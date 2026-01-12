5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in Lviv

Ukraine has launched 5G for the first time - a pilot in Lviv, with the next cities being Borodianka and Kharkiv, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

"Today, a 5G pilot was launched in the center of Lviv. The main advantage of this technology is the data transfer speed - about 500 Mbps per subscriber," Fedorov wrote. "Lviv is becoming a technological laboratory that will help us work out all the technical aspects before the national launch. The city has one of the highest rates of 5G-ready smartphone penetration in Ukraine."

According to him, more than 20 5G base stations have been built in Lviv so far.

"After approvals with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and successful testing of the technology, we will scale the pilot. In January, 5G will start working in Borodianka, in February - in Kharkiv, and later in other cities of Ukraine," Fedorov said.

"While the enemy is trying to destroy our infrastructure, we continue to modernize and build Ukraine based on the most modern technologies. The launch of the 5G pilot is a clear signal to the world that Ukraine is moving towards the future," Fedorov emphasized.

Full-fledged 5G launch postponed until the end of martial law - Ministry of Digital Transformation