State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.
The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.
Russian DRGs are trying to break through the border of the Sumy region, their tactics have changed. There is no formed group on the territory of Belarus, in the direction of our border, Demchenko said.
Russian troops have amassed significant forces in the Kursk region and are trying to operate with small assault groups in the Novenke and Zhuravka area. The goal is to expand the combat zone near the border.
A Lviv customs inspector organized a scheme to smuggle four conscripts across the border, using an official car and knowledge of customs procedures. She charged $3,000 for her services.
On March 18, from 12:00 to 16:00, traffic and people will not be allowed through the "Kosyno" checkpoint. The reason is the connection of an uninterruptible power supply system.
The Russian Federation has abandoned the use of equipment at the border with Sumy region and has switched to the tactics of small assault groups. The enemy is trying to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine and expand the combat zone.
At the checkpoint "Porubne", a 27-year-old man was detained who was posing as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The border guards discovered that all the documents he provided were forged.
Aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy motorboat moving along the river. The border guards delivered a precise strike, sending the vessel and crew to the bottom.
At the checkpoint "Shehyni" on March 11 from 11:00 to 14:00, reconstruction works will be carried out. Crossing operations in the freight direction will be conducted in a slowed mode.
The occupiers continue attempts to cross the border of Ukraine in the Sumy region with small assault groups. Due to the unfavorable terrain, the enemy cannot use equipment, but seeks to cut off logistical routes.
Border guards detained two people trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of the offenders paid the “guide” $20,000 for the promised safe passage.
The Cabinet of Ministers has suspended the Shlyakh system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods. They will now be able to cross the border only on a general basis in accordance with Resolution No. 57.
The Ministry of Culture has temporarily suspended the issuance of travel permits for artists and media professionals subject to military service from March 3. The decision will remain in effect until the government decree is amended due to the identified abuses.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announces changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-60 who transport humanitarian and medical supplies. From now on, they will cross the border on a general basis without special permits.
In 2024, more than 500 men who traveled abroad on letters from the Ministry of Culture did not return to Ukraine. The Ministry temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance from March 2025 due to massive violations.
The Ministry of Culture temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance for artists and media professionals of military age to travel abroad. The decision will be in effect from March 2025 until the legislation is regulated due to numerous cases of non-return.
Border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each “client” paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.
Border guards rescued a violator who had been wandering in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions for two days without food and water. The man survived an encounter with a pack of wolves, almost drowned twice in swamps, and came across a minefield.
Ukrainian border guards feed a mouse with potatoes in their free time. The UAV operator took the animal under his care and provided it with food.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine did not record any attempts of a large-scale Russian invasion in Sumy region. Putin's statements about Russian troops breaking through the border turned out to be disinformation.
Border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the border across the Tisa River without knowing how to swim. The offender, who had been carried away by the current for 50 meters, was found frozen with cut hands.
The NABU is looking for a former Kyiv City Council deputy suspected of leading a criminal organization involved in the theft of Kyiv land.
State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said there were no unusual situations on the border with Belarus. The combat readiness of Belarusian troops is being tested, and Ukrainian security forces are monitoring the situation.
A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service reported no unusual situations on the border with Russia in Sumy region. The enemy continues shelling the border, but has stopped trying to expand the combat zone.
The Ministry of Defense is launching the “Drone Line” project for five elite regiments and brigades. The project will create a strike zone of up to 15 km and provide constant air support for infantry.
Two conscripts who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania were detained in Zakarpattia. The men had been wandering in the mountains for three days until border guards found them following footprints in the snow.
The State Border Guard Service showed photos of snow-covered sections of the border in Bukovyna and Zakarpattia. In mountainous areas, temperatures have dropped to -20°C, and snow drifts are up to two meters high.
The State Border Guard Service does not note any changes on the border with Belarus, but the direction remains threatening.
Lithuanian border guards discovered an underground tunnel on the border with Belarus that was being used for smuggling. With the physical barrier in place, smugglers are looking for new ways, including balloons.