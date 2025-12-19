Another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured reported

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 9116 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 10144 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 17996 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 16565 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14098 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15863 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12795 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20973 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11076 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 5264 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 13315 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 21763 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 22835 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 24521 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 24580 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 27307 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 53532 views
Another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2338 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured reached seven. Four of them received assistance on the spot and will be treated at home.

Another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured reported

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to seven. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Seven injured already: the number of people who needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.

- Fedorov reported.

According to him, four of the injured received assistance on the spot. They will continue their treatment at home.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia: a residential building was hit, an infrastructure object was attacked17.12.25, 11:59 • 2529 views

Antonina Tumanova

