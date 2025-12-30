$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 806 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 10459 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 12448 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 12548 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 15036 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 14257 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 13875 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 19595 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 26991 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20539 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Santa crossed the border, bringing gifts and "security guarantees." A Ukrainian border guard stopped Santa, who confirmed that he was bringing gifts not only for children.

Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards

Santa has already crossed the border of Ukraine. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also revealed what gift he brought with him, UNN reports.

Officially! Santa crossed the border and, in addition to gifts, brought "security guarantees"

- the border guards' message says.

In the footage, you can see a Ukrainian border guard stopping Santa and asking what he is carrying.

Santa replies that he has gifts and not just for children.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
New Year
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine