Unmanned aerial vehicle

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
Russian weapons contain Western components despite sanctions. Microchips enter the Russian Federation illegally, making terror against Ukrainians possible.
The Latvian government has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will arrive by July. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones for 17 million euros.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine. They also discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.
The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.
In March 2025, more than UAH 160 billion was received into the general fund of the state budget, which is 48. 7% more than in March 2024. With this money, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones.
The President of Ukraine announced the successful use of drones to protect cities. The Staff meeting discussed increasing the production of drones and Ukrainian missiles.
The Russian army is massively attacking Dnipro. Explosions are heard in the city, fires have occurred, and there is damage in the residential sector. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.
Ukrainian military struck the "Pohar" border crossing point, from where drones were launched. Infrastructure was destroyed and 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated.
During the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, France announced a new defense package for Ukraine. The participants of the meeting agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.
Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.
Russian troops struck with UAVs at one of the starostynsky districts of the Sumy territorial community. Cars and private houses were damaged, there is no information about casualties.
Cherkasy region was under enemy fire at night, most of the drones were directed at Cherkasy. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but an infrastructure object and warehouse premises were damaged.
Russian drones attacked the Poltava region at night, in the Myrhorod district, debris damaged the hangar premises of the enterprise. Two employees were injured, one was hospitalized.
By order of Lukashenko, Belarusian military units are checking combat readiness. The units will conduct shooting, engineering works and simulations of combat operations with UAVs and aviation.
An air defense system has been created around Kherson that shoots down 80% of Russian drones that hunt people. According to the OVA spokesman, the Russians do not distinguish targets, attacking civilians with drones.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.
In the Kupiansk district, an FPV drone hit a service car, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring four others. Shelling also damaged houses, equipment and warehouse premises in the district.
During March 16, 99 combat clashes took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. russia launched 64 air strikes and involved more than 900 kamikaze drones.
On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was attacked by kamikaze drones, one of which hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. In total, there were 14 shellings of the border areas of the region during the day.
As a result of a drone attack, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Four civilians were injured, one woman was hospitalized.
The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.
The President of Ukraine held a meeting regarding Ukrainian drones and long-range strikes. They discussed increasing the capabilities of weapons to overcome electronic warfare and air defense, increasing production, and investments.
In Romania, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an active warhead was found near the border with Moldova. Experts plan to detonate an explosive charge in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of the local population.
Enemy UAVs have become more active in the Ukrainian airspace in Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions. The drones are flying different courses and changing flight directions.
In Sumy, a drone attack injured 2 people and damaged residential buildings. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.
Hostile drone attacks were recorded in the suburbs of Kharkiv, resulting in one person being wounded. The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, urged residents not to leave their shelters because of the threat of new attacks.
The Romanian Senate has passed a law allowing the destruction of drones that illegally cross the country's airspace. The document provides for quick decision-making on neutralizing drones by local commanders.
The meeting discussed the production of Ukrainian drones and analyzed the amount of support from partners. The US State Department is preparing new exceptions to the aid freeze for Ukraine.