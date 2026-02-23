$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 168 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 1672 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 5642 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 32399 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 39651 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 25347 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 30721 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 31218 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 25462 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 34574 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
95%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM • 49873 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 56812 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 22731 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 32637 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhoto01:28 PM • 19275 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 10372 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 32399 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 39651 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 134427 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 143791 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 22766 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 56856 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 66054 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 66243 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 65193 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed 131
Heating

Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized the systemic use of Telegram by the enemy for recruitment and coordination of terrorist attacks. Experts expressed doubts about the effectiveness of blocking the messenger.

Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine

The terrorist attack in Lviv once again raises questions about Telegram and other similar anonymous platforms. This was emphasized by Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk. 

"Once again, we see that the enemy systematically uses Telegram to recruit terrorists, coordinate their activities, and carry out terrorist attacks," Vereshchuk noted.

According to Vereshchuk, the enemy systematically uses Telegram to recruit perpetrators, coordinate actions, and organize terrorist attacks. Anonymity, lack of strict moderation, and the speed of information dissemination make such platforms a convenient tool for Russian special services and sabotage networks. In this context, restrictions appear to be an attempt to reduce risks and cut off one of the channels of influence.

Arguments "for": security in wartime

Arguments in favor of restrictions are based primarily on security issues. In a warring country, the state has the right to apply emergency measures if they help save lives. Partial or complete blocking of certain functions of anonymous platforms can complicate recruitment, disrupt communication between coordinators and perpetrators, and reduce the spread of panic and disinformation after terrorist attacks.

Counterarguments: risks to freedom and effectiveness

At the same time, there are serious counterarguments. Telegram in Ukraine has long become not only a messenger but also one of the main sources of news, official announcements, and volunteer coordination. Many government agencies, military units, and local administrations actively use this platform for communication with citizens. Complete restriction can harm both information resilience and trust in the authorities if people perceive it as censorship.

A separate issue is effectiveness. Technical blocking is often easy to circumvent through VPNs and mirrors. In such a case, restrictions may harm law-abiding users more than they actually stop the enemy. In addition, strict prohibitions without clear explanations and legal frameworks can create a dangerous precedent for freedom of speech after the war.

Thus, the question of the expediency of restricting Telegram and other anonymous platforms does not have a simple answer. Wartime conditions require decisive actions, but these actions must be balanced, effective, and legally justified. The balance between security and freedom of information remains one of the most difficult challenges for the state in the current conditions.

"Blocking will not solve the problem"

Andriy Kramarov, a reserve officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military expert, commented to UNN on initiatives regarding the possible blocking of Telegram in Ukraine and assessed whether this could affect the security situation.

In his opinion, there are currently no grounds to consider Telegram a key tool for recruiting or coordinating sabotage in Ukraine.

I don't think that today Telegram is the main tool for recruiting or coordinating sabotage. Yes, there may be certain opportunities for communication between Russian special services and Ukrainians there, but I don't think this is critical or decisive. 

- he said.

Answering the question of whether blocking the platform would reduce the number of terrorist attacks, Kramarov was categorical.

No, it absolutely will not reduce it. If people use one messenger, they can switch to another. You call me via Telegram, but you could call via WhatsApp, Viber, or any other service. Therefore, blocking one platform does not solve the problem as a whole. 

- Kramarov noted.

The expert also emphasized that from a technical point of view, it is almost impossible to completely block access to the service.

Even if the state tries to completely restrict Telegram, it will still be circumvented through VPNs. We see that even in Russia, despite all the prohibitions, people actively use VPNs and circumvent restrictions. 

- he noted.

Kramarov separately mentioned the situation in the Russian Federation when problems arose with access to certain communication services.

When there were interruptions with Starlink and restrictions on Telegram in Russia, they took it very painfully. For them, this is a serious problem, because it means a rollback in communication capabilities for several years. Telegram, of course, is easy to replace, but there were still some difficulties. 

- said the expert.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian military does not use Telegram for official communication.

We do not use Telegram for military purposes. Other messengers are used for this, but we will not talk about them. 

- Kramarov summarized.

The problem is not in one application

Military analyst, former SBU employee Ivan Stupak also expressed his position on the initiative to restrict Telegram in an interview with Kyiv24 TV channel.

Commenting on the proposal of Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk to restrict the messenger's operation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Lviv, Stupak sharply criticized the idea of blocking the platform as a universal solution.

Vereshchuk might as well go to North Korea or Russia - blocking Telegram is not a panacea. 

- he stated.

According to the expert, the problem of recruitment is not tied to a specific application, because Russian special services can use any communication channel.

Russians can use absolutely any application to recruit a person. They can even send messages by transferring to a bank card - conditionally 1 hryvnia with text in the payment purpose. 

- Stupak explained.

He also outlined the main risk groups that, according to him, recruiters most often pay attention to.

Who is most often recruited? These are people with drug addiction. People with gambling addiction. There are those who are offended by everything and want revenge. There are children - especially during holidays, when they are left alone with a phone or tablet, and then "adventures" begin. I'm not even talking about anti-Ukrainian настроенных - they are a small percentage, but, unfortunately, they exist, and Russians continue to look for them. And, of course, there is still a small percentage of those who are simply intimidated. 

- he noted.

Thus, experts' opinions converge on one thing: the fight against sabotage and recruitment requires systematic work of special services and increased public awareness, while blocking a separate platform is unlikely to become a universal safeguard against terrorist attacks or information operations.

Anonymous channels as a challenge to national security

The discussion around Telegram is much broader than the issue of a single messenger. It is about the phenomenon of anonymous platforms and channels that effectively perform media functions but are not registered media outlets and do not bear transparent editorial responsibility. This is what creates potential risks: the possibility of manipulation, the spread of disinformation, psychological operations, and intentional destabilization of the situation within the country.

In wartime conditions, such anonymous channels can become a tool of information influence or even an element of hybrid operations. The lack of clear identification of owners and sources of funding complicates both the legal assessment of their activities and accountability in case of a threat to national security.

At the same time, this goes beyond the purely technical issue of blocking a specific service. It is rather about the need for a systemic state policy in the field of information security: clear rules for digital platforms, transparent mechanisms for responding to threats, and at the same time maintaining a balance with freedom of speech.

So, the problem is not limited to Telegram as such. It concerns a broader challenge - how the state should react to the influence of anonymous digital media in wartime and after the end of hostilities, without violating basic democratic principles.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Bank card
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
WhatsApp
Telegram
Starlink
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
North Korea
Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk
Lviv