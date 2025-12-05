St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions

$42.180.02
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 22117 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 26437 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 22162 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 19872 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 10247 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 352 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 1464 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 20005 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 44768 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 10108 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 20546 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 34463 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 34836 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 79313 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions

St. Nicholas Day, now celebrated on December 6 according to the New Julian calendar, is one of the most beloved winter holidays. This day is dedicated to kindness, care, and gifts, especially for children.

St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions

St. Nicholas Day is one of the most beloved winter holidays not only for children but also for adults. With the transition of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine to the New Julian calendar, this day is celebrated on December 6. Read about the traditions of celebrating St. Nicholas Day, as well as what is customarily forbidden to do on this day, in the UNN material.

History of St. Nicholas Day

Saint Nicholas, or as he is called Santa Claus in Western countries, has a historical prototype. Nicholas of Myra was born between 270 and 286 AD in the city of Patara on the Lycian peninsula (the territory of modern Turkey). His parents were deeply religious Christians. This faith was passed on to the boy. Over time, Nicholas settled in the city of Myra and sought to engage in science. It was in Myra that Nicholas was ordained a priest. Therefore, he is often called Nicholas of Myra. When the parents of the future saint died and he inherited a large fortune, he spent it helping the needy. According to legend, from time to time he brought food, necessary things, and toys for children to the homes of the poor. He did this secretly, but the townspeople found out and elected Nicholas as bishop.

During his life, Nicholas performed many good deeds: he freed prisoners, saved the innocent from the death penalty, and helped travelers. Believers believe that even after death, Nicholas the Wonderworker is capable of deeds, such as healing the sick. In Christianity, Saint Nicholas became a symbol of care and mercy.

Traditions for St. Nicholas Day

St. Nicholas Day is one of the oldest church holidays, which has been celebrated for centuries in most countries of the Christian world with special reverence. Ukraine is no exception. The main thing on this day is kindness and care for others.

Perhaps the most important tradition of the holiday is gifts for children. In Western countries, gifts are traditionally placed in festive stockings that children hung up the night before. In Ukraine, it is customary to put gifts under the pillow. Well-behaved children received treats, sweets, toys, and other pleasant trifles, while those who misbehaved could find a "rod" or a piece of coal instead of a gift.

Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make19.11.25, 14:04 • 44276 views

In Ukraine, in addition to the general tradition of giving gifts to children, the celebration had regional peculiarities. In the Kyiv region, it was customary to sprinkle holy water on the house and other property, and livestock, it was believed that this would protect from trouble. In Podillia, after returning from church, the owner was supposed to be the first to enter the yard. In the Kharkiv region, there was a tradition of holding three-day "Mykolaiv holidays" with the preparation of kutia and uzvar, symbolic dishes for commemoration.

In many regions, traditional honey cookies "mykolaichyky" were prepared for St. Nicholas Day. They often had the shape of a star or an angel. Now such cookies have many different shapes and are decorated with glaze, colored sugar sprinkles, and are often used as part of gifts for children.

"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes24.11.25, 19:21 • 111554 views

How to Celebrate St. Nicholas Day?

The main thing is sincerity and kindness, not forgetting about the needy and bringing joy to loved ones.

What is traditionally forbidden to do on St. Nicholas Day

Nicholas brings the spirit of reconciliation – so you should not hold grudges and remember old offenses. It is believed that on this day you cannot refuse help.

Also, traditionally on this day, believers did not go on a long journey.

It is believed that this is the last day when debts should be paid so that the family lives in prosperity next year.

Oleksandra Mesenko

