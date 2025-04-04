Oleksandr Usyk

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15679 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28595 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64728 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213759 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122575 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Usyk's championship belt remained in the White House: Zelenskyy did not take it after meeting with Trump - Time

Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought Usyk's championship belt as a gift to Trump, but did not take it back after the dispute. Now the belt is stored in the White House as a reminder of the failed negotiations.

Politics • March 24, 02:48 PM • 7164 views

Zelenskyy planned to give Trump Usyk's belt, but showed photos of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought Trump Usyk's championship belt, but did not present it. Instead, he showed photographs of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been tortured in captivity.

War • March 24, 01:30 PM • 16519 views

Boxer Usyk becomes a Doctor of Philosophy in Law, defending his dissertation

World-renowned boxer Oleksandr Usyk has successfully defended his dissertation at Kharkiv University of Internal Affairs. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Law.

Society • March 19, 06:32 AM • 14457 views

Usyk forced to change plans due to the decision of the World Boxing Organization? The world champion responded

Oleksandr Usyk announced the priority of the fight with Daniel Dubois for the title, despite the WBO's decision to fight with Joseph Parker. The boxer thanked the Ukrainian military for protecting Ukraine.

Sports • March 18, 12:20 PM • 10860 views

WBO has obliged Usyk to hold the next fight with Parker

Oleksandr Usyk must hold a mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker. The WBO has already made a corresponding decision, giving the boxers 30 days for negotiations.

Sports • March 13, 08:38 AM • 14399 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

The President of Ukraine brought Oleksandr Usyk's WBC championship belt to the meeting with Trump. This belt was presented to Zelensky last year, and the president had previously promised to give it to Trump.

Politics • February 28, 06:21 PM • 58691 views

Boxing match between Dubois and Parker canceled

IBF champion Daniel DuBois refused to defend his title against Joseph Parker due to a viral infection. The organizers are considering Okolie, Adeleke and Aliyev as replacements.

Sports • February 21, 12:06 PM • 25695 views

Usyk found out who will be his next opponent for the world title

The winner of the fight between Daniel DuBois and Joseph Parker on February 22 in Riyadh will become Usyk's next opponent. The fight will be for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.

Sports • February 19, 11:12 AM • 117775 views

Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day: what else is celebrated on February 19

February 19 marks the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day, and International Tug of War Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Society • February 19, 04:10 AM • 201484 views

the kremlin invites trump after his call to putin: what moscow is offering

Peskov said that after Trump's phone call with Putin, the countries will solve problems through dialogue. The Kremlin assures that the new dialogue will be “about peace” and invites Trump to visit Russia.

Politics • February 16, 05:30 PM • 47768 views

He will be able to call directly: Trump gave Zelensky his personal number

During the phone conversation, Trump provided Zelensky with his personal number for direct communication. In response, Zelenskyy promised to hand over Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.

Politics • February 13, 08:54 PM • 27915 views

Usyk is among the top 10 highest paid athletes in 2024

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was ranked 7th in Sportico's ranking of the highest-paid athletes with an income of $122 million. The list also includes football players, basketball players, and a golfer.

Sports • February 13, 04:45 PM • 30853 views

Usik expects to retire from boxing in the next two years

Oleksandr Usik said that he will have only two more fights before ending his career. The next opponent will be the winner of the fight between Dubois and Parker for the IBF title.

Sports • February 12, 07:01 PM • 132599 views

Badou Jack prepares for fight with Oleksandr Usyk after mandatory title defense

Badou Jack is preparing for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk after his mandatory title defense.

Sports • January 24, 10:16 AM • 28256 views

Who could be Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent in 2025

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates his 38th birthday on January 17, just like his idol Muhammad Ali. There are four potential rivals for the Ukrainian boxer: Walder, Bakole, Parker and Dubois.

Sports • January 17, 04:00 PM • 205264 views

Is it definitely the end of his career? All the “retirements” of Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury announced the end of his boxing career after two defeats to Usyk. Experts analyze the reasons for this decision and the likelihood of the British fighter's return to the ring.

Sports • January 13, 06:55 PM • 215553 views

Fury announces retirement from boxing after defeat by Usyk

British boxer Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing. The decision was made after his second defeat to Ukrainian heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Sports • January 13, 02:20 PM • 26946 views

Usyk becomes “Best Boxer of the Year” after two victories over Fury in 2024 - The Ring

Oleksandr Usyk has been named The Ring's Fighter of the Year. The Ukrainian champion defeated Tyson Fury twice and retained all his heavyweight championship belts.

Sports • January 12, 06:54 AM • 35092 views

Usik gained almost 10 kg after the fight with Fury

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk said that his weight has increased to over 110 kg after the fight with Tyson Fury. The champion said that he wants to rest and is not thinking about future fights.

Sports • January 11, 06:28 AM • 43635 views

“Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps in 2025 despite falling demand for them - Smelyansky

“Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps dedicated to Mariupol and the Armed Forces, despite declining demand. The last successful one was a stamp in honor of Usyk's victory over Fury, issued in December.

Society • January 7, 10:00 AM • 29682 views

Usyk returns to Ukraine and meets with Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally congratulated Oleksandr Usyk on his return home after the fight with Tyson Fury. The meeting took place on December 31, and the boxer plans to resume training only at the end of April.

Sports • December 31, 04:26 PM • 33233 views

Famous Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics champion announces retirement: what happened

Two-time European champion and World Cup bronze medalist in rhythmic gymnastics Maria Vysocanska has announced the end of her sports career. During her 18 years in the sport, the athlete won 6 medals at European Championships and a bronze medal at the 2023 World Cup.

Sports • December 29, 03:19 PM • 32358 views

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko was injured — his career is in danger

IBF and IBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko suffered a serious back injury during a training session. The boxer will undergo an MRI scan, the results of which will determine his future career and a possible fight in 2025.

Sports • December 29, 03:47 AM • 28271 views

Usyk plans a long break after defeating Fury: when will he return to the ring

Oleksandr Usyk will not resume training until the end of April after his fight with Tyson Fury. The boxer's manager expects the champion's next fight in late July or August.

Sports • December 28, 05:38 PM • 25354 views

Usyk topped the world heavyweight rankings according to GiveMeSport

Oleksandr Usyk has been ranked first in the world heavyweight rankings by GiveMeSport. With a record of 23-0, the Ukrainian champion is ahead of Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury in the list of the division's best boxers.

Sports • December 25, 04:52 PM • 25931 views

“We will do it": Usyk is ready to record a joint song with Pivovarov

Oleksandr Usyk announced his readiness to record a joint song with Artem Pivovarov. The boxer praised the work of the artist who performed the Ukrainian anthem before the fight with Fury.

Sports • December 24, 11:04 AM • 16722 views

Mykhailiuk sets personal season record in NBA

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 18 points in 20 minutes of play in the Utah Jazz's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Ukrainian showed excellent accuracy, making all of his two-pointers and 50% of his three-pointers.

Sports • December 22, 12:01 PM • 23001 views

Usyk reveals details of the second fight with Fury and responds to accusations of the British promoter

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in a unanimous decision in a rematch. The Ukrainian boxer defended his WBA, WBC and WBO titles, calling the second fight easier than the first.

Sports • December 22, 10:15 AM • 21966 views

Ukrposhta issues stamp in honor of Usyk's historic victory over Fury

Ukrposhta presented a new stamp “Usyk - The world loves the strong” after the boxer's victory over Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian champion retained all his titles in the heavyweight division and surpassed the Briton in the number of accurate punches.

Society • December 22, 07:59 AM • 22769 views

Usyk raised Mazepa's historic saber after defeating Fury

Oleksandr Usyk demonstrated the 17th-century saber of Hetman Mazepa after a boxing match in Saudi Arabia. The unique artifact was delivered from the Chernihiv Historical Museum in compliance with all regulations.

Sports • December 22, 07:26 AM • 23230 views