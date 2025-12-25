The Ring's updated rankings: Usyk is #1 P4P, new leader in heavyweight after Fury's exit

$42.150.05
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
December 24, 09:59 PM
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025
December 24, 10:44 PM
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD
December 25, 01:01 AM
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
December 25, 01:45 AM
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
02:17 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
07:24 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
December 23, 08:27 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
December 23, 09:59 AM
The Ring's updated rankings: Usyk is #1 P4P, new leader in heavyweight after Fury's exit

Kyiv • UNN

 120 views

Oleksandr Usyk became the first in The Ring's P4P ranking, and significant changes occurred in the heavyweight division. Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker dropped out of the list.

The Ring's updated rankings: Usyk is #1 P4P, new leader in heavyweight after Fury's exit

In the Christmas ranking of "The Ring" show, there were significant changes in the heavyweight and P4P lists. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Ring.

Details

In the heavyweight category, Tyson Fury dropped out of the list due to inactivity and Joseph Parker after a positive drug test. Fabio Wardley became the new No. 1 boxer in the division.

Newcomers also entered the top 10 – Richard Torrez Jr. (9th place) and Murat Gassiev (10th place). Oleksandr Usyk remains the The Ring champion in the division with a record of 24-0 (15 KOs).

Meanwhile, in the P4P list, key reshuffles took place after Terence Crawford ended his career and left the first position. Oleksandr Usyk became the new number one.

Naoya Inoue rose to second place, followed by Jesse Rodriguez in third. All boxers below moved up one position, and Oscar Collazo debuted in the ranking in 10th place.

The Ring rankings updates also affected several lower weight categories, including junior featherweight, flyweight, and junior flyweight. The biggest attention this time was drawn to the changes in the heavyweight division and Oleksandr Usyk's first place in the world "pound-for-pound" ranking.

Recall

World boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk remains in second place in the P4P ranking according to The Ring. Terence Crawford is in first place, and Naoya Inoue is in third.

Alla Kiosak

Oleksandr Usyk