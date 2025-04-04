Olha Stefanishyna

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14479 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25862 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63215 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211360 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121236 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389978 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309349 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213504 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244092 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255028 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129854 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211360 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389978 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253387 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309349 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2126 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12744 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43827 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71756 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56892 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Olha Stefanishyna

News by theme
Exclusive

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.

Economy • April 3, 03:18 PM • 243899 views

Ukraine is getting closer to the EU: the level of accession to decisions has reached almost 100% - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.

Politics • March 30, 07:22 AM • 36220 views

Stefanishyna declared over a million hryvnias of salary and 220 thousand hryvnias of alimony

Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary and UAH 220,000 in alimony for the past year. She owns apartments in Odesa, a land plot and a Toyota RAV4.

Politics • March 29, 03:27 PM • 47945 views

Zelensky: Removing the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO from negotiations is a great gift to the Russian Federation

President Zelensky stated that the United States does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. He considers it a great gift for Russia, as the topic of negotiations is removed.

War • March 20, 03:58 PM • 15185 views

Stefanishyna reacted to Rutte's words regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO

Olga Stefanishyna reminded that the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO is made by all members of the Alliance. Ukraine is already part of the security space.

War • March 14, 03:36 PM • 42487 views

The mineral agreement does not provide for the transfer of mineral rights or any ownership rights - Stefanishyna

Vice Prime Minister Stefanishyna stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States does not provide for the transfer of mineral rights. Therefore, a referendum is not necessary, as it is not an international treaty.

Economy • March 13, 12:50 PM • 20351 views

The Euro Council will meet for the next session on military support for Ukraine on March 21 - Stefanishyna

The European Council will hold a meeting on March 21 to reach a consensus on a new financial aid package for Ukraine.

Economy • March 7, 01:23 PM • 12852 views

Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU despite the lack of new decisions - Stefanishyna

Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU in 2024 regardless of the latest decisions in Brussels. 26 EU countries supported the statement regarding the impossibility of negotiating about the war without Ukraine's participation.

War • March 7, 01:10 PM • 16538 views

Ukraine is waiting for a response from the US to the finalized draft of the agreement - source

The Ukrainian side sent the US a finalized draft of a framework agreement on reconstruction and investment. The agreement may provide for US access to Ukrainian mineral resources in exchange for further assistance.

Economy • February 24, 06:25 PM • 34590 views

Ukraine and US are in the final stage of negotiations on a minerals agreement

The teams of Ukraine and the USA are completing negotiations on a minerals agreement, with most key details agreed upon. The signing of the document by the leaders of the two countries in Washington is expected.

Economy • February 24, 10:59 AM • 106181 views

Yermak on a new round of talks with the US: We are making progress in our work

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, and the Ukrainian delegation held talks with their American partners on a new agreement. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, including the US Treasury Secretary and National Security Advisor.

Economy • February 23, 04:52 PM • 119129 views

No special decisions will be made before the German elections: Stefanishyna on 700 billion euros in EU aid to Ukraine

The decision on a large-scale EU aid package for Ukraine has been postponed until after the German elections. The package could be similar to the €724 billion fund from the coronavirus crisis.

Politics • February 19, 05:01 PM • 29898 views

It is too early to talk about the specific positions that will be created: Stefanishyna on the European Special Representative for Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna believes it is premature to discuss the creation of an EU special envoy for Ukraine. According to her, it is necessary to wait for developments in the United States.

Politics • February 19, 04:32 PM • 29214 views

Stefanishyna confirms that Hungary has blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungary has blocked the start of negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine's accession to the EU, demanding an expanded list of conditions. Budapest insists on an additional plan to protect national minorities.

Politics • February 16, 02:09 PM • 34607 views

Trump must take responsibility to bring the war to an end - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that Trump should take responsibility for ending the war, but not for the entire peace in Europe.

War • February 15, 01:36 PM • 23730 views

“Any first contact will be beneficial” Stefanishyna comments on expected Kellogg's visit

The vice prime minister said that any first contact of the new US administration would be useful for Ukraine and its allies. The comment was made against the backdrop of the announcement of the visit of US Special Representative Keith Kellogg.

Politics • February 7, 12:49 PM • 27702 views

Stefanishyna on Lozovyi's “amendments”: the path may be longer, but the decision will be balanced

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that the bill to repeal the Lozovyi amendments may be delayed. The government also introduced a draft law on reforming the ARMA, agreed with the EU.

Politics • February 7, 12:13 PM • 24451 views

Stefanishyna explained why it is important for Ukraine to have the EU at the table to end the war

The Vice Prime Minister explained why the EU should be a party to negotiations to end the war with Russia. According to her, Ukraine's membership in the EU is already a fait accompli, and the Union is a key geopolitical player.

Politics • February 7, 10:56 AM • 20670 views

Why Hungary is blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU: Stefanyshyna answers

The Vice Prime Minister explained that Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU is political in nature. The decision depends on the consensus of all member states and is linked to geopolitical changes in the world.

Society • February 7, 10:30 AM • 27306 views

Ukraine may start negotiations with the EU on the first cluster in April - Stefanishyna

Ukraine is awaiting the approval of a roadmap to start negotiations on EU accession. The first cluster may open in April, two more in June, and the rest during the Danish presidency.

Economy • February 7, 09:44 AM • 58532 views

Ukraine wins a court case in Sweden against Ukrnafta shareholders: the company is to be compensated $22 million

The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.

Economy • February 3, 10:28 AM • 30044 views

EU and NATO demand from Ukraine to ensure effective work of AOZ and DOT - Stefanishyna

The European partners demand that the Healthcare and Defense Departments work effectively and with full management. Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna emphasized the importance of fulfilling commitments and avoiding aggressive communication.

War • January 30, 12:51 PM • 28940 views

Ukrainian registries restored after large-scale Russian cyberattack: what has changed

The Ministry of Justice has restored the operation of all state registers after the Russian cyberattack, and no Ukrainian data has been lost. New security measures are being introduced and a network of cybersecurity specialists is being created.

Society • January 20, 09:31 AM • 114097 views

“Could have been bribery or phishing": MP on cyberattack on registers of the Ministry of Justice

The state registers of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine have suffered a large-scale cyberattack. According to MP Fediyenko, the attack could have been caused by bribery of employees or phishing, but all data was saved.

Crimes and emergencies • December 23, 08:45 AM • 12586 views

No threat of data loss after the largest cyberattack - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna assured that all data in the registers of the Ministry of Justice was saved and can be restored. Restoring access to critical systems may take up to two weeks.

Society • December 20, 09:47 AM • 16889 views

Restoration of state registers after Russian cyberattack continues - Stefanishyna

The Ministry of Justice has suspended the work of state registries due to a large-scale cyberattack by Russia. Registration of civil status acts continues in paper format, and the restoration of the systems may take up to two weeks.

Politics • December 20, 09:18 AM • 16678 views

Large-scale cyberattack on state registers: first stages of recovery will take up to two weeks - Stefanishyna

Hostile hackers have carried out one of the largest cyberattacks on Ukraine's state registries. The Ministry of Justice is working to restore access to critical systems, which may take up to two weeks.

Politics • December 19, 10:10 PM • 65385 views

Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna comments on statements about lowering the mobilization age

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna commented on the statements about lowering the mobilization age. She emphasized that such decisions are made solely with the safety of Ukrainians in mind.

War • December 16, 10:41 AM • 19517 views

Mechanisms of asset recovery in Russia: what the Ministry of Justice proposes

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is working on mechanisms to recover frozen Russian assets. Ukraine plans to use not only the interest but also the entire body of assets to support the state.

Economy • December 16, 09:20 AM • 18932 views

Ukraine is ready for real proposals to deploy a foreign military contingent on its territory

Ukraine is open to discussing proposals to deploy a foreign military contingent on its territory. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that Kyiv is ready to consider all working options.

Politics • December 12, 09:05 AM • 18483 views