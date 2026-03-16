Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - Media

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American actor Sean Penn won an Oscar in the "Best Supporting Actor" category for his role in the film "One Battle After Another" directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. However, the laureate was not present at the awards ceremony, which was noted by Western media, writes UNN.

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In the film, Penn played Colonel Steven Lockjaw - an influential political strategist with a complex character and controversial methods. It was for this role that he received the award. For the actor, this victory was already the third in his career at the Academy Awards. Previously, he won the main acting award for his roles in the films "Mystic River" and "Milk."

Since Penn was not present in the hall, the award was accepted on his behalf on stage by actor Kieran Culkin, who himself received an Oscar in this category last year. During his speech, he jokingly suggested that his colleague "either couldn't make it or just decided to skip the ceremony."

According to media reports, on the day of the awards ceremony, the actor was outside the United States. In particular, journalists reported that he had gone to Europe and might have been in Ukraine, where he had repeatedly visited after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"He missed Sunday's gathering and traveled to Europe, where as of late last week he planned to visit Ukraine," The New York Times reported, citing two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

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Sean Penn is known for his outspoken support of Ukraine. At the beginning of the full-scale war, he visited Kyiv, where he worked on a documentary project about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the events of the Russian invasion.

In 2022, the actor presented one of his Oscar statuettes to Zelenskyy as a symbol of faith in Ukraine's victory, noting that the award would remain in Kyiv until the end of the war. For his active support of the Ukrainian state, Penn was awarded the Order of Merit, III degree.

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