in Ivanivka. The strike was carried out by means of an explosive drop from a UAV on February 26 at about 22:00.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm successful strikes on the Saki and Kacha military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. At least 40 explosions were recorded in the area of the refinery.
On the night of February 26, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck at the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Tuapse.
The DIU chief believes that a ceasefire is possible in 2025, but doubts that a sustainable peace will be achieved. According to him, Russia's strategic goal for Ukraine remains unchanged.
The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that attempts on his life were normal and did not need to be dramatized. Over the three years of war, the SBU has identified 102 enemy intelligence networks that planned assassinations of Ukraine's leadership.
The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia sees itself as an empire and will not stop trying to absorb Ukraine. According to him, Russia needs a pause to recuperate and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.
In the temporarily occupied Primorsk, an explosion occurred in the office of Roman Podsudevsky, head of the MFC. The Russian Federal Security Service organized the explosion because of an internal struggle for financial flows in the occupied territories.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the strikes on the Ryazan oil refinery and oil depot in the Tula region of Russia. At least 5 explosions were recorded at the refinery and a fire in the area of the AT-6 ELOU installation.
In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.
North Korea has begun large-scale arms shipments, including 170-mm howitzers and 240-mm MLRS.
The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia continues its offensive, but does not achieve its goals. The situation at the front remains under control, despite the problems on both sides.
Over three years, the SBU identified 102 hostile intelligence networks that planned to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov, and Malyuk. One of the plans involved a terrorist attack in a Kyiv hypermarket using explosive devices.
The GUR reports on Putin's attempts to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, Russia is preparing 15 divisions to strengthen the Belarusian direction in 2024.
The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, answered whether to expect a new massive Russian attack before the anniversary of the invasion. As previously reported by the intelligence service, Russia launched more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs and 35 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.
Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, calls for every air alert to be taken seriously. Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs, and 35 missiles at Ukraine.
In Berdiansk, a Renault Duster car carrying Yevheniy Bogdanov, deputy head of the occupation administration, exploded. He was responsible for finance and construction of fortifications in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
In November 2021, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, predicted plans for a Russian invasion. He emphasized that increased aid from the United States could deter a Russian attack.
The head of the Defense Intelligence expressed doubts about the effectiveness of deploying a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine. Budanov also discussed possible formats of security guarantees, noting the complexity of the NATO issue.
The DIU chief explained that Trump's goal is simply to stop the war, without determining a winner or a loser. Budanov predicts a possible ceasefire by the end of 2025.
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced a possible ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of 2025. According to him, most of the necessary components are already in place, despite the opposing positions of the parties.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a productive conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. They discussed military logistics, European integration and support for the 16th package of EU sanctions.
The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was trying to set Ukraine and Poland at odds. He emphasized the importance of US support and called the Ukrainian army the largest in Europe.
The North Korean military is rapidly mastering modern weapons and tactics in Russia. The GUR reports a significant improvement in their combat effectiveness and a possible increase in their contingent.
The DIU has identified significant changes in the production of Russian attack UAVs using foreign components. It also indicates that Russia is setting up production of a Shahed-238 analog with a new engine and modifying the Shahed-136.