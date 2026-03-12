Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 3354 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 12062 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 22889 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 34029 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 51119 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 51013 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 41135 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 44528 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37482 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39920 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3m/s
31%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Russian government plans to cut budget expenditures by 10% due to falling revenues from energy exportsMarch 12, 03:45 AM • 11166 views
Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013March 12, 04:05 AM • 12222 views
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American basesMarch 12, 04:29 AM • 13067 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 29827 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhoto07:59 AM • 15631 views
Publications
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 3886 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 11054 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 40566 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 45131 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 48702 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Nicole Kidman
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Iraq
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 976 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 34505 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 23718 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 23211 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 25225 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

The actress spoke about a difficult year and emerging from public isolation after the breakup. Kidman is focused on her children and filming the Scarpetta series and its sequel.

Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time

Famous Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has for the first time publicly spoken about her breakup with her husband, country musician Keith Urban. This is reported by UNN with reference to the actress's interview for Variety.

Details

According to the actress, the past year was a difficult period for her, which is why she avoided publicity for some time.

Last year I was quiet. A lot of things were happening to me, I was kind of in my shell

- Kidman admitted.

At the same time, the 58-year-old star stated that she is trying to move forward and focus on her family.

I'm okay because I always move towards what is good. I'm grateful for my family and for the fact that we remain a family and move on. I don't discuss the rest out of respect

- the actress emphasized.

Kidman also noted that her children remain her main support.

My beautiful girls, my darlings, who suddenly became adult women

- she said.

Despite personal changes, the actress is preparing for a busy working year. In particular, in 2026, the film adaptation of the Scarpetta book series will be released, as well as the sequel to the cult film Practical Magic 2, where Kidman will once again star alongside Sandra Bullock.

The actress emphasized that she is now trying to focus on work, family, and new life plans.

Recall

American actress and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman learned how to perform an autopsy for her role as a forensic expert in the series "Scarpetta".

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Film
Series
Marriage
Nicole Kidman