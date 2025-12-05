Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards

Saint Nicholas is already on Ukrainian soil and ready to work miracles. As reported by the State Border Guard Service, Saint Nicholas crossed the border through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint and was processed according to all rules, reports UNN.

Yes, yes, this is no joke... Saint Nicholas himself arrived through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint – processed according to all rules by border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment. He is already on Ukrainian soil and ready to work miracles - the message says.

In addition, tomorrow, December 6, at 10:00, St. Nicholas's residence will open at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. All travelers crossing the border to enter Ukraine will enter a real fairy tale – a festive photo zone, kind St. Nicholas, and, of course, gifts for the youngest travelers.

Every child entering Ukraine on this day at checkpoints in the Lviv region will receive a sweet surprise, as well as a festive postcard with a special QR code. Follow it – and St. Nicholas will personally greet you, even if you don't make it to his residence - added the border guards.

