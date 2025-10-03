Full-fledged 5G launch postponed until the end of martial law - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The launch of the 5G network in Ukraine was planned for 2022, but due to the full-scale invasion, the plans shifted. The full-fledged launch of 5G has been postponed until the end of martial law, but testing is already planned in Lviv, Kharkiv, and Borodianka.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Stanislav Prybytko in an interview with Forbes Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question about the actual percentage of 5G coverage across the country and when it might happen, Prybytko said: "In short – after the end of martial law."

5G coverage will not replace the restoration of damaged networks, the expansion of coverage to roads, railways, and remote settlements. Now it is worth talking about quality, not about the number of locations with 5G. Under an optimal scenario, by 2030, it will be possible to cover a significant part of the country with this technology. - noted Prybytko.

According to him, 5G coverage in Ukraine was planned to be launched in 2022, but due to the full-scale invasion, the plans shifted, and its implementation gained new goals.

This is an assessment of 5G capabilities in the conditions of Ukrainian realities and a signal that Ukraine, despite the war, continues to implement technologies and develop digital infrastructure. - added the Deputy Minister.

He also emphasized that testing the 5G network in Kharkiv proves that, despite constant shelling, the city is developing.

Borodianka is a symbol of Ukraine's reconstruction after significant post-war destruction. Technologies for a "Smart City" and construction are being introduced there, and new mobile technology is needed. All three operators will be involved in the 5G pilot project in Lviv. For other cities, lifecell is in the process of providing a response, but there is preliminary agreement from Vodafone and Kyivstar. - stated Prybytko.

Recall

The government approved the Strategy for the Development of Electronic Communications until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full network restoration, and the development of stable communication.