Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3406 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12251 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19046 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 122784 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150423 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137397 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178172 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108170 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151910 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378818 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 16, 12:03 AM • 50069 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 64892 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 64026 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 85564 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 101365 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 204741 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 197296 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 260398 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 324771 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378848 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 7912 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 21500 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 62601 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 100849 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 127510 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7642 views

Insiders have denied rumors of Bieber's connection with rapper Diddy as a teenager. Bieber's representative condemned Diddy's actions against other victims.

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

A scandal has erupted on social media surrounding pop singer Justin Bieber's relationship with rapper Diddy when Justin was 15 years old. However, sources close to Justin claim that there was no relationship between them. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

The publication's sources noted that Diddy never committed sexual or other violence against Bieber.

Background to the rumors

In 2009, Justin and Diddy were standing by a house near a car when Diddy said, "Once you turn 16, I'll let you ride in this car."

Diddy also said that they can't disclose where they spend their time or what they do. But he added that it's "a 15-year-old's dream."

"For the next 48 hours he's with me and we're going to have crazy fun," Diddy continued.

When Justin and Diddy appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2011, they sparked a scandal by saying that Justin "knows better than to talk about what he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

However, TMZ sources say that all these public leaks were "performative" and that Justin never had a relationship with Diddy. Although he was previously friends with Diddy's sons, Quincy and Justin Combs.

Justin's representative also made a statement to the publication.

"While Justin is not a victim of Sean Combs, there are people he has truly harmed. Distracting from this reality diminishes the justice these victims rightfully deserve," he said.

Although Justin is not a victim of Sean Combs, there are people he has truly harmed. Distracting from this reality diminishes the justice these victims rightfully deserve

- he said.

Let us remind you

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of racketeering, sex trafficking, rape and other dirty deeds.

The rapper was behind bars in Brooklyn until the start of his criminal trial, scheduled for May 5, 2025.

In February, another charge was added to the rest of the charges - of raping a street artist who claims that Combs raped him after slipping something into his drink.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Brent
$64.29
Bitcoin
$103,404.70
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,210.05
Ethereum
$2,572.90