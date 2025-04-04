Unmanned aerial vehicle

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15958 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29186 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65004 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214127 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213788 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244251 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.

War • April 2, 07:58 PM • 8895 views

The Ministry of Justice spoke about Western-made microchips in Russian missiles and "Shaheds"

Russian weapons contain Western components despite sanctions. Microchips enter the Russian Federation illegally, making terror against Ukrainians possible.

War • April 2, 09:50 AM • 160242 views

Latvia has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine: details of the supply

The Latvian government has handed over 1,500 combat UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will arrive by July. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones for 17 million euros.

War • April 1, 07:27 PM • 8476 views

Zelenskyy discussed the establishment of joint drone production with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine. They also discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.

War • April 1, 06:11 PM • 25103 views

The Netherlands allocates 2 billion euros to Ukraine: 500 million for drones

The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.

News of the World • March 31, 11:10 PM • 12172 views

For this amount, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones: Kravchenko announced that the tax office overfulfilled the indicators by UAH 36 billion in the first quarter

In March 2025, more than UAH 160 billion was received into the general fund of the state budget, which is 48. 7% more than in March 2024. With this money, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones.

Economy • March 31, 05:45 PM • 50976 views

"There are good results" - Zelenskyy on the use of certain drones to protect cities

The President of Ukraine announced the successful use of drones to protect cities. The Staff meeting discussed increasing the production of drones and Ukrainian missiles.

War • March 30, 07:26 PM • 29266 views

Dnipro under massive attack: explosions are heard, fires broke out

The Russian army is massively attacking Dnipro. Explosions are heard in the city, fires have occurred, and there is damage in the residential sector. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.

War • March 28, 07:51 PM • 26965 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Pohar" checkpoint in the Bryansk region, from where the occupiers launched drones - General Staff

Ukrainian military struck the "Pohar" border crossing point, from where drones were launched. Infrastructure was destroyed and 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated.

War • March 28, 07:04 PM • 33919 views

Zelenskyy announced the main decisions taken at the "Coalition of the Willing" summit

During the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, France announced a new defense package for Ukraine. The participants of the meeting agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.

War • March 28, 02:30 PM • 35088 views

In Kharkiv region, Russians dropped explosives on a civilian car, there are victims

Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.

War • March 27, 01:57 PM • 23316 views

Russian drone attacked Sumy community: what is known about the consequences

Russian troops struck with UAVs at one of the starostynsky districts of the Sumy territorial community. Cars and private houses were damaged, there is no information about casualties.

War • March 27, 12:37 PM • 20500 views

Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, infrastructure facility damaged in the region

Cherkasy region was under enemy fire at night, most of the drones were directed at Cherkasy. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but an infrastructure object and warehouse premises were damaged.

War • March 26, 06:43 AM • 13273 views

Poltava region was attacked by enemy drones at night: a hangar was damaged, two employees of the enterprise were injured

Russian drones attacked the Poltava region at night, in the Myrhorod district, debris damaged the hangar premises of the enterprise. Two employees were injured, one was hospitalized.

War • March 25, 06:51 AM • 26621 views

Combat readiness checks suddenly began in Belarus - media

By order of Lukashenko, Belarusian military units are checking combat readiness. The units will conduct shooting, engineering works and simulations of combat operations with UAVs and aviation.

News of the World • March 24, 01:59 PM • 9760 views

A system has been built around Kherson that protects local residents from drones by 80% - OVA

An air defense system has been created around Kherson that shoots down 80% of Russian drones that hunt people. According to the OVA spokesman, the Russians do not distinguish targets, attacking civilians with drones.

Society • March 23, 10:42 AM • 68525 views

Russia has launched many Shaheds: air raid alert declared in several regions

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.

War • March 21, 06:32 PM • 104483 views

It will bypass enemy EW systems and perform extremely complex tasks: the Ministry of Defense spoke about the unique Raybird drone

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.

Technologies • March 19, 10:24 AM • 30274 views

In Kharkiv region enemy FPV drone killed a woman and injured four other people

In the Kupiansk district, an FPV drone hit a service car, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring four others. Shelling also damaged houses, equipment and warehouse premises in the district.

War • March 19, 07:34 AM • 30608 views

Almost 100 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reports on the situation at the front

During March 16, 99 combat clashes took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. russia launched 64 air strikes and involved more than 900 kamikaze drones.

War • March 16, 09:21 PM • 68059 views

Night attack on Chernihiv: destroyed houses recorded, but no casualties

On the night of March 16, Chernihiv was attacked by kamikaze drones, one of which hit a five-story building, destroying two floors. In total, there were 14 shellings of the border areas of the region during the day.

War • March 16, 06:55 AM • 52634 views

Russians attacked a village in Chernihiv region: four injured

As a result of a drone attack, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Four civilians were injured, one woman was hospitalized.

War • March 15, 10:59 AM • 21469 views

Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force

The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.

War • March 14, 08:56 PM • 57574 views

Zelensky held a technological Stake regarding long-range drones: details

The President of Ukraine held a meeting regarding Ukrainian drones and long-range strikes. They discussed increasing the capabilities of weapons to overcome electronic warfare and air defense, increasing production, and investments.

War • March 12, 06:22 PM • 24917 views

Wreckage of a Russian drone with explosives found in Romania near the border with Moldova

In Romania, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an active warhead was found near the border with Moldova. Experts plan to detonate an explosive charge in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of the local population.

News of the World • March 1, 03:22 PM • 37974 views

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

Enemy UAVs have become more active in the Ukrainian airspace in Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions. The drones are flying different courses and changing flight directions.

War • February 27, 11:53 PM • 30787 views

Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

In Sumy, a drone attack injured 2 people and damaged residential buildings. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.

Society • February 27, 10:41 PM • 28648 views

Drones attacked a suburb of Kharkiv: there is a victim

Hostile drone attacks were recorded in the suburbs of Kharkiv, resulting in one person being wounded. The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, urged residents not to leave their shelters because of the threat of new attacks.

War • February 27, 06:37 PM • 41743 views

Romanian Senate approves law on shooting down drones that violate the border

The Romanian Senate has passed a law allowing the destruction of drones that illegally cross the country's airspace. The document provides for quick decision-making on neutralizing drones by local commanders.

News of the World • February 26, 09:21 PM • 25448 views

We analyze the amount of support from each partner: Zelensky on the results of the Stavka meeting

The meeting discussed the production of Ukrainian drones and analyzed the amount of support from partners. The US State Department is preparing new exceptions to the aid freeze for Ukraine.

War • February 26, 07:09 PM • 37562 views