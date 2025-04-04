Nicolás Maduro

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10439 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18209 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58259 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202772 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116778 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304155 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212792 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243729 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122399 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202760 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381596 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249733 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304148 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11211 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38240 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66481 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122078 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Nicolás Maduro

President of Venezuela since 2013
News by theme

Maduro called the US Secretary of State an "idiot"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sharply responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his warning about the consequences of aggression against Guyana. The territorial dispute between the countries has been ongoing since the 19th century.

News of the World • March 28, 02:41 AM • 14889 views

Trump promised high duties on countries buying Venezuelan oil: may hit China and India

US President Donald Trump has introduced a 25% duty on imports of Venezuelan oil, which may affect China and India. Caracas called it an act of aggression, but the US is ready for negotiations.

Economy • March 25, 07:53 AM • 18015 views

The USA is revoking Chevron's oil company license to operate in Venezuela

The Trump administration revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela due to a lack of progress in reforms. The company must cease oil exports and all operations by April 3.

News of the World • March 4, 10:59 PM • 15192 views

Trump revokes Biden-era authorization for oil exports from Venezuela

Donald Trump cancels Chevron's license to export oil from Venezuela starting March 1. The decision is related to Venezuela's failure to fulfill democratic conditions and deportation agreements.

News of the World • February 27, 11:00 AM • 20487 views

Venezuela sent planes to pick up its citizens from the US: what is known about the deal

After negotiations with the United States, Venezuela agreed to take back its undocumented citizens. Among the deportees may be people associated with criminal groups.

News of the World • February 10, 11:25 PM • 26392 views

Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US

Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.

News of the World • February 1, 07:13 PM • 39605 views

Trump administration rescinds protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans

The Trump administration has canceled the temporary protection status for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. This happened despite the fact that Biden had extended this status for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

News of the World • January 29, 12:53 PM • 23725 views

Trump plans to remove Maduro: what the new US administration is preparing for Venezuela

US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.

News of the World • January 19, 07:35 AM • 32771 views

Maduro's "inauguration" is a fiction: Ukraine supported the EU's position

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has joined the EU's position on non-recognition of the third "inauguration" of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Against the backdrop of mass protests, Maduro has begun a new presidential term until 2031.

Politics • January 12, 06:07 PM • 23723 views

Venezuela unexpectedly closes border with Brazil after Maduro's inauguration

Venezuela has temporarily closed its common border with Brazil after Nicolas Maduro took office for a third presidential term. The closure will last until next Monday, and the reasons for the decision have not been officially commented on.

News of the World • January 11, 07:54 AM • 29208 views

US, EU impose sanctions on Venezuela and offer reward for Maduro's arrest

The US and EU impose new sanctions on eight Venezuelan officials over the Maduro regime's repression. The US State Department increased the reward to $25 million for information leading to the arrest of the Venezuelan president.

Politics • January 11, 07:01 AM • 48561 views

The third consecutive inauguration of President Maduro took place in Venezuela amid protests

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro began his third presidential term until 2031 amid mass protests. The inauguration took place under tight security, and Western countries imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan officials.

Politics • January 11, 03:15 AM • 33844 views

Foreign Ministry reacts to Maduro's statements on detention of “mercenaries from Ukraine” in Venezuela

The Venezuelan authorities have no information about the Ukrainian citizenship of the detainees claimed by Maduro. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is checking the information through diplomatic channels and partner ambassadors.

Politics • January 10, 01:36 PM • 27074 views

Maduro announces detention of foreigners, including Ukrainians

The Venezuelan president announced the detention of seven “mercenaries” - two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. Maduro did not provide evidence of the accusations, saying only that they were “high-caliber” specialists.

News of the World • January 8, 03:53 AM • 24101 views

Venezuela breaks off diplomatic relations with Paraguay over support for opposition

Venezuela breaks off diplomatic relations with Paraguay and recalls its diplomats. The decision was made after Paraguayan President Santiago Peña's statement of support for the Venezuelan opposition.

News of the World • January 6, 11:22 PM • 22986 views

Venezuela's opposition prepares large-scale protests ahead of Maduro's inauguration

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called on Venezuelans to protest on January 9 against Maduro's inauguration. The action will be a response to the disputed results of the presidential election held on July 28.

News of the World • January 6, 02:39 AM • 26111 views

Venezuela offers from 500 to 100 thousand US dollars for the detention of oppositionist Gonzalez

Maduro's government has announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition leader plans to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take over as president from Maduro.

News of the World • January 3, 03:46 PM • 23227 views

Venezuelan police announce $100,000 reward for opposition leader Gonzalez

The Venezuelan authorities have announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of Edmundo Gonzalez, who insists on winning the election. The opposition leader is in Spain and promises to return to take the presidential oath.

News of the World • January 3, 05:33 AM • 27262 views

European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to Venezuelan opposition leaders

Edmundo González and María Corina Machado received the Sakharov Prize 2024 for their struggle for democracy in Venezuela. González accepted the award in person, while Machado spoke via video link.

News of the World • December 17, 02:55 PM • 17794 views

Armed security forces surrounded the Argentine Embassy in Caracas: what is happening there

Hooded Venezuelan security forces blocked the Argentine embassy, where 6 oppositionists are hiding. Drones are flying over the building, and telephone communication is interrupted.

News of the World • November 24, 10:05 AM • 21453 views

Maduro's government launches new investigation against Venezuelan opposition leader: prosecutors talk about “treason”

Nicolas Maduro's government has launched an investigation against Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

News of the World • November 23, 08:36 AM • 18408 views

French farmers launch large-scale protests against trade agreement with Mercosur

Farmers in 80 departments of France are protesting against the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The farmers are demanding to change the agreement due to non-compliance with the climate agreement and unequal production conditions.

News of the World • November 18, 12:48 PM • 17258 views

Venezuela frees hundreds of protesters after disputed Maduro election

Venezuelan authorities released 225 people arrested during protests against Maduro's re-election. Human rights organizations confirmed the release of 107 political prisoners.

News of the World • November 17, 01:04 PM • 22597 views

Venezuela and russia sign new agreements: what is known about secret cooperation

New agreements on cooperation in intelligence and energy were signed during the visit of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister to Caracas. Venezuela remains one of the few allies of russia and supports its position in the war against Ukraine.

News of the World • November 8, 03:00 AM • 18000 views

Venezuelan opposition leaders receive Sakharov Prize

María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia have been awarded the Sakharov Prize in 2024. The award was given for their struggle to restore democracy in Venezuela.

News of the World • October 24, 01:10 PM • 17181 views

Biden supports re-election in Venezuela

U. S. President Joe Biden said he would support new elections in Venezuela. Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a similar proposal.

News of the World • August 15, 09:04 PM • 23155 views

Protests intensify in Venezuela, Maduro calls for "an iron fist to uphold constitutional principles"

Venezuela's President Maduro demands tough government action after protests against his re-election. The opposition calls for a new 'global' rally on August 17, challenging the election results.

News of the World • August 13, 08:49 AM • 21229 views

Venezuela's opposition declares a World Day of Protest on August 17

Venezuela's opposition has declared a global day of protest on August 17 to support its victory in the recent elections. The opposition leader is calling for people to take to the streets of Venezuela and the world, despite Maduro's declaration of victory.

Society • August 11, 11:47 PM • 45605 views

Maduro, in an attempt to conceal election results, closes access to social media

Venezuelan President Maduro has ordered access to social network X to be blocked for 10 days. This decision was made after his election victory was widely disputed, and many countries recognized the opposition candidate as the winner.

News of the World • August 9, 08:40 AM • 23917 views

Venezuela announces criminal investigation against opposition leaders

Venezuela's chief prosecutor announced a criminal investigation against opposition leaders Gonzalez and Machado. They are accused of calling on the armed forces to withdraw their support for Maduro after the disputed election.

News of the World • August 6, 03:29 PM • 20849 views