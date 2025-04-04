On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.
Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary and UAH 220,000 in alimony for the past year. She owns apartments in Odesa, a land plot and a Toyota RAV4.
President Zelensky stated that the United States does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. He considers it a great gift for Russia, as the topic of negotiations is removed.
Olga Stefanishyna reminded that the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO is made by all members of the Alliance. Ukraine is already part of the security space.
Vice Prime Minister Stefanishyna stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States does not provide for the transfer of mineral rights. Therefore, a referendum is not necessary, as it is not an international treaty.
The European Council will hold a meeting on March 21 to reach a consensus on a new financial aid package for Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive over 30 billion euros from the EU in 2024 regardless of the latest decisions in Brussels. 26 EU countries supported the statement regarding the impossibility of negotiating about the war without Ukraine's participation.
The Ukrainian side sent the US a finalized draft of a framework agreement on reconstruction and investment. The agreement may provide for US access to Ukrainian mineral resources in exchange for further assistance.
The teams of Ukraine and the USA are completing negotiations on a minerals agreement, with most key details agreed upon. The signing of the document by the leaders of the two countries in Washington is expected.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, and the Ukrainian delegation held talks with their American partners on a new agreement. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, including the US Treasury Secretary and National Security Advisor.
The decision on a large-scale EU aid package for Ukraine has been postponed until after the German elections. The package could be similar to the €724 billion fund from the coronavirus crisis.
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna believes it is premature to discuss the creation of an EU special envoy for Ukraine. According to her, it is necessary to wait for developments in the United States.
Hungary has blocked the start of negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine's accession to the EU, demanding an expanded list of conditions. Budapest insists on an additional plan to protect national minorities.
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that Trump should take responsibility for ending the war, but not for the entire peace in Europe.
The vice prime minister said that any first contact of the new US administration would be useful for Ukraine and its allies. The comment was made against the backdrop of the announcement of the visit of US Special Representative Keith Kellogg.
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that the bill to repeal the Lozovyi amendments may be delayed. The government also introduced a draft law on reforming the ARMA, agreed with the EU.
The Vice Prime Minister explained why the EU should be a party to negotiations to end the war with Russia. According to her, Ukraine's membership in the EU is already a fait accompli, and the Union is a key geopolitical player.
The Vice Prime Minister explained that Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU is political in nature. The decision depends on the consensus of all member states and is linked to geopolitical changes in the world.
Ukraine is awaiting the approval of a roadmap to start negotiations on EU accession. The first cluster may open in April, two more in June, and the rest during the Danish presidency.
The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.
The European partners demand that the Healthcare and Defense Departments work effectively and with full management. Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna emphasized the importance of fulfilling commitments and avoiding aggressive communication.
The Ministry of Justice has restored the operation of all state registers after the Russian cyberattack, and no Ukrainian data has been lost. New security measures are being introduced and a network of cybersecurity specialists is being created.
The state registers of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine have suffered a large-scale cyberattack. According to MP Fediyenko, the attack could have been caused by bribery of employees or phishing, but all data was saved.
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna assured that all data in the registers of the Ministry of Justice was saved and can be restored. Restoring access to critical systems may take up to two weeks.
The Ministry of Justice has suspended the work of state registries due to a large-scale cyberattack by Russia. Registration of civil status acts continues in paper format, and the restoration of the systems may take up to two weeks.
Hostile hackers have carried out one of the largest cyberattacks on Ukraine's state registries. The Ministry of Justice is working to restore access to critical systems, which may take up to two weeks.
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna commented on the statements about lowering the mobilization age. She emphasized that such decisions are made solely with the safety of Ukrainians in mind.
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is working on mechanisms to recover frozen Russian assets. Ukraine plans to use not only the interest but also the entire body of assets to support the state.
Ukraine is open to discussing proposals to deploy a foreign military contingent on its territory. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that Kyiv is ready to consider all working options.