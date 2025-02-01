ukenru
Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US

Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39388 views

Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Venezuela has "agreed to accept" its citizens deported from the United States. In addition, the country will provide transportation back. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Venezuela has agreed to take back to their country all Venezuelan illegal immigrants who have been housed in the United States, including members of the Tren de Aragua gang. Venezuela also agreed to provide transportation back,

- Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Details

It is noted that the changes occurred after the US President's Special Representative for Special Assignments, Richard Grenell, met with President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Friday. The publication writes that the meeting was noteworthy given that Washington does not officially recognize the presidency of Maduro, who has been accused by opposition leaders in Venezuela of stealing the 2024 election.

In particular, opposition leader Edmundo González, who is recognized by the United States as Venezuela's president-elect and attended Trump's inauguration, warned the White House against concluding an agreement with Maduro on deportation flights.

The publication also added that Venezuela had only briefly accepted repatriation flights under former US President Joe Biden before they turned around. Trump prioritized his campaign promise of mass deportations, but President Maduro had previously refused to accept Venezuelan citizens, making it impossible for the US to send Venezuelans back due to cold relations.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the Trump administration is preparing to terminate the Biden program, which allowed 530,000 migrants to legally enter the United States. It is planned to cancel the "password" for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
haitiHaiti
cubaCuba
venezuelaVenezuela
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

