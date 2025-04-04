$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15776 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28822 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64843 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213896 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122654 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391930 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131932 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391930 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254370 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310796 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3122 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14244 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45470 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72116 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57206 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Hungary

Ukraine and Hungary will hold a new round of negotiations next week - Sybiha

Sybiha and Szijjártó agreed on a new round of consultations. The parties discussed ways to resolve issues in the relationship, Ukraine is looking for solutions.

Politics • April 4, 12:01 PM • 4602 views

Sybiga and Sybiha plan to meet today: the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wants a thorough discussion

Peter Szijjártó announced a planned meeting with Andriy Sybiha on April 4. Sybiga confirmed his readiness for dialogue.

Politics • April 4, 06:24 AM • 5402 views

Hungary has confirmed its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

News of the World • April 3, 08:48 AM • 11068 views

Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a meeting with Orbán despite the arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 04:15 AM • 4288 views

Is Russia ready to attack one or more countries in five years? The EU has announced a new alarming forecast

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.

Politics • April 2, 01:54 PM • 18632 views

Hungary plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court - media

The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.

News of the World • April 2, 12:35 PM • 7589 views

Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35736 views

Russian "Gazprom" will increase gas supplies to Slovakia through the "Turkish Stream"

Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.

Economy • March 31, 11:00 AM • 30380 views

Hungary demands that the EU lift sanctions against nine Russian oligarchs: who exactly are we talking about

Hungary demands the lifting of sanctions against nine Russian oligarchs, including Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. Previously, Hungary threatened to block the extension of sanctions against Russians.

News of the World • March 31, 08:47 AM • 22141 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40678 views

Despite ICC arrest warrant: Netanyahu to visit Hungary at Orbán's invitation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2 to meet with Viktor Orban, who previously rejected the ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary is a close ally of Israel in the EU and NATO.

Politics • March 30, 05:18 PM • 43967 views

The Hungarian government is sending citizens a list of reasons not to support Ukraine's accession to the EU ahead of the national survey

The Hungarian government is calling on citizens to express their views on Ukraine's accession to the EU, providing a list of seven "risks" that include financial, agricultural and security issues.

Politics • March 30, 03:28 AM • 131763 views

Orbán's party in Hungary trails main opponents by 5% - poll

The "Tisza" party leads among confident voters with 40%, while "Fidesz" has 35%. The majority of Hungarians (55%) want a change of government after 2026.

News of the World • March 29, 07:31 AM • 14019 views

Foot-and-mouth disease epidemic: Hungary and Slovakia are destroying thousands of animals due to the outbreak of the disease

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has been recorded in Hungary and Slovakia, leading to the mass destruction of livestock. The authorities are taking strict measures, including the establishment of security zones and the prohibition of animal movement.

News of the World • March 28, 04:48 PM • 26159 views

Baerbock proposed changing the voting principle in the EU against the background of Hungary's veto: what is it about

Annalena Baerbock stated that the EU should move to making decisions by a qualified majority of votes on key issues of foreign policy. This is due to Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession.

Politics • March 28, 08:21 AM • 36678 views

EU does not intend to change the sanctions regime against Russia amid Moscow's demands for SWIFT - Euractiv

SWIFT will not be able to connect Russian banks until the EU changes sanctions legislation.

Politics • March 27, 10:19 AM • 39098 views

Glitches in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application: how to solve the most common problems

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.

Society • March 27, 08:23 AM • 36389 views

Sijarto in Moscow for the 13th time in 3 years: Orbán's chief diplomat seeks a record in contacts with the Kremlin

Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.

Politics • March 26, 02:03 PM • 21222 views

Sweden and the Baltic countries have asked the European Commission to provide concrete proposals for promoting Ukraine's accession to the EU

Sweden and the Nordic-Baltic countries are asking the European Commission to provide proposals to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungary is threatening to block negotiations until the rights of the Hungarian minority are resolved.

News of the World • March 23, 04:17 PM • 108895 views

Hungary will block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the rights of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia are restored - Siyarto

Peter Siyarto accused Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia. Hungary will not allow Ukraine to join the EU until the issue is resolved.

Politics • March 23, 03:29 AM • 102649 views

The protection of the Ukrainian border with Romania and Hungary has been strengthened

Border guards use modern technology, aviation and special equipment to patrol vulnerable areas of the border. This will help to more effectively counter offenses.

Society • March 22, 11:43 AM • 479991 views

In Strasbourg, the preparation of documents for the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation has been completed - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In Strasbourg, the first stage of work on documents for the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine has been completed. Draft documents are ready for political consideration.

War • March 21, 04:46 PM • 335140 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the Hungarian minister's statement about a "buffer zone" between Europe and Russia

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhyi, stated that if Ukraine did not fight, Hungary would become a "buffer" between Europe and Russia. He emphasized that the security of Ukraine and Hungary is indivisible.

Politics • March 21, 02:00 PM • 19568 views

Ukraine will open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary: what is known

In April, a checkpoint for cars up to 3. 5 tons will be opened, which will operate during the day. Also, the "Luzhanka – Beregshuran" point is available for empty trucks over 7.5 tons.

Society • March 21, 10:02 AM • 11705 views

The EU has a plan to resolve Slovakia's gas dispute with Ukraine - Politico

The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.

Economy • March 21, 07:55 AM • 20063 views

Orbán's advisor: rearming Europe is a more important challenge than supporting Ukraine

Orbán's political director stated that there are more priority tasks and challenges than helping Ukraine. An advisor to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán notes that for Hungary, "the interests of Europeans are more important."

Politics • March 20, 05:38 PM • 15233 views

Slovakia is ready to block EU sanctions against Russia if they threaten peace processes - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.

War • March 20, 04:07 PM • 16112 views

EU leaders called on Russia to show real political will to end the war, do not see "real negotiations" - Guardian

EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.

Politics • March 20, 02:28 PM • 9859 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18953 views

EU is preparing for Orbán to repeat his tactics of blocking support for Ukraine, but is ready to move with 26 - Politico

EU leaders expect the Hungarian Prime Minister to repeat his attempt to block support for Ukraine. Other leaders are ready to make decisions on behalf of a group of 26 countries.

Politics • March 20, 12:50 PM • 9837 views