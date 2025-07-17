55% of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions: poll results

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 06:08 PM • 14283 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 37345 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 36729 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 45048 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 117664 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 58996 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 73364 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 88995 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 91032 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95833 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia showed what the station in Pokrovsk looks like nowJuly 16, 04:43 PM • 13689 views
Restaurateur Katsurin poisoned in his own establishment in Lviv: 11 more people affectedJuly 16, 05:07 PM • 14481 views
In Dobropillia, the death toll from the Russian strike on the shopping center has risen to 2, with 22 people injured - OMAJuly 16, 06:05 PM • 16356 views
Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - Fico09:14 PM • 10994 views
Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for Russia09:28 PM • 7304 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 117665 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 99268 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 251584 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 167768 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 168706 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 114449 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 139724 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 84303 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 99353 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 125533 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

55% of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions: poll results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

After 177 days of Donald Trump's presidency, 55% of Americans disapprove of his performance, while 41% approve. The rating fell after the signing of the tax relief and social program cuts bill.

55% of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions: poll results

177 days have passed since Trump's presidency began. More than half of Americans disapprove of the activities of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey by The Economist and YouGov.

Details

It is noted that currently 41% of Americans approve of the president's activities, 55% disapprove, and another 4% are undecided.

Trump's rating fell after he signed his first major bill during his second term as president. The law retained tax breaks, but at the cost of cutting social programs and increasing national debt. The poll shows that Americans oppose this law by an 18 percentage point margin.

Trump's performance ratings fell particularly sharply in the areas of healthcare, taxes, and government spending. Indicators for the economy and inflation also significantly worsened. Although immediately after his inauguration, his actions on these issues received a purely positive assessment, the declaration of a trade war and the reaction of investors caused a sharp decline in support. Currently, most Americans disapprove of his immigration policy — one of the key topics of his election campaign.

Recall

In the United States, President Donald Trump's approval rating is declining according to new polls. The RealClearPolitics average shows that as of June 17, Trump's approval rating is 46.5%, while 51% disapprove, which is a decrease compared to June 3, when the gap was smaller: 47.5% approval and 49.7% disapproval.

Trump convinced Coca-Cola to switch to cane sugar in drinks17.07.25, 01:12 • 3068 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
The Economist
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9