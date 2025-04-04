Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought Usyk's championship belt as a gift to Trump, but did not take it back after the dispute. Now the belt is stored in the White House as a reminder of the failed negotiations.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought Trump Usyk's championship belt, but did not present it. Instead, he showed photographs of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been tortured in captivity.
World-renowned boxer Oleksandr Usyk has successfully defended his dissertation at Kharkiv University of Internal Affairs. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Law.
Oleksandr Usyk announced the priority of the fight with Daniel Dubois for the title, despite the WBO's decision to fight with Joseph Parker. The boxer thanked the Ukrainian military for protecting Ukraine.
Oleksandr Usyk must hold a mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker. The WBO has already made a corresponding decision, giving the boxers 30 days for negotiations.
The President of Ukraine brought Oleksandr Usyk's WBC championship belt to the meeting with Trump. This belt was presented to Zelensky last year, and the president had previously promised to give it to Trump.
IBF champion Daniel DuBois refused to defend his title against Joseph Parker due to a viral infection. The organizers are considering Okolie, Adeleke and Aliyev as replacements.
The winner of the fight between Daniel DuBois and Joseph Parker on February 22 in Riyadh will become Usyk's next opponent. The fight will be for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.
February 19 marks the Day of the State Emblem of Ukraine, World Whale and Dolphin Day, and International Tug of War Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.
Peskov said that after Trump's phone call with Putin, the countries will solve problems through dialogue. The Kremlin assures that the new dialogue will be “about peace” and invites Trump to visit Russia.
During the phone conversation, Trump provided Zelensky with his personal number for direct communication. In response, Zelenskyy promised to hand over Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was ranked 7th in Sportico's ranking of the highest-paid athletes with an income of $122 million. The list also includes football players, basketball players, and a golfer.
Oleksandr Usik said that he will have only two more fights before ending his career. The next opponent will be the winner of the fight between Dubois and Parker for the IBF title.
Badou Jack is preparing for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk after his mandatory title defense.
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates his 38th birthday on January 17, just like his idol Muhammad Ali. There are four potential rivals for the Ukrainian boxer: Walder, Bakole, Parker and Dubois.
Tyson Fury announced the end of his boxing career after two defeats to Usyk. Experts analyze the reasons for this decision and the likelihood of the British fighter's return to the ring.
British boxer Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing. The decision was made after his second defeat to Ukrainian heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Oleksandr Usyk has been named The Ring's Fighter of the Year. The Ukrainian champion defeated Tyson Fury twice and retained all his heavyweight championship belts.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk said that his weight has increased to over 110 kg after the fight with Tyson Fury. The champion said that he wants to rest and is not thinking about future fights.
“Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps dedicated to Mariupol and the Armed Forces, despite declining demand. The last successful one was a stamp in honor of Usyk's victory over Fury, issued in December.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally congratulated Oleksandr Usyk on his return home after the fight with Tyson Fury. The meeting took place on December 31, and the boxer plans to resume training only at the end of April.
Two-time European champion and World Cup bronze medalist in rhythmic gymnastics Maria Vysocanska has announced the end of her sports career. During her 18 years in the sport, the athlete won 6 medals at European Championships and a bronze medal at the 2023 World Cup.
IBF and IBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko suffered a serious back injury during a training session. The boxer will undergo an MRI scan, the results of which will determine his future career and a possible fight in 2025.
Oleksandr Usyk will not resume training until the end of April after his fight with Tyson Fury. The boxer's manager expects the champion's next fight in late July or August.
Oleksandr Usyk has been ranked first in the world heavyweight rankings by GiveMeSport. With a record of 23-0, the Ukrainian champion is ahead of Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury in the list of the division's best boxers.
Oleksandr Usyk announced his readiness to record a joint song with Artem Pivovarov. The boxer praised the work of the artist who performed the Ukrainian anthem before the fight with Fury.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 18 points in 20 minutes of play in the Utah Jazz's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Ukrainian showed excellent accuracy, making all of his two-pointers and 50% of his three-pointers.
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in a unanimous decision in a rematch. The Ukrainian boxer defended his WBA, WBC and WBO titles, calling the second fight easier than the first.
Ukrposhta presented a new stamp “Usyk - The world loves the strong” after the boxer's victory over Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian champion retained all his titles in the heavyweight division and surpassed the Briton in the number of accurate punches.
Oleksandr Usyk demonstrated the 17th-century saber of Hetman Mazepa after a boxing match in Saudi Arabia. The unique artifact was delivered from the Chernihiv Historical Museum in compliance with all regulations.