The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1362 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 9684 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53051 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193513 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112127 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372771 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298771 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243291 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254657 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Belgorod region, the enemy is pressing in four directions: ISW maps

The Defense Forces advanced in the Belgorod region, and the Russians near Toretsk and Kurakhovo. Fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine, the enemy has intensified attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.

War • March 29, 01:53 AM • 45992 views

Car with two Russian officers exploded in occupied Skadovsk: DIU showed footage

In temporarily occupied Skadovsk, a Nissan car with two officers of the Russian occupation army exploded. Only a pile of metal remained of the car.

War • March 21, 01:22 PM • 14541 views

General Staff confirmed the strike on the Moscow oil refinery at night and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery and explosions in the area of the "Steel Horse" station in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

War • March 11, 12:09 PM • 21369 views

The GUR disabled a Russian locomotive with military equipment in Voronezh

GUR special forces carried out a successful operation in Voronezh, damaging a locomotive that was transporting weapons from military enterprises of the Russian Federation. This is already the second similar sabotage after the incident in Orekhovo-Zuyevo in February.

War • March 8, 07:24 AM • 21759 views

A car with an occupant flew into the air in Mariupol: DIU shows video

A Dacia SuperNova car used by the Russian occupier exploded in occupied Mariupol at about 1:30 am. According to preliminary data, the invader is in intensive care.

War • March 1, 11:29 AM • 35826 views

Government allocates over one billion hryvnias to DIU to help families of fallen intelligence officers

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1. 1 billion to pay the families of fallen DIU servicemen. The one-time assistance to the families of those killed in action is at least UAH 15 million.

War • February 28, 02:57 PM • 22976 views

Occupants' forward control point is destroyed in Kherson region: DIU shows video

DIU intelligence officers successfully attacked the forward command post of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Federation in Ivanivka. The strike was carried out by means of an explosive drop from a UAV on February 26 at about 22:00.

War • February 28, 06:39 AM • 24754 views

General Staff confirms the destruction of military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse Oil Refinery

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm successful strikes on the Saki and Kacha military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. At least 40 explosions were recorded in the area of the refinery.

War • February 26, 02:51 PM • 24540 views

More than 40 explosions: DIU drones attack seaport and oil refinery in Tuapse in Russia

On the night of February 26, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck at the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Tuapse.

War • February 26, 12:30 PM • 34047 views

Budanov questions whether sustainable peace will be achieved this year

The DIU chief believes that a ceasefire is possible in 2025, but doubts that a sustainable peace will be achieved. According to him, Russia's strategic goal for Ukraine remains unchanged.

War • February 25, 02:08 PM • 48307 views

Budanov on the attempts on his life: it's a normal thing, no need to dramatize it

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that attempts on his life were normal and did not need to be dramatized. Over the three years of war, the SBU has identified 102 enemy intelligence networks that planned assassinations of Ukraine's leadership.

War • February 25, 01:55 PM • 24474 views

Budanov: Russia sees itself as an empire and will not stop trying to achieve the absorption of Ukraine

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia sees itself as an empire and will not stop trying to absorb Ukraine. According to him, Russia needs a pause to recuperate and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

War • February 25, 11:51 AM • 53686 views

Russia's FSB eliminates Podsudevsky's collaborator in occupied Primorsk - SBU

In the temporarily occupied Primorsk, an explosion occurred in the office of Roman Podsudevsky, head of the MFC. The Russian Federal Security Service organized the explosion because of an internal struggle for financial flows in the occupied territories.

War • February 24, 01:48 PM • 46760 views

General Staff confirms the damage to the Ryazan refinery and oil depot in the Tula region of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the strikes on the Ryazan oil refinery and oil depot in the Tula region of Russia. At least 5 explosions were recorded at the refinery and a fire in the area of the AT-6 ELOU installation.

War • February 24, 07:59 AM • 30641 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.

War • February 23, 09:15 PM • 99684 views

DPRK meets all the needs of the Russian front in ammunition by 50% - Budanov

North Korea has begun large-scale arms shipments, including 170-mm howitzers and 240-mm MLRS.

War • February 23, 02:02 PM • 22216 views

DIU Chief Reveals Pace of Russian Advance at the Front

The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia continues its offensive, but does not achieve its goals. The situation at the front remains under control, despite the problems on both sides.

War • February 23, 01:52 PM • 20172 views

Russia planned to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov and Malyuk

Over three years, the SBU identified 102 hostile intelligence networks that planned to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov, and Malyuk. One of the plans involved a terrorist attack in a Kyiv hypermarket using explosive devices.

War • February 23, 01:13 PM • 113348 views
Exclusive

Putin's task is to try to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine - DIU

The GUR reports on Putin's attempts to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, Russia is preparing 15 divisions to strengthen the Belarusian direction in 2024.

War • February 23, 01:00 PM • 85828 views

“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 24

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, answered whether to expect a new massive Russian attack before the anniversary of the invasion. As previously reported by the intelligence service, Russia launched more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs and 35 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.

War • February 23, 12:17 PM • 64257 views
Exclusive

Yusov on a possible massive attack on February 24: every alarm is serious and must be treated responsibly

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, calls for every air alert to be taken seriously. Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs, and 35 missiles at Ukraine.

War • February 23, 11:34 AM • 62981 views

Deputy Head of the city's occupation administration Yevhenii Bohdanov eliminated in Berdiansk - DIU

In Berdiansk, a Renault Duster car carrying Yevheniy Bogdanov, deputy head of the occupation administration, exploded. He was responsible for finance and construction of fortifications in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

War • February 20, 02:02 PM • 22099 views

On the eve of the invasion, Budanov emphasized that it could have been deterred by increased U.S. aid

In November 2021, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, predicted plans for a Russian invasion. He emphasized that increased aid from the United States could deter a Russian attack.

War • February 20, 01:33 PM • 24143 views

“Show me at least one country in the world where this would work.” Budanov on deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine

The head of the Defense Intelligence expressed doubts about the effectiveness of deploying a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine. Budanov also discussed possible formats of security guarantees, noting the complexity of the NATO issue.

War • February 20, 12:59 PM • 22830 views

“Their goal is clearly articulated”: Budanov explains Trump's words on ending the war

The DIU chief explained that Trump's goal is simply to stop the war, without determining a winner or a loser. Budanov predicts a possible ceasefire by the end of 2025.

War • February 20, 12:35 PM • 31577 views

“There are most of the components for this.” Budanov believes ceasefire possible by end of year

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced a possible ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of 2025. According to him, most of the necessary components are already in place, despite the opposing positions of the parties.

War • February 20, 11:49 AM • 140513 views

Europe is united as never before in supporting Ukraine: Shmyhal talks to Tusk

The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a productive conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. They discussed military logistics, European integration and support for the 16th package of EU sanctions.

War • February 19, 02:00 PM • 26369 views

Budanov: Russia has always tried and will continue to try to quarrel Poland and Ukraine

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was trying to set Ukraine and Poland at odds. He emphasized the importance of US support and called the Ukrainian army the largest in Europe.

War • February 19, 09:30 AM • 102739 views

“Combat effectiveness has increased significantly": the DIU tells about the training of DPRK military in Russia

The North Korean military is rapidly mastering modern weapons and tactics in Russia. The GUR reports a significant improvement in their combat effectiveness and a possible increase in their contingent.

War • February 19, 08:20 AM • 62440 views

Russia modernizes “Shakhty” using foreign components and increases its range to 2500 km - GUR

The DIU has identified significant changes in the production of Russian attack UAVs using foreign components. It also indicates that Russia is setting up production of a Shahed-238 analog with a new engine and modifying the Shahed-136.

War • February 18, 06:29 PM • 36474 views