09:38 PM • 2190 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 13360 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 22367 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 26081 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 17376 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 16626 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 14070 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22464 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39485 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49427 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Iran attacked a French military base near Erbil in Iraq, with injuries and a large fire reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Drones attacked a military base near Erbil airport where French soldiers were stationed. Six servicemen were injured and a fire broke out.

Iran attacked a French military base near Erbil in Iraq, with injuries and a large fire reported

In northern Iraq, drones attacked a military base near Erbil airport, where French troops are stationed. At least six French soldiers were wounded in the attack. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, the attack was carried out by 'Shahed' type drones. The strike hit a joint base of Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the French contingent in the Makhmour area.

The injury of the soldiers was reported by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, as well as a security source familiar with the circumstances of the incident.

Fire breaks out on the largest US aircraft carrier in the Middle East12.03.26, 19:17 • 4526 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Iraq
Shahed-136
France