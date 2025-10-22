$41.740.01
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 11377 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 20967 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 24869 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 25447 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 33679 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45083 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43460 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35001 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31807 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
TOP 5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3766 views

A selection of five casserole recipes that are quick to prepare and have a bright taste is presented. Among them: cabbage with sausages, vegetable with broccoli, chicken with mushrooms, pasta and eggplant casseroles.

TOP 5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole family

Forget about complex recipes that take half a weekend to prepare. UNN has compiled a selection of 5 casseroles that are quick to make, incredibly delicious, and are sure to become a family favorite dinner.

Cabbage casserole with sausages

A homemade dish with a minimum of ingredients, but with a bright taste.

Ingredients

white cabbage - 700–800 g;

smoked or semi-smoked sausages - 250–300 g;

eggs - 3 pcs;

sour cream or cream - 200 ml;

semolina or flour - 2–3 tbsp;

onion - 1 large;

carrot - 1 pc;

hard cheese - 100 g (optional);

oil - 2 tbsp;

salt, black pepper, favorite spices (paprika, oregano, garlic powder).

Preparation

Shred the cabbage, salt it and lightly mash it with your hands to make it softer. Chop the onion and carrot and fry them in oil until lightly golden, add the sausages, cut into circles or strips, fry for another 3–4 minutes. You can use different types of sausages for a richer aroma.

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, fried vegetables with sausages, eggs, sour cream, and semolina. Salt, pepper, add spices, grated cheese. Place the mixture in a greased form, smooth it out. Bake in the oven at 180 °C for about 40–45 minutes, until an appetizing crust appears on top. Cool slightly before serving. It tastes perfect with sour cream or mustard sauce.

Autumn table: what to cook with pumpkin, apples and pears30.09.25, 16:38 • 9924 views

Vegetable casserole with broccoli, carrots and cheese

A healthy dinner that even children will gladly eat despite the presence of broccoli in the recipe.

Ingredients

broccoli - 300 g;

carrot - 1 pc;

cauliflower - 300 g;

eggs - 3 pcs;

cream (or milk) - 150 ml;

hard cheese - 150 g;

salt, pepper, nutmeg.

Preparation

Boil broccoli and cauliflower for 5 minutes in salted water, drain. Grate the carrot. Beat eggs with cream and seasonings. Place vegetables in a form, pour over the mixture, sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 180°C for about 30 minutes until golden brown. Serve in portioned molds.

Chicken casserole with mushrooms and cream sauce

Chicken has become one of the most popular types of meat due to its beneficial properties and availability. Try making a classic chicken casserole with mushroom notes for dinner.

Ingredients

chicken fillet - 500 g;

champignons - 300 g;

onion - 1 pc;

cream - 200 ml;

cheese - 150 g;

garlic - 2 cloves;

oil, salt, pepper to taste.

Preparation

Cut the chicken into cubes, fry until half-cooked. Separately fry mushrooms with onion and garlic. Place chicken in a form, then mushrooms, pour cream. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake at 180°C for 25 minutes until golden brown on top.

Pasta casserole

Pasta casserole "Taste of Childhood" will remind you of the best moments of life, when the sun shone brighter and the grass was greener. Its preparation will not take much time, but such a dinner will give minutes of nostalgia.

Ingredients

pasta (horns or spirals) - 300 g;

eggs - 3 pcs;

milk - 250 ml;

sugar - 2–3 tbsp;

butter - 30 g;

vanilla sugar - 1 tsp.

Preparation

Boil pasta until half-cooked, mix with butter. Beat eggs with milk, sugar and vanilla. Pour the mixture over the pasta, mix. Place in a form, bake for 30 minutes at 180°C. Serve with jam or honey.

Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes09.10.25, 15:21 • 143858 views

Eggplant casserole

This is a kind of light "lasagna" without pasta, which can be prepared quickly and inexpensively, taking into account the seasonality of this vegetable.

Ingredients

eggplants - 2–3 pcs;

tomatoes - 3 pcs or tomato sauce - 250 ml;

mozzarella or hard cheese - 200 g;

garlic - 2 cloves;

basil, salt, oil to taste.

Preparation

Cut eggplants into circles, salt, let stand for 10 minutes, fry. Layer them, repeating several times: eggplants, sauce, cheese. The top layer is cheese and a little basil. Bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes until golden brown.

Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner06.10.25, 15:01 • 98478 views

Alona Utkina

Life hackPublicationsCulinary
Mushrooms