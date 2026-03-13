Iran attacked a French military base near Erbil in Iraq, with injuries and a large fire reported

In northern Iraq, drones attacked a military base near Erbil airport, where French troops are stationed. At least six French soldiers were wounded in the attack. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, the attack was carried out by 'Shahed' type drones. The strike hit a joint base of Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the French contingent in the Makhmour area.

The injury of the soldiers was reported by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, as well as a security source familiar with the circumstances of the incident.

