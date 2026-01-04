$42.170.00
US operation in Venezuela: at least 40 dead - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

A US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people, including military personnel and civilians. US military aircraft struck radar and air defense batteries, and helicopters with special forces came under fire.

At least 40 people, including military personnel and civilians, were killed in a US operation in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by The New York Times with reference to sources, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, in the early morning on Saturday, deafening explosions rocked Caracas as American military aircraft struck radars and air defense batteries. Although some explosions posted on social media looked dramatic, a US official said that for the most part, these were the disabling of radar installations and radio transmission towers.

At least 40 people, including military personnel and civilians, were killed in the attack on Venezuela on Saturday

 - the source said.

According to an American general, fighter jets, bombers, and drones arrived in Venezuela to locate and destroy the country's air defenses and clear a safe path for helicopters carrying special forces.

Despite the suppression of Venezuelan air defenses, American helicopters came under fire as they approached Maduro's compound at approximately 2:01 AM local time.

One of the helicopters was shot down. Two US officials reported that a total of about 6 soldiers were wounded in the operation.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their detention, the couple was initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

