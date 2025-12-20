$42.340.00
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3804 views

SBU long-range drones hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek military airfield in Crimea, one of which was ready for a combat sortie. The control tower was also confirmed to have been hit, which will complicate the organization of flights.

SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea

Long-range drones of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft, one of which was on the taxiway with a full ammunition load and was ready for a combat sortie, at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the SSU press service, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the SSU, one of the aircraft was on the taxiway with a full ammunition load and was ready for a combat sortie. It was destroyed. The estimated cost of both aircraft is about 70 million US dollars.

Additionally, the damage to the control tower has been confirmed, which may complicate the organization and control of flights at the airfield. This is the second successful SSU attack on the Belbek airfield in recent days. On December 18, the Service's drones hit Russian equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars at this airfield: two Nebo-SVU radars, a 92N6 radar from the S-400 Triumf air defense system, a Pantsir-S2 air defense system, and a MiG-31 aircraft with a full ammunition load.

- added the Security Service.

They also noted that SSU strikes on key military airfields, as well as the destruction of enemy aircraft and air defense systems in temporarily occupied Crimea, significantly reduce its military potential in the region.

Recall

On the night of December 18, long-range drones of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked Russian air defense facilities at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

