Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time

Famous Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has for the first time publicly spoken about her breakup with her husband, country musician Keith Urban. This is reported by UNN with reference to the actress's interview for Variety.

Details

According to the actress, the past year was a difficult period for her, which is why she avoided publicity for some time.

Last year I was quiet. A lot of things were happening to me, I was kind of in my shell - Kidman admitted.

At the same time, the 58-year-old star stated that she is trying to move forward and focus on her family.

I'm okay because I always move towards what is good. I'm grateful for my family and for the fact that we remain a family and move on. I don't discuss the rest out of respect - the actress emphasized.

Kidman also noted that her children remain her main support.

My beautiful girls, my darlings, who suddenly became adult women - she said.

Despite personal changes, the actress is preparing for a busy working year. In particular, in 2026, the film adaptation of the Scarpetta book series will be released, as well as the sequel to the cult film Practical Magic 2, where Kidman will once again star alongside Sandra Bullock.

The actress emphasized that she is now trying to focus on work, family, and new life plans.

Recall

American actress and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman learned how to perform an autopsy for her role as a forensic expert in the series "Scarpetta".