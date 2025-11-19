Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
12:10 PM • 6784 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13163 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13585 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto
10:05 AM • 12836 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16956 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29531 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30692 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15057 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expectedPhoto
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26874 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 24963 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideo07:35 AM • 13190 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17585 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo08:10 AM • 20684 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor09:24 AM • 11324 views
Publications
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 10651 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29536 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30697 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 57937 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76382 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17774 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 26920 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 28361 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 45888 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43396 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10651 views

Learn about the history of cookies, which appeared in Europe as spicy travel pastries and turned into Christmas sweets. UNN offers five cookie recipes, each with a unique history and taste.

Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make

Cookies appeared in Europe in the Middle Ages, and were initially prepared as spicy baked goods for long-term storage during travels. Some types, like German Plätzchen cookies, became traditional Christmas sweets, and gingerbread cookies appeared thanks to special mixtures from Asia. UNN has prepared for you a selection of the most delicious cookie recipes, each with a unique history and taste.

German Christmas cookies Plätzchen

Ingredients:

- flour - 300 g;

- sugar - 100 g;

- 1 egg;

- butter - 150 g;

- baking powder - 1 tsp;

- vanilla sugar - 1.5 tsp.

Preparation:

1. Mix flour, sugar, vanilla sugar and baking powder.

2. Add the butter cut into pieces and mix until it has the consistency of fine crumbs.

3. Add the egg and mix again.

4. Roll the dough into a ball and chill for 1-2 hours in the refrigerator.

5. Roll out the dough to a thickness of approximately 0.5 cm, cut out cookies with cookie cutters and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

6. Bake for 10 minutes at 180°C.

7. Decorate the cooled cookies with powdered sugar, confectionery sprinkles or glaze.

Lemon shortbread cookies

Ingredients:

- butter - 220 g;

- sugar - 200 g;

- eggs - 3 pcs;

- lemon - 2 pcs;

- baking powder - 1.5 tsp;

- a pinch of salt;

- powdered sugar - 100 g.

Preparation:

1. Mix butter with sugar until white.

2. Add egg yolks, zest and lemon juice. Mix.

3. Mix flour, salt and baking powder and add to the butter mixture.

4. Roll out the dough, cut out cookies with cookie cutters and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

5. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 180°C.

6. Make a glaze from powdered sugar and lemon juice and decorate the cookies after cooling.

Gingerbread cookies 

Ingredients for the dough:

- flour - 250 g;

- butter - 100 g;

- egg - 1 pc;

- sugar - 4 tbsp;

- honey - 1.5 tbsp;

- ginger - 2 tsp;

- cinnamon - 1 tsp;

- cloves - 0.5 tsp;

- nutmeg - 0.5 tsp;

- soda - 0.5 tsp.

Ingredients for the glaze:

- powdered sugar - 150 g;

- lemon or orange juice – 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

1. Beat butter with sugar, add egg, then honey.

2. Sift dry ingredients and gradually add to the butter mixture.

3. Form a ball, wrap in cling film and chill for 30–40 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 180°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2-4 mm, cut out shapes.

6. Bake for 7-10 minutes until lightly browned.

7. Repeat with the remaining dough.

8. Mix powdered sugar with juice for the glaze and decorate the cooled cookies.

Note: the glaze dries quickly, add a little water or juice if needed.

Butter-free cookies - cinnamon stars 

Ingredients for the cookies:

- hazelnuts - 300 g;

- eggs - 2 pcs (1 yolk and 2 whites);

-  powdered sugar - 200 g;

- cinnamon powder - 1.5 tsp;

- flour - 100 g.

Ingredients for the glaze:

- powdered sugar - 150 g;

- lemon juice - 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Grind the nuts.

2. Beat egg whites, add nuts, powdered sugar, flour, cinnamon and yolk.

3. Knead the dough, roll out to 2 mm, cut out stars.

4. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 10 minutes until golden brown.

Mix powdered sugar with lemon juice and decorate the cooled cookies.

Cookies with chocolate dragees 

Ingredients:

- flour - 250 g;

- eggs - 2 pcs (yolks);

- sugar - 100 g;

- butter - 200 g;

- baking powder - 0.5 packet;

- chocolate dragees - 200 g;

- a pinch of salt;

- butter for the sheet.

Preparation:

1. Beat butter with sugar until smooth.

2. Add egg yolks and 4 tbsp. water.

3. Add sifted flour with baking powder and a pinch of salt, mix for 5 minutes.

4. Add chocolate dragees and leave the dough for 20 minutes.

5. Preheat oven to 180°C. Place the dough with a spoon on a baking sheet, leaving gaps.

6. Bake for 15 minutes, then repeat with the remaining dough.

Note: for a festive look, add orange zest or dragees of different colors.

Alla Kiosak

Life hackPublicationsCulinary
Asia
Europe
Germany