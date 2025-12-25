The Ring's updated rankings: Usyk is #1 P4P, new leader in heavyweight after Fury's exit

In the Christmas ranking of "The Ring" show, there were significant changes in the heavyweight and P4P lists. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Ring.

Details

In the heavyweight category, Tyson Fury dropped out of the list due to inactivity and Joseph Parker after a positive drug test. Fabio Wardley became the new No. 1 boxer in the division.

Newcomers also entered the top 10 – Richard Torrez Jr. (9th place) and Murat Gassiev (10th place). Oleksandr Usyk remains the The Ring champion in the division with a record of 24-0 (15 KOs).

Meanwhile, in the P4P list, key reshuffles took place after Terence Crawford ended his career and left the first position. Oleksandr Usyk became the new number one.

Naoya Inoue rose to second place, followed by Jesse Rodriguez in third. All boxers below moved up one position, and Oscar Collazo debuted in the ranking in 10th place.

The Ring rankings updates also affected several lower weight categories, including junior featherweight, flyweight, and junior flyweight. The biggest attention this time was drawn to the changes in the heavyweight division and Oleksandr Usyk's first place in the world "pound-for-pound" ranking.

Recall

World boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk remains in second place in the P4P ranking according to The Ring. Terence Crawford is in first place, and Naoya Inoue is in third.