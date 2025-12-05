Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
Kyiv • UNN
Saint Nicholas arrived in Ukraine through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where he was processed by border guards. Tomorrow, December 6, Nicholas's residence with gifts for children will open there.
Saint Nicholas is already on Ukrainian soil and ready to work miracles. As reported by the State Border Guard Service, Saint Nicholas crossed the border through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint and was processed according to all rules, reports UNN.
Yes, yes, this is no joke... Saint Nicholas himself arrived through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint – processed according to all rules by border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment. He is already on Ukrainian soil and ready to work miracles
In addition, tomorrow, December 6, at 10:00, St. Nicholas's residence will open at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. All travelers crossing the border to enter Ukraine will enter a real fairy tale – a festive photo zone, kind St. Nicholas, and, of course, gifts for the youngest travelers.
Every child entering Ukraine on this day at checkpoints in the Lviv region will receive a sweet surprise, as well as a festive postcard with a special QR code. Follow it – and St. Nicholas will personally greet you, even if you don't make it to his residence
