Iran "inflates its value" with statements about cooperation with Russia and China - Center for Countering Disinformation

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, commented on the words of the Iranian Foreign Minister that Tehran has "military cooperation" with Russia and China. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kovalenko's post on Telegram.

Details

The Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed that Tehran has "military cooperation" with Russia and China. According to him, these countries are strategic partners of Iran and adversaries of the United States. There is nothing new at all - they were before, for some reason such a sensation was made out of this statement here. The Iranian regime is now trying to raise its price against the background of how it is being attacked every day - Kovalenko stated.

Context

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that his country is receiving military assistance from Russia and China amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Recall

On Sunday, March 15, it became known that fragments of an Iranian missile hit the building of the US consulate residence in Israel. Iran also reported attacks on a communication center and a police unit.

UNN also reported that due to the tense situation in the region, the Russian Consulate General in the Iranian city of Isfahan suspended its work.