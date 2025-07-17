55% of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions: poll results

177 days have passed since Trump's presidency began. More than half of Americans disapprove of the activities of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by The Economist and YouGov.

Details

It is noted that currently 41% of Americans approve of the president's activities, 55% disapprove, and another 4% are undecided.

Trump's rating fell after he signed his first major bill during his second term as president. The law retained tax breaks, but at the cost of cutting social programs and increasing national debt. The poll shows that Americans oppose this law by an 18 percentage point margin.

Trump's performance ratings fell particularly sharply in the areas of healthcare, taxes, and government spending. Indicators for the economy and inflation also significantly worsened. Although immediately after his inauguration, his actions on these issues received a purely positive assessment, the declaration of a trade war and the reaction of investors caused a sharp decline in support. Currently, most Americans disapprove of his immigration policy — one of the key topics of his election campaign.

Recall

In the United States, President Donald Trump's approval rating is declining according to new polls. The RealClearPolitics average shows that as of June 17, Trump's approval rating is 46.5%, while 51% disapprove, which is a decrease compared to June 3, when the gap was smaller: 47.5% approval and 49.7% disapproval.

Trump convinced Coca-Cola to switch to cane sugar in drinks