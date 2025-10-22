TOP 5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole family
Kyiv • UNN
A selection of five casserole recipes that are quick to prepare and have a bright taste is presented. Among them: cabbage with sausages, vegetable with broccoli, chicken with mushrooms, pasta and eggplant casseroles.
Forget about complex recipes that take half a weekend to prepare. UNN has compiled a selection of 5 casseroles that are quick to make, incredibly delicious, and are sure to become a family favorite dinner.
Cabbage casserole with sausages
A homemade dish with a minimum of ingredients, but with a bright taste.
Ingredients
white cabbage - 700–800 g;
smoked or semi-smoked sausages - 250–300 g;
eggs - 3 pcs;
sour cream or cream - 200 ml;
semolina or flour - 2–3 tbsp;
onion - 1 large;
carrot - 1 pc;
hard cheese - 100 g (optional);
oil - 2 tbsp;
salt, black pepper, favorite spices (paprika, oregano, garlic powder).
Preparation
Shred the cabbage, salt it and lightly mash it with your hands to make it softer. Chop the onion and carrot and fry them in oil until lightly golden, add the sausages, cut into circles or strips, fry for another 3–4 minutes. You can use different types of sausages for a richer aroma.
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, fried vegetables with sausages, eggs, sour cream, and semolina. Salt, pepper, add spices, grated cheese. Place the mixture in a greased form, smooth it out. Bake in the oven at 180 °C for about 40–45 minutes, until an appetizing crust appears on top. Cool slightly before serving. It tastes perfect with sour cream or mustard sauce.
Autumn table: what to cook with pumpkin, apples and pears30.09.25, 16:38 • 9924 views
Vegetable casserole with broccoli, carrots and cheese
A healthy dinner that even children will gladly eat despite the presence of broccoli in the recipe.
Ingredients
broccoli - 300 g;
carrot - 1 pc;
cauliflower - 300 g;
eggs - 3 pcs;
cream (or milk) - 150 ml;
hard cheese - 150 g;
salt, pepper, nutmeg.
Preparation
Boil broccoli and cauliflower for 5 minutes in salted water, drain. Grate the carrot. Beat eggs with cream and seasonings. Place vegetables in a form, pour over the mixture, sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 180°C for about 30 minutes until golden brown. Serve in portioned molds.
Chicken casserole with mushrooms and cream sauce
Chicken has become one of the most popular types of meat due to its beneficial properties and availability. Try making a classic chicken casserole with mushroom notes for dinner.
Ingredients
chicken fillet - 500 g;
champignons - 300 g;
onion - 1 pc;
cream - 200 ml;
cheese - 150 g;
garlic - 2 cloves;
oil, salt, pepper to taste.
Preparation
Cut the chicken into cubes, fry until half-cooked. Separately fry mushrooms with onion and garlic. Place chicken in a form, then mushrooms, pour cream. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake at 180°C for 25 minutes until golden brown on top.
Pasta casserole
Pasta casserole "Taste of Childhood" will remind you of the best moments of life, when the sun shone brighter and the grass was greener. Its preparation will not take much time, but such a dinner will give minutes of nostalgia.
Ingredients
pasta (horns or spirals) - 300 g;
eggs - 3 pcs;
milk - 250 ml;
sugar - 2–3 tbsp;
butter - 30 g;
vanilla sugar - 1 tsp.
Preparation
Boil pasta until half-cooked, mix with butter. Beat eggs with milk, sugar and vanilla. Pour the mixture over the pasta, mix. Place in a form, bake for 30 minutes at 180°C. Serve with jam or honey.
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes09.10.25, 15:21 • 143858 views
Eggplant casserole
This is a kind of light "lasagna" without pasta, which can be prepared quickly and inexpensively, taking into account the seasonality of this vegetable.
Ingredients
eggplants - 2–3 pcs;
tomatoes - 3 pcs or tomato sauce - 250 ml;
mozzarella or hard cheese - 200 g;
garlic - 2 cloves;
basil, salt, oil to taste.
Preparation
Cut eggplants into circles, salt, let stand for 10 minutes, fry. Layer them, repeating several times: eggplants, sauce, cheese. The top layer is cheese and a little basil. Bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes until golden brown.
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner06.10.25, 15:01 • 98478 views