TOP 5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole family

Forget about complex recipes that take half a weekend to prepare. UNN has compiled a selection of 5 casseroles that are quick to make, incredibly delicious, and are sure to become a family favorite dinner.

Cabbage casserole with sausages

A homemade dish with a minimum of ingredients, but with a bright taste.

Ingredients

white cabbage - 700–800 g;

smoked or semi-smoked sausages - 250–300 g;

eggs - 3 pcs;

sour cream or cream - 200 ml;

semolina or flour - 2–3 tbsp;

onion - 1 large;

carrot - 1 pc;

hard cheese - 100 g (optional);

oil - 2 tbsp;

salt, black pepper, favorite spices (paprika, oregano, garlic powder).

Preparation

Shred the cabbage, salt it and lightly mash it with your hands to make it softer. Chop the onion and carrot and fry them in oil until lightly golden, add the sausages, cut into circles or strips, fry for another 3–4 minutes. You can use different types of sausages for a richer aroma.

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, fried vegetables with sausages, eggs, sour cream, and semolina. Salt, pepper, add spices, grated cheese. Place the mixture in a greased form, smooth it out. Bake in the oven at 180 °C for about 40–45 minutes, until an appetizing crust appears on top. Cool slightly before serving. It tastes perfect with sour cream or mustard sauce.

Vegetable casserole with broccoli, carrots and cheese

A healthy dinner that even children will gladly eat despite the presence of broccoli in the recipe.

Ingredients

broccoli - 300 g;

carrot - 1 pc;

cauliflower - 300 g;

eggs - 3 pcs;

cream (or milk) - 150 ml;

hard cheese - 150 g;

salt, pepper, nutmeg.

Preparation

Boil broccoli and cauliflower for 5 minutes in salted water, drain. Grate the carrot. Beat eggs with cream and seasonings. Place vegetables in a form, pour over the mixture, sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 180°C for about 30 minutes until golden brown. Serve in portioned molds.

Chicken casserole with mushrooms and cream sauce

Chicken has become one of the most popular types of meat due to its beneficial properties and availability. Try making a classic chicken casserole with mushroom notes for dinner.

Ingredients

chicken fillet - 500 g;

champignons - 300 g;

onion - 1 pc;

cream - 200 ml;

cheese - 150 g;

garlic - 2 cloves;

oil, salt, pepper to taste.

Preparation

Cut the chicken into cubes, fry until half-cooked. Separately fry mushrooms with onion and garlic. Place chicken in a form, then mushrooms, pour cream. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake at 180°C for 25 minutes until golden brown on top.

Pasta casserole

Pasta casserole "Taste of Childhood" will remind you of the best moments of life, when the sun shone brighter and the grass was greener. Its preparation will not take much time, but such a dinner will give minutes of nostalgia.

Ingredients

pasta (horns or spirals) - 300 g;

eggs - 3 pcs;

milk - 250 ml;

sugar - 2–3 tbsp;

butter - 30 g;

vanilla sugar - 1 tsp.

Preparation

Boil pasta until half-cooked, mix with butter. Beat eggs with milk, sugar and vanilla. Pour the mixture over the pasta, mix. Place in a form, bake for 30 minutes at 180°C. Serve with jam or honey.

Eggplant casserole

This is a kind of light "lasagna" without pasta, which can be prepared quickly and inexpensively, taking into account the seasonality of this vegetable.

Ingredients

eggplants - 2–3 pcs;

tomatoes - 3 pcs or tomato sauce - 250 ml;

mozzarella or hard cheese - 200 g;

garlic - 2 cloves;

basil, salt, oil to taste.

Preparation

Cut eggplants into circles, salt, let stand for 10 minutes, fry. Layer them, repeating several times: eggplants, sauce, cheese. The top layer is cheese and a little basil. Bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes until golden brown.

