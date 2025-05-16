Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

A scandal has erupted on social media surrounding pop singer Justin Bieber's relationship with rapper Diddy when Justin was 15 years old. However, sources close to Justin claim that there was no relationship between them. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

The publication's sources noted that Diddy never committed sexual or other violence against Bieber.

Background to the rumors

In 2009, Justin and Diddy were standing by a house near a car when Diddy said, "Once you turn 16, I'll let you ride in this car."

Diddy also said that they can't disclose where they spend their time or what they do. But he added that it's "a 15-year-old's dream."

"For the next 48 hours he's with me and we're going to have crazy fun," Diddy continued.

When Justin and Diddy appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2011, they sparked a scandal by saying that Justin "knows better than to talk about what he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."

However, TMZ sources say that all these public leaks were "performative" and that Justin never had a relationship with Diddy. Although he was previously friends with Diddy's sons, Quincy and Justin Combs.

Justin's representative also made a statement to the publication.

"While Justin is not a victim of Sean Combs, there are people he has truly harmed. Distracting from this reality diminishes the justice these victims rightfully deserve," he said.

Although Justin is not a victim of Sean Combs, there are people he has truly harmed. Distracting from this reality diminishes the justice these victims rightfully deserve - he said.

Let us remind you

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of racketeering, sex trafficking, rape and other dirty deeds.

The rapper was behind bars in Brooklyn until the start of his criminal trial, scheduled for May 5, 2025.

In February, another charge was added to the rest of the charges - of raping a street artist who claims that Combs raped him after slipping something into his drink.