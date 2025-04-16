FT learned how negotiations on trade liberalization for Ukraine are progressing in the EU against the backdrop of the June 5 deadline: details

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15732 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61388 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163257 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83961 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113675 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89528 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141346 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123503 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42996 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163257 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154589 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141346 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123503 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97981 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41197 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
FT learned how negotiations on trade liberalization for Ukraine are progressing in the EU against the backdrop of the June 5 deadline: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7192 views

The EU will not extend Ukraine's free access to the market, seeking to agree on broader trade liberalization by June 5. They are working on a "legal bridge" if an agreement is not reached in time.

FT learned how negotiations on trade liberalization for Ukraine are progressing in the EU against the backdrop of the June 5 deadline: details

The European Commission will not extend trade measures granting Ukraine free access to the EU market, instead seeking to negotiate broader trade liberalization before a tough deadline of June 5, an EU representative said, adding that work is underway on a "legal bridge" if an agreement is not reached by then, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The so-called Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), which abolish tariffs on Ukrainian goods, have been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to allow Ukraine to export its agricultural products by land and avoid the disputed Black Sea, the publication notes.

But EU countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, complain that Ukrainian imports are undermining domestic prices and have sparked unrest among farmers.

The European Commission has introduced an "emergency brake" limiting imports of food products such as eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey, which can be activated once import levels exceed a certain threshold.

"The measures expire in early June and will not be extended this time," the publication writes.

"The decision on the European Council has already been made, the ATMs are coming to an end," said Adam Szłapka, Minister for EU Affairs of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU, last week.

"The question is what will replace it. The European Commission promised to negotiate broader bilateral trade liberalization within the framework of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine last year, but the process has not yet started," the publication points out.

Two EU diplomats said that the European Commission postponed the proposal in order not to upset Polish farmers before the presidential elections in Poland on May 18.

"The European Commission is determined to consult with Ukraine... and our goal is to consider mutual tariff liberalization. We are finalizing work on this proposal and will present it to Ukraine as soon as we can," said European Commission spokesman Olof Gill recently.

European Commission will soon present Ukraine with a proposal for further trade liberalization - spokesperson24.03.25, 17:16 • 11878 views

"The aim of this process is to ensure economic stability and predictability for businesses and farmers in both Ukraine and the EU," Gill added.

But negotiations on this proposal must be completed by June 5 to ensure a "smooth transition", as the European Commission has promised, the publication writes.

"Many fear that this is unlikely, and Ukraine will be left with the trade conditions that existed before the invasion, under which its exports would be subject to high tariffs - something the country cannot afford, amid wavering US support in its war against Russia," the publication reads.

An EU official said they are working on a "legal bridge" in case no agreement is reached by the deadline.

"Trade liberalization must continue because the war is still ongoing," said Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, last week.

The negotiations should lead to a "transparent and sustainable trade liberalization that takes into account the concerns of the member states, but does not roll back progress," she added.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Trade conditions between Ukraine and the EU will change after the DCFTA14.04.25, 16:34 • 9055 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Olha Stefanishyna
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland
