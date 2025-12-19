Another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured reported

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to seven. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Seven injured already: the number of people who needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. - Fedorov reported.

According to him, four of the injured received assistance on the spot. They will continue their treatment at home.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia: a residential building was hit, an infrastructure object was attacked