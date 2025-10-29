Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives

When the budget is limited and prices are rising, a good imagination is needed to prepare a hearty dinner. UNN has collected five recipes that cost up to UAH 100 and will help quickly feed a family, even for those who are cooking for the first time.

Potatoes with chicken and onions in the oven (for 3–4 servings)

Ingredients:

chicken drumstick - 500 g;

potatoes - 5–6 medium tubers;

onion - 1 pc;

sunflower oil - 2 tbsp. spoons;

salt - 1 - 1.5 tsp;

ground black pepper - ½ tsp;

dried herbs (oregano, paprika or chicken seasoning) - 1 tsp (optional);

garlic (optional) - 2 cloves.

Method of preparation

Turn on the oven to 190°C for 10 minutes. Wash the chicken and potatoes under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel. Roll the chicken in salt, pepper and herbs. If you have time, rub with finely chopped or crushed garlic. Set aside in a bowl.

Peel the potatoes, cut into 1 cm thick slices. Peel the onion and cut into half rings. In a large bowl, mix the potatoes, onions and chicken, add 2 tablespoons of oil, a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix with your hands so that everything is covered with oil. Place the mixture in a baking dish in one layer, cover with foil (to prevent burning) or close with a lid.

Place in a preheated oven for 40 minutes. After 30–35 minutes, open the foil and check: the potatoes should be soft (pierce with a knife - it should go in easily), and the chicken should be golden. If you want a crispy crust, remove the foil for the last 10 minutes.

Total cost: 95-100 UAH.

Pasta with vegetables and egg (for 2 servings)

Ingredients:

pasta - 200 g;

carrots - 1 pc;

bell pepper - 1 pc;

onion - 1 pc;

eggs - 2 pcs;

oil - 1–2 tbsp. spoons;

salt, pepper - to taste.

Method of preparation

Pour 2–2.5 liters of water into a pot, bring to a boil over high heat. Add 1 tsp of salt, add pasta and cook according to package directions (usually 7–10 minutes). Stir occasionally.

While the pasta is cooking, peel the carrots and cut into strips or grate on a coarse grater. Clean the bell pepper from the core and cut into strips. Cut the onion into cubes or half rings.

Heat a frying pan with 1–2 spoons of oil, add the onion, fry for 2–3 minutes until transparent. Add carrots and peppers, fry for another 5–7 minutes, stirring, until the vegetables are soft. Season with salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with a fork with a pinch of salt. Pour the eggs into the pan with the vegetables and quickly stir with a fork so that they curdle (it will be like scrambled eggs with vegetables).

Drain the water from the pasta through a colander, leave a little (1–2 tablespoons) of hot water from the pasta - this will help make the sauce creamier. Return the pasta to the pot or directly to the pan. Add vegetables with egg, mix for 1–2 minutes. If dry, add water from the pasta. You can add a little cheese on top or soy sauce for flavor.

Total cost: 70-80 UAH.

Rice with vegetables and beans (for 3 servings)

Ingredients:

rice - 200 g;

canned beans - 1 can or 200 g cooked;

carrots - 1 pc;

onion - 1 pc;

sunflower oil - 1–2 tbsp. spoons;

salt, pepper, paprika or soy sauce - to taste.

Method of preparation

Rinse the rice in cold water (drain the water 2–3 times - this will make it less sticky). Put the rice in a pot and add 400 ml of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to a minimum, cover and cook for 12–15 minutes (until the water is absorbed). Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes with the lid on.

Meanwhile, finely chop the onion and carrots. Heat oil in a frying pan, fry the onion for 2–3 minutes, add carrots and fry for 5–7 minutes until soft. Open a can of beans, drain the liquid (but you can leave a little for juiciness). Add the beans to the pan, heat for 3–4 minutes, add spices and a little soy sauce, if available.

Combine the rice with vegetables and beans, heat for 2–3 minutes, stir, taste for salt/pepper. If you want a richer taste, add 1 tsp of tomato paste or a little paprika while frying.

Total cost: 70-75 UAH.

Omelet with cheese and herbs (for 2 servings)

Ingredients:

eggs - 4 pcs;

milk - 50 ml;

hard cheese - 50 g (grated);

greens (dill, parsley) - a handful;

oil or butter for the pan - 1 tbsp. spoon;

salt, pepper - to taste.

Method of preparation

Break 4 eggs into a bowl. Add milk, a pinch of salt and pepper. Beat with a fork or whisk until smooth, so that the mixture becomes slightly foamy. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater. Finely chop the greens.

Heat a frying pan with 1 spoon of oil over medium heat. Pour in the egg mixture. When the edges of the omelet begin to set (after about 1–2 minutes), sprinkle evenly with cheese and herbs. Cover and reduce the heat to a minimum. Cook for another 3–4 minutes - the omelet should become like a delicate pie (the top should not be liquid). Using a spatula, fold the omelet in half or serve whole, cut into portions.

Total cost: 60-70 UAH.

Lenten borscht with beans (for 4–5 servings)

Ingredients:

beets - 2 pcs. (medium);

potatoes - 3 pcs;

carrots - 1 pc;

onion - 1 pc;

cabbage - 300 g (approximately 1/4 of a medium head);

canned beans - 200 g cooked;

tomato paste - 2 tbsp. spoons;

oil - 2 tbsp. spoons;

salt, pepper, bay leaf, vinegar/lemon juice (to preserve the color of the beets) - to taste.

Method of preparation

Pour 2.5–3 liters of water into a large pot and bring to a boil. Peel the potatoes and cut into cubes (approximately 2 cm). Put them in boiling water, after which it should boil again. Cook for 5–7 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut the cabbage into thin strips, peel and grate the beets on a large grater (you can grate them with a small amount of vinegar or lemon juice so that the beets do not lose their color), grate or cut the carrots into strips, finely chop the onion.

Heat oil in a frying pan, fry the onion for 2 minutes, add carrots and stew for 3–4 minutes. Add beets and fry for another 5–7 minutes, then add tomato paste and stew for 2 minutes. If the beets are very dry, add water.

When the potatoes in the pot are almost soft, add the cabbage, then the contents of the pan (beets with carrots and tomato) to the pot. Cook over medium heat for 10–12 minutes. Add beans (if canned - drain the liquid beforehand), salt, pepper, add 1 bay leaf. Cook for another 5 minutes. Taste for salt, if necessary add a little vinegar or lemon juice (0.5 tsp) - this will emphasize the taste of the beets and a spoonful of sugar to balance the taste. Remove from heat, let stand for 10–15 minutes. Serve hot, optionally with a spoonful of sour cream or a piece of bread.

If you want a richer taste, add fried golden onions with carrots before serving.

Total cost: 90–95 UAH.

