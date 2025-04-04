$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4716 views

06:32 PM • 12590 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54738 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196490 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113639 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300515 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212302 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243415 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254725 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

In the Sumy region, an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded

In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.

War • April 1, 07:33 PM • 10780 views

"Contract 18-24": the program has been extended to the National Guard and border guards

The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.

Society • April 1, 11:27 AM • 20669 views

There is no formed group of enemy troops on the territory of Belarus, in the direction of our border - Demchenko

Russian DRGs are trying to break through the border of the Sumy region, their tactics have changed. There is no formed group on the territory of Belarus, in the direction of our border, Demchenko said.

War • April 1, 09:42 AM • 16329 views

No border breakthrough recorded in Sumy region, but Russia is operating with small assault groups - Demchenko

Russian troops have amassed significant forces in the Kursk region and are trying to operate with small assault groups in the Novenke and Zhuravka area. The goal is to expand the combat zone near the border.

War • March 29, 04:52 PM • 50682 views

Lviv customs inspector was smuggling conscripts across the border for $3,000 - SBI

A Lviv customs inspector organized a scheme to smuggle four conscripts across the border, using an official car and knowledge of customs procedures. She charged $3,000 for her services.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 11:03 AM • 14475 views

Customs control at the Kosyno checkpoint on the border with Hungary will be suspended: what is known

On March 18, from 12:00 to 16:00, traffic and people will not be allowed through the "Kosyno" checkpoint. The reason is the connection of an uninterruptible power supply system.

Society • March 17, 02:14 PM • 17966 views

Demchenko on Sumy region: the situation is not simple, the Russian Federation is trying to enter our territory

The Russian Federation has abandoned the use of equipment at the border with Sumy region and has switched to the tactics of small assault groups. The enemy is trying to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine and expand the combat zone.

War • March 11, 05:11 PM • 15823 views

In Bukovina, border guards uncovered a fake military officer: he tried to leave the country with false documents

At the checkpoint "Porubne", a 27-year-old man was detained who was posing as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The border guards discovered that all the documents he provided were forged.

Society • March 11, 03:12 PM • 16633 views

Sent to the bottom: border guards showed their work on an enemy boat

Aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy motorboat moving along the river. The border guards delivered a precise strike, sending the vessel and crew to the bottom.

War • March 11, 07:43 AM • 26466 views

The checkpoint "Shehyni" will slow down operations on the freight direction on March 11: why

At the checkpoint "Shehyni" on March 11 from 11:00 to 14:00, reconstruction works will be carried out. Crossing operations in the freight direction will be conducted in a slowed mode.

Society • March 10, 03:12 PM • 16616 views

Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: the enemy continues to try to approach the border

The occupiers continue attempts to cross the border of Ukraine in the Sumy region with small assault groups. Due to the unfavorable terrain, the enemy cannot use equipment, but seeks to cut off logistical routes.

Society • March 4, 07:16 PM • 24408 views

Men detained in Bukovyna, one of whom paid $20,000 to cross into Romania

Border guards detained two people trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of the offenders paid the “guide” $20,000 for the promised safe passage.

Society • March 1, 11:03 PM • 38920 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Cabinet of Ministers has suspended the Shlyakh system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods. They will now be able to cross the border only on a general basis in accordance with Resolution No. 57.

Society • February 28, 08:41 AM • 113464 views

Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

The Ministry of Culture has temporarily suspended the issuance of travel permits for artists and media professionals subject to military service from March 3. The decision will remain in effect until the government decree is amended due to the identified abuses.

Society • February 27, 07:21 PM • 22904 views

Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announces changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-60 who transport humanitarian and medical supplies. From now on, they will cross the border on a general basis without special permits.

Society • February 27, 11:49 AM • 23968 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

In 2024, more than 500 men who traveled abroad on letters from the Ministry of Culture did not return to Ukraine. The Ministry temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance from March 2025 due to massive violations.

Society • February 27, 10:41 AM • 52280 views

Ministry of Culture suspends issuance of travel permits to artists due to massive violations

The Ministry of Culture temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance for artists and media professionals of military age to travel abroad. The decision will be in effect from March 2025 until the legislation is regulated due to numerous cases of non-return.

War • February 27, 08:24 AM • 28371 views

16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

Border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each “client” paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.

War • February 26, 05:51 PM • 35287 views

Two days in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions: border violator detained who risked freezing at -14°C

Border guards rescued a violator who had been wandering in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions for two days without food and water. The man survived an encounter with a pack of wolves, almost drowned twice in swamps, and came across a minefield.

Society • February 24, 03:21 PM • 25017 views

“Kusu Kusu, hello": Ukrainian border guards ‘recruited’ an unusual assistant

Ukrainian border guards feed a mouse with potatoes in their free time. The UAV operator took the animal under his care and provided it with food.

UNN Lite • February 21, 04:09 PM • 149788 views

Demchenko: No large-scale attempt of Russian invasion of Sumy region was recorded

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine did not record any attempts of a large-scale Russian invasion in Sumy region. Putin's statements about Russian troops breaking through the border turned out to be disinformation.

War • February 20, 09:38 AM • 27952 views

He couldn't swim, but he climbed into the Tisza: border guards rescued a fugitive

Border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the border across the Tisa River without knowing how to swim. The offender, who had been carried away by the current for 50 meters, was found frozen with cut hands.

Society • February 19, 05:05 PM • 32326 views

Former Kyiv City Council member tries to flee Ukraine after exposing land scheme - NABU

The NABU is looking for a former Kyiv City Council deputy suspected of leading a criminal organization involved in the theft of Kyiv land.

Politics • February 10, 09:37 AM • 31837 views

Demchenko reports on the situation on the border with Belarus: is there a threat?

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said there were no unusual situations on the border with Belarus. The combat readiness of Belarusian troops is being tested, and Ukrainian security forces are monitoring the situation.

Society • February 10, 08:17 AM • 22292 views

We do not record any unusual situations on the border with Russia within Sumy region - Demchenko

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service reported no unusual situations on the border with Russia in Sumy region. The enemy continues shelling the border, but has stopped trying to expand the combat zone.

Society • February 10, 08:03 AM • 29009 views

Ukraine launches “Line of Drones” project to strengthen infantry with drones - Umerov

The Ministry of Defense is launching the “Drone Line” project for five elite regiments and brigades. The project will create a strike zone of up to 15 km and provide constant air support for infantry.

War • February 9, 06:26 PM • 36721 views

Three days of wandering in the mountains: border guards detain fugitives

Two conscripts who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania were detained in Zakarpattia. The men had been wandering in the mountains for three days until border guards found them following footprints in the snow.

Crimes and emergencies • February 9, 02:36 AM • 77846 views

Two-meter snowdrifts: border guards showed photos of snow-covered Ukrainian border

The State Border Guard Service showed photos of snow-covered sections of the border in Bukovyna and Zakarpattia. In mountainous areas, temperatures have dropped to -20°C, and snow drifts are up to two meters high.

Society • February 8, 02:59 PM • 166811 views

No changes on the border with Belarus - State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service does not note any changes on the border with Belarus, but the direction remains threatening.

War • February 3, 08:44 AM • 24514 views

Lithuanian border guards discover smugglers' tunnel on the border with Belarus

Lithuanian border guards discovered an underground tunnel on the border with Belarus that was being used for smuggling. With the physical barrier in place, smugglers are looking for new ways, including balloons.

News of the World • January 30, 05:25 PM • 28572 views