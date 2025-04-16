$41.180.14
46.610.42
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 14422 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 58879 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 34134 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 39237 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 46955 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86797 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 79570 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35131 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60352 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108920 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
51%
Popular news

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 61926 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 80516 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 45176 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 23980 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 18111 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 58879 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 82900 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86797 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 79570 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 180681 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 47020 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 27691 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 28814 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 30250 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 32612 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Last news • Culinary

How to make a delicious Easter cake: three recipes for every taste

The article presents three Easter cake recipes: fluffy classic, old-fashioned Alexandria and cooked in a slow cooker. Detailed instructions and ingredients for each.

Life hack • April 15, 06:00 AM • 96270 views

The most valuable Easter cake: Easter cakes baked in Kyiv from flour from demined fields

A master class on baking Easter cakes from flour grown on the liberated lands of Kherson region was held in Kyiv. The "Soul of Soil 2.0" initiative aims to show the world the value of Ukrainian bread.

Society • April 9, 08:14 PM • 29963 views

Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter

On the eve of Easter, we offer a selection of eggless desserts: chocolate cookies with marshmallows, salted coffee caramels, strawberry cake and other goodies.

Life hack • April 8, 08:49 AM • 474261 views

April 5th - International Soup Day: Recipes everyone should try

April 5th is International Soup Day. UNN has collected recipes for sauerkraut soup, broccoli and feta soup, vegan soup, bean and pasta soup, and spring green soup with chicken.

Life hack • April 5, 04:00 AM • 418798 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Diversify the Easter table: lemon-lavender cake, carrot cake, peach cobbler, raspberry cupcakes and Schaum Torte. Delicious and original recipes for a festive mood.

Life hack • April 4, 05:56 AM • 361026 views
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

In 2025, the cost of a large Easter basket will increase by 17% to UAH 1,185. Prices for eggs, Easter bread, meat products, and vegetables will also rise.

Economy • April 3, 08:00 AM • 195400 views

Delicious breakfast: 5 unusual recipes for your morning

Discover new flavors with breakfast recipes: feta buns, oatmeal with berries, mocha smoothie and more. Choose your perfect option and enjoy every morning!

Life hack • March 26, 06:26 AM • 309100 views

Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating

The article presents recipes for healthy desserts without sugar: chickpea dough, chocolate truffles, grilled peaches with ricotta, chia pudding and oatmeal cookies.

Health • March 19, 05:20 AM • 139444 views

Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast

On Saturday morning, prepare pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheesecakes, oatmeal or toast with chicken and avocado. These simple dishes in the morning will give you energy for the whole day.

Life hack • March 15, 05:13 AM • 32418 views

14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health

Popular products for proper nutrition often contain hidden harmful ingredients. From granola to vegetable chips - find out which "healthy" products can actually be dangerous to your health.

Health • March 10, 09:54 AM • 141145 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Freezing food helps preserve nutrients and simplifies the cooking process. Fruits, broth, ginger, vegetables, cereals and meat can be frozen for long term storage without losing their nutritional value.

Health • February 28, 06:23 AM • 420232 views

Ukraine is among the leaders in vegetable consumption: what is eaten in the world

Ukraine ranked third in the world in terms of vegetable consumption per capita at 653 kg per year. For the first time in 7 years, the global vegetable market declined by 0.6%, but experts predict growth by 2030.

Economy • February 21, 09:16 AM • 51266 views

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes

A selection of healthy and quick breakfast recipes, including overnight oats, salty breakfast with cheese, and berry smoothies. All dishes can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Life hack • February 19, 06:32 AM • 231620 views

Christmas drink recipes: how to warm up on Christmas Eve - from uzvar to eggnog

A selection of recipes for warming drinks for a festive evening from famous chefs. The recipes include spiced broth, non-alcoholic punch, mulled wine, hot chocolate, and eggnog.

Life hack • December 23, 01:38 PM • 176737 views

A master class on cooking a safe and delicious dish was held for children of the Regional Hospital in Kiev region

A cooking class for young patients was held at the School of superheroes of the Kiev regional children's hospital in Boyarka. Children learned how to make shawarma under the guidance of the brand chef Döner market.

Society • December 9, 11:55 AM • 14556 views

Cookie Day: 3 delicious recipes for homemade treats

December 4 marks Cookie Day-a celebration of the favorite dessert of millions. Detailed recipes for making marble, ginger and cookies with Hearts at home.

UNN Lite • December 4, 12:11 PM • 104400 views

Four foods to help control sugar and lose weight

Nutritionist Taiz Brito talked about four foods that regulate blood glucose levels. Ginger, green tea, garlic, and turmeric help control insulin and promote weight loss.

Health • November 19, 01:15 PM • 13259 views

Portuguese sheep's milk cheese recognised as the best in the world

The soft cheese from Quinta do Pomar was recognized as the best among 4786 cheeses from 47 countries. British cheesemakers were unable to participate due to customs restrictions after Brexit.

News of the World • November 18, 01:47 PM • 107081 views

“It appeared 6,000 years before Christ": 13 interesting facts about cheese you didn't know

Cheese has existed for over 8000 years and has more than 2000 varieties in the world. The most expensive variety is made from donkey milk, and some types help prevent tooth decay and improve sleep.

Culture • November 15, 04:05 PM • 101776 views

Cooking delicious pancakes with apples: a simple recipe for a perfect weekend breakfast

A step-by-step recipe for making delicious apple pancakes with kefir. You only need 7 simple ingredients and some free time to prepare.

Society • November 9, 05:36 AM • 28209 views

Experts have named 5 main criteria for choosing the right diet

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has presented the main criteria for choosing an effective and safe nutrition plan. These include daily calorie intake, balance, long-term perspective, safety, and realistic goals.

Health • November 7, 05:07 AM • 45135 views

Do I need to wash meat before cooking? The chef debunked a popular myth

Chef Oleksiy Ogorodnik explained why you shouldn't wash meat before cooking. He named three main reasons: the risk of bacterial growth, loss of flavor, and deterioration of the roasting quality.

Life hack • October 29, 08:19 PM • 102732 views

The Ministry of Health has revealed the secret of healthy eating: how many vegetables you need to eat every day

The WHO recommends consuming at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily, which is 5 servings. Regular consumption of vegetables reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Health • October 26, 03:53 AM • 19331 views

With pumpkin and based on a 16th century recipe: making apple pies

Detailed step-by-step recipes for French, American, grated, and apple-curd pies. Specifics of preparing dough, fillings, and sauces for each type of pie.

UNN Lite • October 25, 03:32 PM • 124761 views

Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo shares recipes for simple breakfasts

A Ukrainian chef of Colombian descent shared three quick breakfast recipes. They include a casserole, pumpkin pancakes, and an omelette in water, which can be easily prepared at home.

Society • October 21, 03:53 AM • 17401 views

Harvard's “healthy eating plate”: how to balance your diet

Harvard experts have developed the concept of a “healthy eating plate” for a balanced diet. Half of the plate is vegetables and fruits, a quarter is complex carbohydrates, and a quarter is proteins, with the addition of healthy fats and dairy products.

Health • October 21, 12:11 AM • 18512 views

Yevhen Klopotenko reveals the secret of making delicious synabons

The Ukrainian culinary expert shared a recipe for popular cinnamon rolls. Mr. Klopotenko explained the history of sinabons and provided detailed instructions on how to make them at home.

UNN Lite • October 20, 01:55 AM • 107182 views

The legendary coffee drink of autumn: how to make a spicy pumpkin latte

UNN offers a recipe for a popular fall drink - spicy pumpkin latte. Detailed instructions include making homemade pumpkin syrup with spices and the drink itself.

UNN Lite • October 19, 03:22 PM • 103991 views

How to make autumn drinks: recipes from famous chefs

Ukrainian and foreign chefs share recipes for hot drinks for the fall. These include mulled wine, hot rum with butter and spices, and hot chocolate with various additives.

Life hack • October 18, 04:11 PM • 26782 views

An original recipe: KFC's latte with chicken and spices flavor appeared in China

KFC has introduced an unusual drink in China - a chicken latte. The new product has been launched under the K Coffee sub-brand and contains the flavor of the branded chicken with 11 secret herbs and spices.

UNN Lite • September 27, 02:02 PM • 100192 views