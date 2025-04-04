Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sharply responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his warning about the consequences of aggression against Guyana. The territorial dispute between the countries has been ongoing since the 19th century.
US President Donald Trump has introduced a 25% duty on imports of Venezuelan oil, which may affect China and India. Caracas called it an act of aggression, but the US is ready for negotiations.
The Trump administration revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela due to a lack of progress in reforms. The company must cease oil exports and all operations by April 3.
Donald Trump cancels Chevron's license to export oil from Venezuela starting March 1. The decision is related to Venezuela's failure to fulfill democratic conditions and deportation agreements.
After negotiations with the United States, Venezuela agreed to take back its undocumented citizens. Among the deportees may be people associated with criminal groups.
Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.
The Trump administration has canceled the temporary protection status for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. This happened despite the fact that Biden had extended this status for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.
US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has joined the EU's position on non-recognition of the third "inauguration" of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Against the backdrop of mass protests, Maduro has begun a new presidential term until 2031.
Venezuela has temporarily closed its common border with Brazil after Nicolas Maduro took office for a third presidential term. The closure will last until next Monday, and the reasons for the decision have not been officially commented on.
The US and EU impose new sanctions on eight Venezuelan officials over the Maduro regime's repression. The US State Department increased the reward to $25 million for information leading to the arrest of the Venezuelan president.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro began his third presidential term until 2031 amid mass protests. The inauguration took place under tight security, and Western countries imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan officials.
The Venezuelan authorities have no information about the Ukrainian citizenship of the detainees claimed by Maduro. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is checking the information through diplomatic channels and partner ambassadors.
The Venezuelan president announced the detention of seven “mercenaries” - two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. Maduro did not provide evidence of the accusations, saying only that they were “high-caliber” specialists.
Venezuela breaks off diplomatic relations with Paraguay and recalls its diplomats. The decision was made after Paraguayan President Santiago Peña's statement of support for the Venezuelan opposition.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called on Venezuelans to protest on January 9 against Maduro's inauguration. The action will be a response to the disputed results of the presidential election held on July 28.
Maduro's government has announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition leader plans to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take over as president from Maduro.
The Venezuelan authorities have announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of Edmundo Gonzalez, who insists on winning the election. The opposition leader is in Spain and promises to return to take the presidential oath.
Edmundo González and María Corina Machado received the Sakharov Prize 2024 for their struggle for democracy in Venezuela. González accepted the award in person, while Machado spoke via video link.
Hooded Venezuelan security forces blocked the Argentine embassy, where 6 oppositionists are hiding. Drones are flying over the building, and telephone communication is interrupted.
Nicolas Maduro's government has launched an investigation against Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
Farmers in 80 departments of France are protesting against the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The farmers are demanding to change the agreement due to non-compliance with the climate agreement and unequal production conditions.
Venezuelan authorities released 225 people arrested during protests against Maduro's re-election. Human rights organizations confirmed the release of 107 political prisoners.
New agreements on cooperation in intelligence and energy were signed during the visit of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister to Caracas. Venezuela remains one of the few allies of russia and supports its position in the war against Ukraine.
María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia have been awarded the Sakharov Prize in 2024. The award was given for their struggle to restore democracy in Venezuela.
U. S. President Joe Biden said he would support new elections in Venezuela. Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a similar proposal.
Venezuela's President Maduro demands tough government action after protests against his re-election. The opposition calls for a new 'global' rally on August 17, challenging the election results.
Venezuela's opposition has declared a global day of protest on August 17 to support its victory in the recent elections. The opposition leader is calling for people to take to the streets of Venezuela and the world, despite Maduro's declaration of victory.
Venezuelan President Maduro has ordered access to social network X to be blocked for 10 days. This decision was made after his election victory was widely disputed, and many countries recognized the opposition candidate as the winner.
Venezuela's chief prosecutor announced a criminal investigation against opposition leaders Gonzalez and Machado. They are accused of calling on the armed forces to withdraw their support for Maduro after the disputed election.