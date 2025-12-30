Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Santa crossed the border, bringing gifts and "security guarantees." A Ukrainian border guard stopped Santa, who confirmed that he was bringing gifts not only for children.
In the footage, you can see a Ukrainian border guard stopping Santa and asking what he is carrying.
Santa replies that he has gifts and not just for children.