We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13673 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24090 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62210 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209705 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120350 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388544 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308367 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213334 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244017 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254994 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209705 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388544 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252705 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308367 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1512 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12403 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42769 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70846 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56670 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.

Economy • April 4, 01:48 PM • 42776 views

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.

News of the World • April 3, 07:05 AM • 6644 views

Despite Ilon Musk's million-dollar spending spree: Democrat-backed judge wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.

News of the World • April 2, 10:00 AM • 16112 views

The Ministry of Justice spoke about Western-made microchips in Russian missiles and "Shaheds"

Russian weapons contain Western components despite sanctions. Microchips enter the Russian Federation illegally, making terror against Ukrainians possible.

War • April 2, 09:50 AM • 160233 views

Val Kilmer, the movie star who played Batman and Jim Morrison, has died at the age of 65

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has died in Los Angeles at the age of 65. The cause of death was pneumonia caused by throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2014.

News of the World • April 2, 05:25 AM • 6771 views

NYT: Putin continues to push - with Trump and on the battlefield

Despite US efforts, Putin continues his offensive in Ukraine and puts forward new conditions for negotiations. Experts believe that the interests of Putin and Trump do not coincide.

War • April 1, 11:00 PM • 78864 views

Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine should not have had to obtain permission to destroy the cruiser "moskva"

Dmytro Pletenchuk denied information that Ukraine received the coordinates of the cruiser "moskva" from the United States. He emphasized that the operation was planned exclusively by the Ukrainian Navy.

War • March 30, 04:51 PM • 61328 views

The US was furious over Ukraine's destruction of the cruiser "moskva" and the operation in the Kursk region - NYT

Washington perceived Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region as a breach of trust. Despite this, support was not stopped to avoid the death of Ukrainian soldiers.

War • March 30, 01:46 PM • 62454 views

Court suspends Trump administration's attempts to liquidate "Voice of America"

A federal judge has suspended the Trump administration's attempts to liquidate Voice of America. The lawsuit was filed by journalists and trade unions, considering the administration's actions a violation of freedom of speech.

News of the World • March 28, 09:14 PM • 16644 views

Author of "The Vampire Diaries" Lisa Jane Smith has died after battling an autoimmune disease

American writer Lisa Jane Smith, known for the series of books "The Vampire Diaries", has died at the age of 66 after a 10-year battle with an autoimmune disease. Her books became the basis for the popular series.

News of the World • March 28, 04:28 PM • 25174 views

There is no consensus among the participants of the "coalition of the willing" regarding the military contingent in Ukraine - NYT

European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.

War • March 28, 07:34 AM • 148728 views

King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment

King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment, but doctors see no cause for concern. Despite this, future measures may be adjusted to support the monarch's health.

News of the World • March 28, 12:28 AM • 14709 views

Russian attack on Chernobyl could delay dismantling of Soviet sarcophagus: when the plan was to be approved

The Russian attack on Chernobyl damaged the protective structure, which may delay the dismantling of the old sarcophagus. Restoration of the facility will require hundreds of millions of dollars.

Society • March 27, 12:14 PM • 25274 views

The Pentagon has begun polygraphing employees after Musk's visit

The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.

News of the World • March 23, 05:29 AM • 55175 views

Trump has deprived Harris, Clinton and Biden of access to classified information

US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.

News of the World • March 22, 02:20 PM • 31839 views

Trump: reports "absolutely false", Musk uninformed about secret plan regarding China

Donald Trump has denied media reports that Elon Musk was familiarized with a secret war plan with China. He called the NYT information false, and Musk uninformed.

News of the World • March 21, 06:13 PM • 31140 views

NYT reported that the Pentagon wants to brief Musk on a potential war with China: Trump denies

According to the NYT, the Pentagon planned to inform Elon Musk about plans for a war with China. Trump and the Pentagon leadership denied this information, calling it fake.

News of the World • March 21, 10:49 AM • 34259 views

US court has blocked Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military

A U. S. federal judge has barred the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy to be discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of service members.

News of the World • March 19, 07:19 AM • 21004 views

Center for Countering Disinformation is recording manipulations in the media regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin

Disinformation about concessions from Ukraine is spreading on the eve of the conversation between Trump and Putin. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns against manipulations regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian and the easing of sanctions.

Society • March 18, 08:08 AM • 23533 views

The CCD of the National Security and Defense Council responded to whether Trump could transfer the port of Odesa under the control of the Russian Federation

The National Security and Defense Council denied information about the possible transfer of the Odesa port under the control of the Russian Federation. According to Andriy Kovalenko, these are just speculations based on the fears of unnamed Ukrainian officials.

War • March 18, 07:44 AM • 23094 views

Forever 21 is on the verge of bankruptcy again due to competition and lower attendance

Fast fashion brand Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in six years. The reason is a decrease in shopping center visitors and growing competition from online stores.

News of the World • March 17, 06:08 PM • 63494 views

The US is ceasing participation in investigations of Russian crimes against Ukraine - NYT

The US is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is a decision by the Trump administration, which is reallocating resources, despite the important role of the US in WarCAT.

War • March 17, 08:25 AM • 141178 views

US Launches Strong Strike Against Houthis in Yemen: What's Known

The US has launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen in response to their attacks in the Red Sea. The shelling is aimed at radars and missile launch sites.

News of the World • March 15, 07:28 PM • 121272 views

Columbine shooting death toll rises to 14 a quarter-century later - NYT

The death of Anne Marie Hochhalter, who was paralyzed in the 1999 Columbine shooting, has been ruled a homicide. The death toll has risen to 14 due to complications from her injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 11:26 AM • 13791 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine can be achieved within a few days - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the possibility of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if Russian leaders agree. He added that Ukraine is ready for negotiations.

War • March 12, 06:51 PM • 35885 views

Rubio: Ukraine must make territorial concessions to end the war

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the need for territorial concessions from Ukraine to stop the war. Possible options for a peace agreement will be discussed at negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

War • March 11, 01:10 AM • 28848 views

"This will not be enough": Trump will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing the minerals agreement - Media

Trump privately stated that the mining agreement is not enough to restore U. S. aid to Ukraine. He demands concessions from Zelensky regarding the occupied territories and the holding of elections.

War • March 9, 12:46 PM • 61678 views

"No clashes, I was there": Trump denies conflict between Rubio and Musk

US President Donald Trump denied NYT reports of a quarrel between Secretary of State Rubio and Elon Musk during a cabinet meeting. According to Trump, both "get along great" and work effectively together.

News of the World • March 8, 12:01 AM • 24880 views

Secretary of State Rubio and Transportation Secretary Duffy had a quarrel with Musk in the presence of Trump - NYT

During a meeting of the US Cabinet, Elon Musk clashed with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Trump intervened in the dispute, siding with Secretary of State Rubio.

News of the World • March 7, 08:05 PM • 24131 views

Canada is concerned and takes Trump's statements about the "51st state" seriously - NYT

The Canadian government is worried about Trump's statements regarding a possible annexation of the country and calling Trudeau the "governor. " The U.S. plans to review military cooperation and exclude Canada from the "Five Eyes" group.

Economy • March 7, 03:16 PM • 23762 views