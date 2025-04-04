Sybiha and Szijjártó agreed on a new round of consultations. The parties discussed ways to resolve issues in the relationship, Ukraine is looking for solutions.
EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.
The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.
Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.
Hungary demands the lifting of sanctions against nine Russian oligarchs, including Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. Previously, Hungary threatened to block the extension of sanctions against Russians.
London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2 to meet with Viktor Orban, who previously rejected the ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary is a close ally of Israel in the EU and NATO.
The Hungarian government is calling on citizens to express their views on Ukraine's accession to the EU, providing a list of seven "risks" that include financial, agricultural and security issues.
The "Tisza" party leads among confident voters with 40%, while "Fidesz" has 35%. The majority of Hungarians (55%) want a change of government after 2026.
An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has been recorded in Hungary and Slovakia, leading to the mass destruction of livestock. The authorities are taking strict measures, including the establishment of security zones and the prohibition of animal movement.
Annalena Baerbock stated that the EU should move to making decisions by a qualified majority of votes on key issues of foreign policy. This is due to Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession.
SWIFT will not be able to connect Russian banks until the EU changes sanctions legislation.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.
Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.
Sweden and the Nordic-Baltic countries are asking the European Commission to provide proposals to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungary is threatening to block negotiations until the rights of the Hungarian minority are resolved.
Peter Siyarto accused Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia. Hungary will not allow Ukraine to join the EU until the issue is resolved.
In Strasbourg, the first stage of work on documents for the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine has been completed. Draft documents are ready for political consideration.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhyi, stated that if Ukraine did not fight, Hungary would become a "buffer" between Europe and Russia. He emphasized that the security of Ukraine and Hungary is indivisible.
In April, a checkpoint for cars up to 3. 5 tons will be opened, which will operate during the day. Also, the "Luzhanka – Beregshuran" point is available for empty trucks over 7.5 tons.
The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.
Orbán's political director stated that there are more priority tasks and challenges than helping Ukraine. An advisor to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán notes that for Hungary, "the interests of Europeans are more important."
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.
EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.
EU leaders expect the Hungarian Prime Minister to repeat his attempt to block support for Ukraine. Other leaders are ready to make decisions on behalf of a group of 26 countries.