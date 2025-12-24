$42.150.10
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

As a result of enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district on the night of December 24, one person was killed and three were injured. The occupiers launched 704 strikes on 27 settlements in the region.

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, three wounded

One person died and three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district on the night of Wednesday, December 24. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, during the day, the occupiers launched 704 attacks on 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Liubytske, Novoyakovlivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Kosivtseve, Sviatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa:

  • 408 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Rozumivka, Bilenke, Barvinivka, Novooleksandrivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novosoloshine, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Solodke, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Vozdvyzhivka.
    • 4 MLRS shellings covered Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Novoandriivka.
      • 275 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Dobropillia.

        41 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received

        - Fedorov said.

        Later, he clarified that women aged 75 and 35, and a 46-year-old man sought medical attention, and all victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

        In addition, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said that as a result of the enemy attack on the regional center, at least 13 apartment buildings were damaged - their windows were broken, and balconies and loggias were destroyed.

        "Utility workers are already working at the sites of destruction, and specialists from district administrations are inspecting the territory to record all damages," Fedorov summarized.

        Recall

        On the night of Wednesday, December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: a residential building was hit, and garages and cars caught fire.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        SocietyWar in Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Unmanned aerial vehicle
        Zaporizhzhia