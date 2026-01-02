The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has again declared Denis Kapustin, commander of the RDC (Russian Volunteer Corps - ed.), better known as White Rex, wanted. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Kapustin first appeared in the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted lists in 2023, after raids by the RDC and the Freedom of Russia Legion in the Bryansk region. He was заочно found guilty of "treason" and "terrorism" and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Context

As previously reported, RDC commander Denis WhiteRex Kapustin died on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction while performing a combat mission. At the time, it was reported that death occurred after an FPV drone strike.

Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Kapustin was actually alive. Russian special services paid half a million dollars for his elimination - these funds will strengthen Ukrainian special forces.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate revealed the details of the special operation during which the death of RDC commander Denis Kapustin was staged.