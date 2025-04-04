The Economist

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13673 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24090 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM

02:15 PM • 128441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252705 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308367 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

07:44 PM • 1512 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 12403 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42769 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70846 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56670 views
Fewer and fewer Ukrainians plan to return home after the war — The Economist

The number of Ukrainian refugees planning to return home has decreased from 74% to 43%. The reason is the war and the lack of clarity about the future of Ukraine.

Society • March 27, 10:47 PM • 77611 views

The USA has effectively disconnected HIMARS for Ukraine, halting the exchange of intelligence data

The USA has severed a key intelligence line for Ukraine, stopping the transfer of data for targeting HIMARS. The decision took effect at 2:00 PM Kyiv time after the Trump administration froze military aid.

War • March 5, 06:37 PM • 126614 views

Zelenskiy refuses to sign second deal with US without security guarantees - The Economist

Ukraine's president refuses to sign a second agreement with the US without expanded security guarantees. The existing September agreement only mentions “protection of mutual investments,” but the new one will require parliamentary ratification.

Politics • February 27, 08:24 AM • 29365 views

Putin will definitely die soon - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine said that Putin “will die soon” and that the government has “poisoned” him. Zelenskyy emphasized that he would not allow the Russian dictator to win and use possible changes in the US government.

War • February 12, 03:01 PM • 35806 views
Exclusive

How the labor market is changing in 2025: key trends

Ukrainians spend an average of 78 days looking for a job, with Lviv being the fastest to find a job. Employers increasingly value soft skills and offer 6.3 thousand vacancies for remote work.

Society • February 11, 10:46 AM • 104067 views

No need to wait years for elections after martial law ends - Zelensky

The President said that after the end of martial law, there is no need to wait years for elections. Elections are possible if Ukraine has a strong position, security guarantees and a powerful army.

Politics • January 2, 10:38 PM • 61746 views

Zelensky commented on the losses of Ukraine in the war, which were voiced by Western media

The president of Ukraine denied information about 80 thousand dead Ukrainian soldiers, saying that the real figure is much lower. According to him, since September, the ratio of losses of Ukraine to Russia is 1:8.

War • December 2, 08:49 PM • 43375 views

Ukraine considers May 2025 elections - The Economist

The Economist reports on the possible holding of elections in Ukraine on May 25, 2025, after the lifting of martial law. Official Kiev denies preparations for elections, and most sources remain skeptical.

Politics • November 12, 07:59 PM • 27334 views

Shulyak claims that the Presidential Office did not hold meetings on elections

The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shulyak, denied the information about meetings at the Presidential Office regarding the elections. She emphasized that only “short-sighted people” can discuss elections now.

Politics • October 22, 06:15 PM • 23987 views

Zelenskyy considers holding presidential elections in 2025 - The Economist

The Economist reports that Zelenskiy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 due to his falling ratings. Confidence in the president has dropped from 80% to 45%, according to the American National Democratic Institute.

Politics • September 26, 02:26 PM • 14955 views
Exclusive

"Big Mac Index" or "Borscht Index"? The expert explained whether the "indices" reflect the real state of the Ukrainian economy

Economist Ihor Garbaruk believes that the Big Mac Index is not indicative of Ukraine. He suggests focusing on the Borsch Index, which better reflects the purchasing power of Ukrainians and the economic situation in the country.

Society • August 6, 01:04 PM • 108620 views

Minister of Finance: Ukraine managed to avoid default and retain the ability to attract investments

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that Ukraine has avoided default, retaining the ability to attract investment for the state and business. Ukraine is having difficulties accessing the capital market, but the situation may improve.

Economy • July 26, 12:09 PM • 16239 views

British investors suspend major deals in Georgia amid political instability - media

British investors have suspended several significant deals in Georgia due to political instability caused by the adoption of the law on foreign agents, which jeopardizes Georgia's EU accession process and foreign investment.

Economy • July 4, 03:10 PM • 43149 views

The Economist: Ukraine has a month to avoid default

Ukraine has one month to agree with international creditors on a debt restructuring to avoid default, with creditors rejecting Ukraine's proposed 60% debt reduction and demanding a 22% reduction instead.

Economy • July 1, 01:19 PM • 16734 views

The Economist: Ukraine has turned Crimea into a source of depletion of Russian resources

On the eve of the appearance of the first F-16 fighters, Ukraine is conducting an active campaign to eliminate the Russian air defense network in the occupied Crimea. Analysts say that the Ukrainians systematically make Crimea " unsuitable for the presence of Russian troops there.

War • June 3, 12:40 PM • 23260 views

Technologies that changed the battlefield: how Ukraine and the World integrated AI into the military sphere

Over the past few years, the world has moved from chatbots to neural networks, which in the context of modern technologies are able to perform many different tasks. UNN asked analyst Alexander Ochkasov what AI is, what is the role of Ukraine in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, and how it changes the modern battlefield.

Publications • June 3, 06:00 AM • 109362 views

The Economist: delivery of shells to Ukraine delayed due to shortage of explosives

Deliveries of shells from the EU to Ukraine are delayed due to a shortage of explosives and limited production capacity in Europe.

War • May 27, 02:25 AM • 111160 views

Italian Prime Minister speaks out against strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke out against the use of Western weapons provided to Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, disagreeing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to allow such strikes.

War • May 26, 11:50 PM • 28433 views

Russians planned to partially encircle Kharkiv during May offensive - The Economist

Russian troops planned a May offensive to partially encircle Kharkiv, attacking from both sides of the Pechenizka Reservoir, but were stopped by Ukrainian defenses that failed to achieve their goal.

War • May 20, 10:59 PM • 103646 views

The capture of Chasovoy Yar will not be of "decisive importance": Pavlyuk on the possibility of losing the city

Land Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk is convinced that the loss of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region by Ukrainian troops will not be decisive.

War • May 10, 02:15 PM • 25613 views

Pavliuk: Ukraine is preparing new brigades, part of the forces will be deployed to defend Kyiv

Ukraine is preparing at least ten new brigades to defend Kyiv and counter an expected Russian offensive, with the defense of the capital a top priority despite intense fighting in the east.

War • May 10, 01:47 PM • 22486 views

Land Forces Commander warns that a critical phase of the war will begin in the next two months

In the next two months, Ukraine will enter one of the most critical phases of the war with Russia, as American aid arrives on the front lines and Russia tests Ukrainian defenses in the face of a potential major offensive.

War • May 10, 01:14 PM • 24382 views

Ukraine is losing billions as up to 40% of grain harvest escapes taxation - The Economist

Over the past two years, Ukraine has lost about $3 billion in tax revenues due to the fact that about 40% of the grain harvest was diverted from taxation through various fraudulent schemes.

Economy • May 8, 03:07 PM • 18390 views

Skibitsky: Russia can take the Baltic States in seven days, and NATO will react in 10 days

According to the deputy head of the Main Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia could invade the Baltic states in 7 days, while NATO's response would take 10 days, putting the Baltic states at risk if Ukraine's allies do not increase defense production to help Kyiv.

War • May 3, 05:15 AM • 53234 views

Russia may be preparing an offensive in two regions of Ukraine - DIU

Russia may be preparing an offensive against the Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine in late May or early June with up to 70,000 troops.

War • May 3, 02:54 AM • 116940 views

DIU says it's only a matter of time before Chasovyi Yar is lost

Ukraine's loss of the Chasiv Yar high-altitude fortification is only a matter of time, opening the way for Russia to capture the last major cities in Donetsk region, says the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

War • May 2, 11:40 PM • 34134 views

It will fly to Siberia: Ukraine has developed a drone with a range of up to 3000 km - The Economist

Ukraine has developed a new long-range drone with a flight range of more than 3,000 kilometers, capable of reaching targets even in russian Siberia.

War • April 18, 04:06 PM • 20925 views
Exclusive

"Russia is unlikely to open a northeastern front today": expert assesses the possibility of a Russian offensive on Kharkiv

The expert assessed the possibility of an enemy attack on Kharkiv.

War • April 8, 11:35 AM • 131077 views

Ukraine is doing everything to strengthen Kharkiv's defense - Zelenskyy

Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to strengthen Kharkiv's defense against constant russian attacks and thanked its partners for their help with air defense and pressure on russia.

War • April 8, 08:59 AM • 46290 views

The Economist: Moscow seeks to turn Kharkiv into a "gray zone" uninhabitable

Russia seeks to turn Kharkiv into a gray zone uninhabitable for civilians through intense bombardment, while Ukraine promises to defend the city and seeks Western air defense systems to counter the threat.

War • April 7, 10:50 PM • 101870 views