Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make

Cookies appeared in Europe in the Middle Ages, and were initially prepared as spicy baked goods for long-term storage during travels. Some types, like German Plätzchen cookies, became traditional Christmas sweets, and gingerbread cookies appeared thanks to special mixtures from Asia. UNN has prepared for you a selection of the most delicious cookie recipes, each with a unique history and taste.

German Christmas cookies Plätzchen

Ingredients:

- flour - 300 g;

- sugar - 100 g;

- 1 egg;

- butter - 150 g;

- baking powder - 1 tsp;

- vanilla sugar - 1.5 tsp.

Preparation:

1. Mix flour, sugar, vanilla sugar and baking powder.

2. Add the butter cut into pieces and mix until it has the consistency of fine crumbs.

3. Add the egg and mix again.

4. Roll the dough into a ball and chill for 1-2 hours in the refrigerator.

5. Roll out the dough to a thickness of approximately 0.5 cm, cut out cookies with cookie cutters and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

6. Bake for 10 minutes at 180°C.

7. Decorate the cooled cookies with powdered sugar, confectionery sprinkles or glaze.

Lemon shortbread cookies

Ingredients:

- butter - 220 g;

- sugar - 200 g;

- eggs - 3 pcs;

- lemon - 2 pcs;

- baking powder - 1.5 tsp;

- a pinch of salt;

- powdered sugar - 100 g.

Preparation:

1. Mix butter with sugar until white.

2. Add egg yolks, zest and lemon juice. Mix.

3. Mix flour, salt and baking powder and add to the butter mixture.

4. Roll out the dough, cut out cookies with cookie cutters and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

5. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 180°C.

6. Make a glaze from powdered sugar and lemon juice and decorate the cookies after cooling.

Gingerbread cookies

Ingredients for the dough:

- flour - 250 g;

- butter - 100 g;

- egg - 1 pc;

- sugar - 4 tbsp;

- honey - 1.5 tbsp;

- ginger - 2 tsp;

- cinnamon - 1 tsp;

- cloves - 0.5 tsp;

- nutmeg - 0.5 tsp;

- soda - 0.5 tsp.

Ingredients for the glaze:

- powdered sugar - 150 g;

- lemon or orange juice – 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

1. Beat butter with sugar, add egg, then honey.

2. Sift dry ingredients and gradually add to the butter mixture.

3. Form a ball, wrap in cling film and chill for 30–40 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 180°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2-4 mm, cut out shapes.

6. Bake for 7-10 minutes until lightly browned.

7. Repeat with the remaining dough.

8. Mix powdered sugar with juice for the glaze and decorate the cooled cookies.

Note: the glaze dries quickly, add a little water or juice if needed.

Butter-free cookies - cinnamon stars

Ingredients for the cookies:

- hazelnuts - 300 g;

- eggs - 2 pcs (1 yolk and 2 whites);

- powdered sugar - 200 g;

- cinnamon powder - 1.5 tsp;

- flour - 100 g.

Ingredients for the glaze:

- powdered sugar - 150 g;

- lemon juice - 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Grind the nuts.

2. Beat egg whites, add nuts, powdered sugar, flour, cinnamon and yolk.

3. Knead the dough, roll out to 2 mm, cut out stars.

4. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 10 minutes until golden brown.

Mix powdered sugar with lemon juice and decorate the cooled cookies.

Cookies with chocolate dragees

Ingredients:

- flour - 250 g;

- eggs - 2 pcs (yolks);

- sugar - 100 g;

- butter - 200 g;

- baking powder - 0.5 packet;

- chocolate dragees - 200 g;

- a pinch of salt;

- butter for the sheet.

Preparation:

1. Beat butter with sugar until smooth.

2. Add egg yolks and 4 tbsp. water.

3. Add sifted flour with baking powder and a pinch of salt, mix for 5 minutes.

4. Add chocolate dragees and leave the dough for 20 minutes.

5. Preheat oven to 180°C. Place the dough with a spoon on a baking sheet, leaving gaps.

6. Bake for 15 minutes, then repeat with the remaining dough.

Note: for a festive look, add orange zest or dragees of different colors.