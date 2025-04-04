The number of Ukrainian refugees planning to return home has decreased from 74% to 43%. The reason is the war and the lack of clarity about the future of Ukraine.
The USA has severed a key intelligence line for Ukraine, stopping the transfer of data for targeting HIMARS. The decision took effect at 2:00 PM Kyiv time after the Trump administration froze military aid.
Ukraine's president refuses to sign a second agreement with the US without expanded security guarantees. The existing September agreement only mentions “protection of mutual investments,” but the new one will require parliamentary ratification.
The President of Ukraine said that Putin “will die soon” and that the government has “poisoned” him. Zelenskyy emphasized that he would not allow the Russian dictator to win and use possible changes in the US government.
Ukrainians spend an average of 78 days looking for a job, with Lviv being the fastest to find a job. Employers increasingly value soft skills and offer 6.3 thousand vacancies for remote work.
The President said that after the end of martial law, there is no need to wait years for elections. Elections are possible if Ukraine has a strong position, security guarantees and a powerful army.
The president of Ukraine denied information about 80 thousand dead Ukrainian soldiers, saying that the real figure is much lower. According to him, since September, the ratio of losses of Ukraine to Russia is 1:8.
The Economist reports on the possible holding of elections in Ukraine on May 25, 2025, after the lifting of martial law. Official Kiev denies preparations for elections, and most sources remain skeptical.
The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shulyak, denied the information about meetings at the Presidential Office regarding the elections. She emphasized that only “short-sighted people” can discuss elections now.
The Economist reports that Zelenskiy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 due to his falling ratings. Confidence in the president has dropped from 80% to 45%, according to the American National Democratic Institute.
Economist Ihor Garbaruk believes that the Big Mac Index is not indicative of Ukraine. He suggests focusing on the Borsch Index, which better reflects the purchasing power of Ukrainians and the economic situation in the country.
Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that Ukraine has avoided default, retaining the ability to attract investment for the state and business. Ukraine is having difficulties accessing the capital market, but the situation may improve.
British investors have suspended several significant deals in Georgia due to political instability caused by the adoption of the law on foreign agents, which jeopardizes Georgia's EU accession process and foreign investment.
Ukraine has one month to agree with international creditors on a debt restructuring to avoid default, with creditors rejecting Ukraine's proposed 60% debt reduction and demanding a 22% reduction instead.
On the eve of the appearance of the first F-16 fighters, Ukraine is conducting an active campaign to eliminate the Russian air defense network in the occupied Crimea. Analysts say that the Ukrainians systematically make Crimea " unsuitable for the presence of Russian troops there.
Over the past few years, the world has moved from chatbots to neural networks, which in the context of modern technologies are able to perform many different tasks. UNN asked analyst Alexander Ochkasov what AI is, what is the role of Ukraine in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, and how it changes the modern battlefield.
Deliveries of shells from the EU to Ukraine are delayed due to a shortage of explosives and limited production capacity in Europe.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke out against the use of Western weapons provided to Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, disagreeing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to allow such strikes.
Russian troops planned a May offensive to partially encircle Kharkiv, attacking from both sides of the Pechenizka Reservoir, but were stopped by Ukrainian defenses that failed to achieve their goal.
Land Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk is convinced that the loss of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region by Ukrainian troops will not be decisive.
Ukraine is preparing at least ten new brigades to defend Kyiv and counter an expected Russian offensive, with the defense of the capital a top priority despite intense fighting in the east.
In the next two months, Ukraine will enter one of the most critical phases of the war with Russia, as American aid arrives on the front lines and Russia tests Ukrainian defenses in the face of a potential major offensive.
Over the past two years, Ukraine has lost about $3 billion in tax revenues due to the fact that about 40% of the grain harvest was diverted from taxation through various fraudulent schemes.
According to the deputy head of the Main Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia could invade the Baltic states in 7 days, while NATO's response would take 10 days, putting the Baltic states at risk if Ukraine's allies do not increase defense production to help Kyiv.
Russia may be preparing an offensive against the Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine in late May or early June with up to 70,000 troops.
Ukraine's loss of the Chasiv Yar high-altitude fortification is only a matter of time, opening the way for Russia to capture the last major cities in Donetsk region, says the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.
Ukraine has developed a new long-range drone with a flight range of more than 3,000 kilometers, capable of reaching targets even in russian Siberia.
The expert assessed the possibility of an enemy attack on Kharkiv.
Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to strengthen Kharkiv's defense against constant russian attacks and thanked its partners for their help with air defense and pressure on russia.
Russia seeks to turn Kharkiv into a gray zone uninhabitable for civilians through intense bombardment, while Ukraine promises to defend the city and seeks Western air defense systems to counter the threat.