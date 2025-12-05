$42.180.02
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 16256 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 17637 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 23464 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 36727 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 45625 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39076 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 66910 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34841 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57781 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

Saint Nicholas arrived in Ukraine through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where he was processed by border guards. Tomorrow, December 6, Nicholas's residence with gifts for children will open there.

Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards

Saint Nicholas is already on Ukrainian soil and ready to work miracles. As reported by the State Border Guard Service, Saint Nicholas crossed the border through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint and was processed according to all rules, reports UNN.

Yes, yes, this is no joke... Saint Nicholas himself arrived through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint – processed according to all rules by border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment. He is already on Ukrainian soil and ready to work miracles

- the message says.

Add

In addition, tomorrow, December 6, at 10:00, St. Nicholas's residence will open at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. All travelers crossing the border to enter Ukraine will enter a real fairy tale – a festive photo zone, kind St. Nicholas, and, of course, gifts for the youngest travelers.

Every child entering Ukraine on this day at checkpoints in the Lviv region will receive a sweet surprise, as well as a festive postcard with a special QR code. Follow it – and St. Nicholas will personally greet you, even if you don't make it to his residence

- added the border guards.

St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions05.12.25, 13:30 • 14607 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine