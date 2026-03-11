Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist

Ukrainian singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky was forced to take a break from his touring schedule due to illness. During a performance in Kremenchuk, the artist informed the audience that due to health problems, he could not continue the concert. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

It is currently known that the illness affected the singer's voice, and he needs several days to recover. Due to this, the concert in Cherkasy is also being postponed. Kozlovsky apologized to fans for the inconvenience and promised that both performances would take place later.

"Unfortunately, I had to stop the concert because the illness took its toll, my voice broke, and I could no longer sing. Complete vocal cord non-closure. A few days' break is very necessary to recover. Therefore, the concert in Cherkasy is also forced to be postponed," Kozlovsky stated.

Currently, the Kremenchuk concert has been postponed to May 12, and the exact date of the Cherkasy performance will be announced additionally.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of his track "Shakespeare" on March 1 in Kyiv. The premiere took place during a solo concert at the National Palace of Arts "Ukraine".

