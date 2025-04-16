The article presents three Easter cake recipes: fluffy classic, old-fashioned Alexandria and cooked in a slow cooker. Detailed instructions and ingredients for each.
A master class on baking Easter cakes from flour grown on the liberated lands of Kherson region was held in Kyiv. The "Soul of Soil 2.0" initiative aims to show the world the value of Ukrainian bread.
On the eve of Easter, we offer a selection of eggless desserts: chocolate cookies with marshmallows, salted coffee caramels, strawberry cake and other goodies.
April 5th is International Soup Day. UNN has collected recipes for sauerkraut soup, broccoli and feta soup, vegan soup, bean and pasta soup, and spring green soup with chicken.
Diversify the Easter table: lemon-lavender cake, carrot cake, peach cobbler, raspberry cupcakes and Schaum Torte. Delicious and original recipes for a festive mood.
In 2025, the cost of a large Easter basket will increase by 17% to UAH 1,185. Prices for eggs, Easter bread, meat products, and vegetables will also rise.
Discover new flavors with breakfast recipes: feta buns, oatmeal with berries, mocha smoothie and more. Choose your perfect option and enjoy every morning!
The article presents recipes for healthy desserts without sugar: chickpea dough, chocolate truffles, grilled peaches with ricotta, chia pudding and oatmeal cookies.
On Saturday morning, prepare pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheesecakes, oatmeal or toast with chicken and avocado. These simple dishes in the morning will give you energy for the whole day.
Popular products for proper nutrition often contain hidden harmful ingredients. From granola to vegetable chips - find out which "healthy" products can actually be dangerous to your health.
Freezing food helps preserve nutrients and simplifies the cooking process. Fruits, broth, ginger, vegetables, cereals and meat can be frozen for long term storage without losing their nutritional value.
Ukraine ranked third in the world in terms of vegetable consumption per capita at 653 kg per year. For the first time in 7 years, the global vegetable market declined by 0.6%, but experts predict growth by 2030.
A selection of healthy and quick breakfast recipes, including overnight oats, salty breakfast with cheese, and berry smoothies. All dishes can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator.
A selection of recipes for warming drinks for a festive evening from famous chefs. The recipes include spiced broth, non-alcoholic punch, mulled wine, hot chocolate, and eggnog.
A cooking class for young patients was held at the School of superheroes of the Kiev regional children's hospital in Boyarka. Children learned how to make shawarma under the guidance of the brand chef Döner market.
December 4 marks Cookie Day-a celebration of the favorite dessert of millions. Detailed recipes for making marble, ginger and cookies with Hearts at home.
Nutritionist Taiz Brito talked about four foods that regulate blood glucose levels. Ginger, green tea, garlic, and turmeric help control insulin and promote weight loss.
The soft cheese from Quinta do Pomar was recognized as the best among 4786 cheeses from 47 countries. British cheesemakers were unable to participate due to customs restrictions after Brexit.
Cheese has existed for over 8000 years and has more than 2000 varieties in the world. The most expensive variety is made from donkey milk, and some types help prevent tooth decay and improve sleep.
A step-by-step recipe for making delicious apple pancakes with kefir. You only need 7 simple ingredients and some free time to prepare.
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has presented the main criteria for choosing an effective and safe nutrition plan. These include daily calorie intake, balance, long-term perspective, safety, and realistic goals.
Chef Oleksiy Ogorodnik explained why you shouldn't wash meat before cooking. He named three main reasons: the risk of bacterial growth, loss of flavor, and deterioration of the roasting quality.
The WHO recommends consuming at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily, which is 5 servings. Regular consumption of vegetables reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Detailed step-by-step recipes for French, American, grated, and apple-curd pies. Specifics of preparing dough, fillings, and sauces for each type of pie.
A Ukrainian chef of Colombian descent shared three quick breakfast recipes. They include a casserole, pumpkin pancakes, and an omelette in water, which can be easily prepared at home.
Harvard experts have developed the concept of a “healthy eating plate” for a balanced diet. Half of the plate is vegetables and fruits, a quarter is complex carbohydrates, and a quarter is proteins, with the addition of healthy fats and dairy products.
The Ukrainian culinary expert shared a recipe for popular cinnamon rolls. Mr. Klopotenko explained the history of sinabons and provided detailed instructions on how to make them at home.
UNN offers a recipe for a popular fall drink - spicy pumpkin latte. Detailed instructions include making homemade pumpkin syrup with spices and the drink itself.
Ukrainian and foreign chefs share recipes for hot drinks for the fall. These include mulled wine, hot rum with butter and spices, and hot chocolate with various additives.
KFC has introduced an unusual drink in China - a chicken latte. The new product has been launched under the K Coffee sub-brand and contains the flavor of the branded chicken with 11 secret herbs and spices.