Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama

After a four-year hiatus, Justin Bieber released a new album, Swag, which combines music and personal experiences. The 20-track record touches on themes of mental health, family, faith, and media pressure, and even includes a snippet of a viral video in which the singer argues with paparazzi.

This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The album itself is just under an hour long and includes 20 tracks in which Bieber openly talks about personal matters — from faith to relationships. The recording features rappers such as Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, and Gunna.

The album title Swag refers to his 2012 hit Boyfriend, which features the phrase: "swag, swag, swag, on you." One of the most talked-about moments of Justin Bieber's new album Swag was a snippet from a video filmed on Father's Day.

In it, the singer gets into an argument with a paparazzo:

I'm a dad. I'm a husband. You don't understand that. This isn't a time indicator for you. I'm standing on business.

This video quickly went viral — it was remixed, discussed on social media, and later became the basis for the track Butterflies.

The phrase "I'm standing on business" became a central motif for the album's promotion. In modern slang, it means the ability to stand up for oneself, one's beliefs, and responsibilities.

The advertising campaign was also emotional: promotional photos showed Bieber with his wife Hailey and their son, emphasizing the importance of family values in his new work.

Fellow artists and fans met the album with enthusiasm

Rapper Big Sean wrote in a comment to Bieber's Instagram post: "Yes!!!!" The new release also came amid public concern about the singer's mental state: in recent months, he has shared posts on social media about media intrusion into his personal life.

Attention was also paid to family relationships. In the song Daisies, Bieber frankly asks: "Falling petals - do you love me or not?" and "You said forever, baby, did you mean it or not?".

Religious themes, long present in the singer's work, have not disappeared either: the album includes compositions Devotion, Soul, and Forgiveness, reflecting his Christian beliefs.

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media