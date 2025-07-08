Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy: Ukrainian delegation to be headed by Yulia Svyrydenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed a delegation to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference. It will be headed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

To form the delegation of Ukraine to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025) (July 10–11, 2025, Rome, Italian Republic) – states decree No. 94/2025-rp.

The delegation included:

Svyrydenko Yulia Anatoliivna – First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Economy of Ukraine, head of the delegation;

Halushchenko Herman Valeriiovych – Minister of Energy of Ukraine;

Koval Vitalii Stanislavovych – Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

Kuleba Oleksii Volodymyrovych – Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine;

Marchenko Serhii Mykhailovych – Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

Sybiha Andrii Ivanovych – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;

Smetanin Herman Volodymyrovych – Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine;

Stefanishyna Olha Vitaliivna – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine – Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

Tochytskyi Mykola Stanislavovych – Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine;

Umerov Rustem Enverovych – Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych – Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

In addition, the President allowed the head of the delegation to make changes to the composition of the Ukrainian delegation in the prescribed manner, and to involve experts, advisors, and technical staff in its work.

As stated in the document, the head of the delegation must ensure, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025), the coordination of the work of the Ukrainian delegation to determine priority measures for the recovery of regions, territories, and infrastructure affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as further coordination of the implementation of relevant priority measures in the prescribed manner.

