Another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured reported
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured reached seven. Four of them received assistance on the spot and will be treated at home.
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to seven. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Seven injured already: the number of people who needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing.
According to him, four of the injured received assistance on the spot. They will continue their treatment at home.
