Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.
The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.
Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.
Russian weapons contain Western components despite sanctions. Microchips enter the Russian Federation illegally, making terror against Ukrainians possible.
Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has died in Los Angeles at the age of 65. The cause of death was pneumonia caused by throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2014.
Despite US efforts, Putin continues his offensive in Ukraine and puts forward new conditions for negotiations. Experts believe that the interests of Putin and Trump do not coincide.
Dmytro Pletenchuk denied information that Ukraine received the coordinates of the cruiser "moskva" from the United States. He emphasized that the operation was planned exclusively by the Ukrainian Navy.
Washington perceived Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region as a breach of trust. Despite this, support was not stopped to avoid the death of Ukrainian soldiers.
A federal judge has suspended the Trump administration's attempts to liquidate Voice of America. The lawsuit was filed by journalists and trade unions, considering the administration's actions a violation of freedom of speech.
American writer Lisa Jane Smith, known for the series of books "The Vampire Diaries", has died at the age of 66 after a 10-year battle with an autoimmune disease. Her books became the basis for the popular series.
European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.
King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment, but doctors see no cause for concern. Despite this, future measures may be adjusted to support the monarch's health.
The Russian attack on Chernobyl damaged the protective structure, which may delay the dismantling of the old sarcophagus. Restoration of the facility will require hundreds of millions of dollars.
The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.
US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.
Donald Trump has denied media reports that Elon Musk was familiarized with a secret war plan with China. He called the NYT information false, and Musk uninformed.
According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership denied this information, calling it fake.
A U. S. federal judge has barred the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy to be discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of service members.
Disinformation about concessions from Ukraine is spreading on the eve of the conversation between Trump and Putin. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns against manipulations regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian and the easing of sanctions.
The National Security and Defense Council denied information about the possible transfer of the Odesa port under the control of the Russian Federation. According to Andriy Kovalenko, these are just speculations based on the fears of unnamed Ukrainian officials.
Fast fashion brand Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in six years. The reason is a decrease in shopping center visitors and growing competition from online stores.
The US is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is a decision by the Trump administration, which is reallocating resources, despite the important role of the US in WarCAT.
The US has launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen in response to their attacks in the Red Sea. The shelling is aimed at radars and missile launch sites.
The death of Anne Marie Hochhalter, who was paralyzed in the 1999 Columbine shooting, has been ruled a homicide. The death toll has risen to 14 due to complications from her injuries.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the possibility of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if Russian leaders agree. He added that Ukraine is ready for negotiations.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the need for territorial concessions from Ukraine to stop the war. Possible options for a peace agreement will be discussed at negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
Trump privately stated that the mining agreement is not enough to restore U. S. aid to Ukraine. He demands concessions from Zelensky regarding the occupied territories and the holding of elections.
US President Donald Trump denied NYT reports of a quarrel between Secretary of State Rubio and Elon Musk during a cabinet meeting. According to Trump, both "get along great" and work effectively together.
During a meeting of the US Cabinet, Elon Musk clashed with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Trump intervened in the dispute, siding with Secretary of State Rubio.
The Canadian government is worried about Trump's statements regarding a possible annexation of the country and calling Trudeau the "governor. " The U.S. plans to review military cooperation and exclude Canada from the "Five Eyes" group.